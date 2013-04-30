Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Apr 30, 2013 | 12:35pm IST

Religious rituals in India

<p>A Hindu devotee gets her tongue pierced with a trident as she takes part in an annual religious procession called Shitla Mata in Ahmedabad April 29, 2013. Hindu devotees subject themselves to painful rituals during the religious procession to demonstrate their faith and as a penance to the deity at a temple dedicated to the goddess Shitla. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

A Hindu devotee gets her tongue pierced with a trident as she takes part in an annual religious procession called Shitla Mata in Ahmedabad April 29, 2013. Hindu devotees subject themselves to painful rituals during the religious procession to...more

Tuesday, April 30, 2013

A Hindu devotee gets her tongue pierced with a trident as she takes part in an annual religious procession called Shitla Mata in Ahmedabad April 29, 2013. Hindu devotees subject themselves to painful rituals during the religious procession to demonstrate their faith and as a penance to the deity at a temple dedicated to the goddess Shitla. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Close
1 / 35
<p>A Hindu devotee with his back pierced pulls a car as he takes part in an annual religious procession called Shitla Mata in Ahmedabad April 29, 2013. Hindu devotees subject themselves to painful rituals during the religious procession to demonstrate their faith and as a penance to the deity at a temple dedicated to the goddess Shitla. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

A Hindu devotee with his back pierced pulls a car as he takes part in an annual religious procession called Shitla Mata in Ahmedabad April 29, 2013. Hindu devotees subject themselves to painful rituals during the religious procession to demonstrate...more

Tuesday, April 30, 2013

A Hindu devotee with his back pierced pulls a car as he takes part in an annual religious procession called Shitla Mata in Ahmedabad April 29, 2013. Hindu devotees subject themselves to painful rituals during the religious procession to demonstrate their faith and as a penance to the deity at a temple dedicated to the goddess Shitla. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Close
2 / 35
<p>A Hindu devotee hangs from a rope during the "Chadak" ritual in Kolkata April 14, 2013. Hundreds of Hindu devotees attend the ritual, held to worship the Hindu deity of destruction Lord Shiva, on the last day of the Bengali calendar year. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

A Hindu devotee hangs from a rope during the "Chadak" ritual in Kolkata April 14, 2013. Hundreds of Hindu devotees attend the ritual, held to worship the Hindu deity of destruction Lord Shiva, on the last day of the Bengali calendar year....more

Tuesday, April 30, 2013

A Hindu devotee hangs from a rope during the "Chadak" ritual in Kolkata April 14, 2013. Hundreds of Hindu devotees attend the ritual, held to worship the Hindu deity of destruction Lord Shiva, on the last day of the Bengali calendar year. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Close
3 / 35
<p>A man holds a devotee who is believed to be possessed by evil spirits by her hair while confronting her as she goes into a state of trance while lying on a sacred platform at Guru Deoji Maharaj temple during a ghost fair at Malajpur village in Betul district in Madhya Pradesh January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

A man holds a devotee who is believed to be possessed by evil spirits by her hair while confronting her as she goes into a state of trance while lying on a sacred platform at Guru Deoji Maharaj temple during a ghost fair at Malajpur village in Betul...more

Tuesday, April 30, 2013

A man holds a devotee who is believed to be possessed by evil spirits by her hair while confronting her as she goes into a state of trance while lying on a sacred platform at Guru Deoji Maharaj temple during a ghost fair at Malajpur village in Betul district in Madhya Pradesh January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
4 / 35
<p>A Sadhu, a Hindu holy man, prays after taking dip in the waters of the river Ganges during the second ritual bathing on the occasion of Paush Purnima at the "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in Allahabad January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash</p>

A Sadhu, a Hindu holy man, prays after taking dip in the waters of the river Ganges during the second ritual bathing on the occasion of Paush Purnima at the "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in Allahabad January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash more

Tuesday, April 30, 2013

A Sadhu, a Hindu holy man, prays after taking dip in the waters of the river Ganges during the second ritual bathing on the occasion of Paush Purnima at the "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in Allahabad January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Close
5 / 35
<p>A Hindu devotee stands in the waters of river Ganges to offer prayers to Sun god at dawn in Varanasi, in Uttar Pradesh January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

A Hindu devotee stands in the waters of river Ganges to offer prayers to Sun god at dawn in Varanasi, in Uttar Pradesh January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Tuesday, April 30, 2013

A Hindu devotee stands in the waters of river Ganges to offer prayers to Sun god at dawn in Varanasi, in Uttar Pradesh January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
6 / 35
<p>A Shi'ite Muslim man uses a knife to gash a child's head during a Muharram procession ahead of Ashura in Amroha, in Uttar Pradesh November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A Shi'ite Muslim man uses a knife to gash a child's head during a Muharram procession ahead of Ashura in Amroha, in Uttar Pradesh November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, April 30, 2013

A Shi'ite Muslim man uses a knife to gash a child's head during a Muharram procession ahead of Ashura in Amroha, in Uttar Pradesh November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
7 / 35
<p>A Hindu devotee stands in the waters of Sun Lake to offer prayers to the Sun god during the Hindu religious festival "Chhat Puja" in Chandigarh November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma</p>

A Hindu devotee stands in the waters of Sun Lake to offer prayers to the Sun god during the Hindu religious festival "Chhat Puja" in Chandigarh November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Tuesday, April 30, 2013

A Hindu devotee stands in the waters of Sun Lake to offer prayers to the Sun god during the Hindu religious festival "Chhat Puja" in Chandigarh November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Close
8 / 35
<p>Police officers hold a 9mm pistol as they offer prayers in front of weapons, as part of a ritual for the Dussehra festival in Ahmedabad October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Police officers hold a 9mm pistol as they offer prayers in front of weapons, as part of a ritual for the Dussehra festival in Ahmedabad October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Tuesday, April 30, 2013

Police officers hold a 9mm pistol as they offer prayers in front of weapons, as part of a ritual for the Dussehra festival in Ahmedabad October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Close
9 / 35
<p>Devotees hang by a crane as they immerse an idol of the Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, in the waters of the Sabarmati River on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Ahmedabad September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Devotees hang by a crane as they immerse an idol of the Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, in the waters of the Sabarmati River on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Ahmedabad September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave more

Tuesday, April 30, 2013

Devotees hang by a crane as they immerse an idol of the Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, in the waters of the Sabarmati River on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Ahmedabad September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Close
10 / 35
<p>Catholic nuns from the Missionaries of Charity, the global order of nuns founded by Mother Teresa, pray at Teresa's tomb on her 15th anniversary of her death in Kolkata September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

Catholic nuns from the Missionaries of Charity, the global order of nuns founded by Mother Teresa, pray at Teresa's tomb on her 15th anniversary of her death in Kolkata September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Tuesday, April 30, 2013

Catholic nuns from the Missionaries of Charity, the global order of nuns founded by Mother Teresa, pray at Teresa's tomb on her 15th anniversary of her death in Kolkata September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Close
11 / 35
<p>Kashmiri Muslims offer prayers next to parked cars on a road outside a mosque on the first day of the holy month of Ramadan, in Srinagar July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

Kashmiri Muslims offer prayers next to parked cars on a road outside a mosque on the first day of the holy month of Ramadan, in Srinagar July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Tuesday, April 30, 2013

Kashmiri Muslims offer prayers next to parked cars on a road outside a mosque on the first day of the holy month of Ramadan, in Srinagar July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Close
12 / 35
<p>A Hindu priest sits in a cauldron of water and makes offerings to a fire while performing the "Parjanya Varun Yagam", a special prayer for rain, in Ahmedabad July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

A Hindu priest sits in a cauldron of water and makes offerings to a fire while performing the "Parjanya Varun Yagam", a special prayer for rain, in Ahmedabad July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Tuesday, April 30, 2013

A Hindu priest sits in a cauldron of water and makes offerings to a fire while performing the "Parjanya Varun Yagam", a special prayer for rain, in Ahmedabad July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Close
13 / 35
<p>Hindu holy men step over children as a ritual to bless them during a religious procession to mark the Gajan festival in Kolkata April 12, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

Hindu holy men step over children as a ritual to bless them during a religious procession to mark the Gajan festival in Kolkata April 12, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Tuesday, April 30, 2013

Hindu holy men step over children as a ritual to bless them during a religious procession to mark the Gajan festival in Kolkata April 12, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Close
14 / 35
<p>A Hindu devotee with his neck pierced with a knife attends the "Chadak" ritual at Krishanadevpur village, north of Kolkata April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

A Hindu devotee with his neck pierced with a knife attends the "Chadak" ritual at Krishanadevpur village, north of Kolkata April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Tuesday, April 30, 2013

A Hindu devotee with his neck pierced with a knife attends the "Chadak" ritual at Krishanadevpur village, north of Kolkata April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Close
15 / 35
<p>Hindu priest Babulal jumps out of a fire to signify the burning of the demoness Holika during a ritual to mark the first day of the Holi spring festival at village Phalen, near Mathura March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Hindu priest Babulal jumps out of a fire to signify the burning of the demoness Holika during a ritual to mark the first day of the Holi spring festival at village Phalen, near Mathura March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, April 30, 2013

Hindu priest Babulal jumps out of a fire to signify the burning of the demoness Holika during a ritual to mark the first day of the Holi spring festival at village Phalen, near Mathura March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
16 / 35
<p>A Shi'ite Muslim walks over burning coal during a religious procession as they mark Arbain, in Ahmedabad January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

A Shi'ite Muslim walks over burning coal during a religious procession as they mark Arbain, in Ahmedabad January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Tuesday, April 30, 2013

A Shi'ite Muslim walks over burning coal during a religious procession as they mark Arbain, in Ahmedabad January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Close
17 / 35
<p>A woman watches a waterfall after performing prayers at the temple of Baba Dhansal at Reasi, 75 km northwest of Jammu, December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta</p>

A woman watches a waterfall after performing prayers at the temple of Baba Dhansal at Reasi, 75 km northwest of Jammu, December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Tuesday, April 30, 2013

A woman watches a waterfall after performing prayers at the temple of Baba Dhansal at Reasi, 75 km northwest of Jammu, December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Close
18 / 35
<p>Shi'ite Muslims flagellate themselves during a Muharram procession ahead of Ashura in Amroha in Uttar Pradesh December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Shi'ite Muslims flagellate themselves during a Muharram procession ahead of Ashura in Amroha in Uttar Pradesh December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, April 30, 2013

Shi'ite Muslims flagellate themselves during a Muharram procession ahead of Ashura in Amroha in Uttar Pradesh December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
19 / 35
<p>Women pray during the Hindu festival of Karva Chauth inside a temple in Chandigarh October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Ajay Verma</p>

Women pray during the Hindu festival of Karva Chauth inside a temple in Chandigarh October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Tuesday, April 30, 2013

Women pray during the Hindu festival of Karva Chauth inside a temple in Chandigarh October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Close
20 / 35
<p>A Hindu devotee gets his cheeks pierced as he takes part in an annual religious procession called Shitla Mata in Chandigarh August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Ajay Verma</p>

A Hindu devotee gets his cheeks pierced as he takes part in an annual religious procession called Shitla Mata in Chandigarh August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Tuesday, April 30, 2013

A Hindu devotee gets his cheeks pierced as he takes part in an annual religious procession called Shitla Mata in Chandigarh August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Close
21 / 35
<p>People take pictures of two monks play traditional bugle during the opening ceremony on the first day of two-day festival in Hemis Gompa, 45 km southeast of Leh July 10, 2011. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli</p>

People take pictures of two monks play traditional bugle during the opening ceremony on the first day of two-day festival in Hemis Gompa, 45 km southeast of Leh July 10, 2011. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli

Tuesday, April 30, 2013

People take pictures of two monks play traditional bugle during the opening ceremony on the first day of two-day festival in Hemis Gompa, 45 km southeast of Leh July 10, 2011. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli

Close
22 / 35
<p>Devotees lie on a road as they worship Sheetala Mata, the Hindu goddess of smallpox, during the Sheetala Puja in Kolkata May 7, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

Devotees lie on a road as they worship Sheetala Mata, the Hindu goddess of smallpox, during the Sheetala Puja in Kolkata May 7, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Tuesday, April 30, 2013

Devotees lie on a road as they worship Sheetala Mata, the Hindu goddess of smallpox, during the Sheetala Puja in Kolkata May 7, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Close
23 / 35
<p>Sikh devotees pray near the offerings inside a Gurudwara or a Sikh temple on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh, on the outskirts of Jammu January 11, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta</p>

Sikh devotees pray near the offerings inside a Gurudwara or a Sikh temple on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh, on the outskirts of Jammu January 11, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Tuesday, April 30, 2013

Sikh devotees pray near the offerings inside a Gurudwara or a Sikh temple on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh, on the outskirts of Jammu January 11, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Close
24 / 35
<p>Devotees spin prayer wheels after attending a religious teaching session by Tibet's exiled Buddhist spiritual leader the Dalai Lama in the Tashiding monastery in the Himalayan state of Sikkim December 16, 2010. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

Devotees spin prayer wheels after attending a religious teaching session by Tibet's exiled Buddhist spiritual leader the Dalai Lama in the Tashiding monastery in the Himalayan state of Sikkim December 16, 2010. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Tuesday, April 30, 2013

Devotees spin prayer wheels after attending a religious teaching session by Tibet's exiled Buddhist spiritual leader the Dalai Lama in the Tashiding monastery in the Himalayan state of Sikkim December 16, 2010. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Close
25 / 35
<p>Muslims perform the Eid al-Adha prayers at the ruins of the Feroz Shah Kotla mosque in New Delhi November 17, 2010. REUTERS/B Mathur</p>

Muslims perform the Eid al-Adha prayers at the ruins of the Feroz Shah Kotla mosque in New Delhi November 17, 2010. REUTERS/B Mathur

Tuesday, April 30, 2013

Muslims perform the Eid al-Adha prayers at the ruins of the Feroz Shah Kotla mosque in New Delhi November 17, 2010. REUTERS/B Mathur

Close
26 / 35
<p>A Hindu devotee performs a traditional dance as he holds a pigeon that will be sacrificed at Kamakhya temple during Deodhani Festival at Guwahati, August 18, 2010. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah</p>

A Hindu devotee performs a traditional dance as he holds a pigeon that will be sacrificed at Kamakhya temple during Deodhani Festival at Guwahati, August 18, 2010. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah

Tuesday, April 30, 2013

A Hindu devotee performs a traditional dance as he holds a pigeon that will be sacrificed at Kamakhya temple during Deodhani Festival at Guwahati, August 18, 2010. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah

Close
27 / 35
<p>Members of the Dongria Kondh tribe stand behind the head of a goat which was sacrificed in a ceremony on top of the Niyamgiri mountain, which they worship as their living god, near Lanjigarh in Orissa February 21, 2010. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause</p>

Members of the Dongria Kondh tribe stand behind the head of a goat which was sacrificed in a ceremony on top of the Niyamgiri mountain, which they worship as their living god, near Lanjigarh in Orissa February 21, 2010. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause more

Tuesday, April 30, 2013

Members of the Dongria Kondh tribe stand behind the head of a goat which was sacrificed in a ceremony on top of the Niyamgiri mountain, which they worship as their living god, near Lanjigarh in Orissa February 21, 2010. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

Close
28 / 35
<p>Members of the Dongria Kondh tribe dance in a trance during a ceremony on top of the Niyamgiri mountain, which they worship as their living god, near Lanjigarh in Orissa February 21, 2010. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause</p>

Members of the Dongria Kondh tribe dance in a trance during a ceremony on top of the Niyamgiri mountain, which they worship as their living god, near Lanjigarh in Orissa February 21, 2010. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

Tuesday, April 30, 2013

Members of the Dongria Kondh tribe dance in a trance during a ceremony on top of the Niyamgiri mountain, which they worship as their living god, near Lanjigarh in Orissa February 21, 2010. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

Close
29 / 35
<p>Women pour milk into the Bay of Bengal, as mark of respect to the victims of the 2004 Indian Ocean Tsunami, at Marina beach in Chennai December 26, 2009. REUTERS/Babu</p>

Women pour milk into the Bay of Bengal, as mark of respect to the victims of the 2004 Indian Ocean Tsunami, at Marina beach in Chennai December 26, 2009. REUTERS/Babu

Tuesday, April 30, 2013

Women pour milk into the Bay of Bengal, as mark of respect to the victims of the 2004 Indian Ocean Tsunami, at Marina beach in Chennai December 26, 2009. REUTERS/Babu

Close
30 / 35
<p>A tribal priest sacrifices a rooster during the Garia Puja festival in Agartala April 21, 2009. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey</p>

A tribal priest sacrifices a rooster during the Garia Puja festival in Agartala April 21, 2009. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Tuesday, April 30, 2013

A tribal priest sacrifices a rooster during the Garia Puja festival in Agartala April 21, 2009. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Close
31 / 35
<p>A penitent (C) dressed as Jesus Christ carries a cross during a ritual to mark the death of Christ on Good Friday in Mumbai April 10, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe</p>

A penitent (C) dressed as Jesus Christ carries a cross during a ritual to mark the death of Christ on Good Friday in Mumbai April 10, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe

Tuesday, April 30, 2013

A penitent (C) dressed as Jesus Christ carries a cross during a ritual to mark the death of Christ on Good Friday in Mumbai April 10, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe

Close
32 / 35
<p>Children from the Jain community raise their hands to offer prayers to Lord Mahavir on the death anniversary of Jain saint Chandrasekhar Maharaj in Ahmedabad July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Children from the Jain community raise their hands to offer prayers to Lord Mahavir on the death anniversary of Jain saint Chandrasekhar Maharaj in Ahmedabad July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Tuesday, April 30, 2013

Children from the Jain community raise their hands to offer prayers to Lord Mahavir on the death anniversary of Jain saint Chandrasekhar Maharaj in Ahmedabad July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Close
33 / 35
<p>Jain pilgrims offer prayers at the feet of a 58.8 feet (18 metres) tall statue of Jain sage Gomateswara (Lord Bahubali) in Shravanabelagola, about 158 km (99 miles) west from Bangalore, February 8, 2006. REUTERS/Jagadeesh</p>

Jain pilgrims offer prayers at the feet of a 58.8 feet (18 metres) tall statue of Jain sage Gomateswara (Lord Bahubali) in Shravanabelagola, about 158 km (99 miles) west from Bangalore, February 8, 2006. REUTERS/Jagadeesh

Tuesday, April 30, 2013

Jain pilgrims offer prayers at the feet of a 58.8 feet (18 metres) tall statue of Jain sage Gomateswara (Lord Bahubali) in Shravanabelagola, about 158 km (99 miles) west from Bangalore, February 8, 2006. REUTERS/Jagadeesh

Close
34 / 35
<p>Muslims pray at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) during Eid al-Fitr in the old quarters of Delhi September 21, 2009. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal</p>

Muslims pray at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) during Eid al-Fitr in the old quarters of Delhi September 21, 2009. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal

Tuesday, April 30, 2013

Muslims pray at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) during Eid al-Fitr in the old quarters of Delhi September 21, 2009. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal

Close
35 / 35
View Again
View Next
Heel appeal

Heel appeal

Next Slideshows

Heel appeal

Heel appeal

Heels that accentuate height and, perhaps, appeal.

30 Apr 2013
Surrealism of Sandy

Surrealism of Sandy

The altered landscape in the aftermath of Sandy.

30 Apr 2013
England's Goth festival

England's Goth festival

Around ten thousand people converge in Whitby, England for the Goth festival's 19th year.

29 Apr 2013
Second Chance for jailed women

Second Chance for jailed women

The Second Chance Women's Re-entry Court in Los Angeles offers a cost-saving alternative to prison for women who plead guilty to non-violent crimes and...

29 Apr 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast