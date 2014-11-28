Relics of Yugoslavia

A monument to the Revolution built 1967, in Podgaric, Croatia. Across the former Yugoslavia stand giant monuments to a state that no longer exists. Many are now neglected or ignored, aging symbols of a joint state forged during World War Two but torn...more

