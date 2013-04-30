Religious rituals in India
A Hindu devotee gets her tongue pierced with a trident as she takes part in an annual religious procession called Shitla Mata in Ahmedabad April 29, 2013. Hindu devotees subject themselves to painful rituals during the religious procession to demonstrate their faith and as a penance to the deity at a temple dedicated to the goddess Shitla. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A Hindu devotee with his back pierced pulls a car as he takes part in an annual religious procession called Shitla Mata in Ahmedabad April 29, 2013. Hindu devotees subject themselves to painful rituals during the religious procession to demonstrate their faith and as a penance to the deity at a temple dedicated to the goddess Shitla. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A Hindu devotee hangs from a rope during the "Chadak" ritual in Kolkata April 14, 2013. Hundreds of Hindu devotees attend the ritual, held to worship the Hindu deity of destruction Lord Shiva, on the last day of the Bengali calendar year. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A man holds a devotee who is believed to be possessed by evil spirits by her hair while confronting her as she goes into a state of trance while lying on a sacred platform at Guru Deoji Maharaj temple during a ghost fair at Malajpur village in Betul district in Madhya Pradesh January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A Sadhu, a Hindu holy man, prays after taking dip in the waters of the river Ganges during the second ritual bathing on the occasion of Paush Purnima at the "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in Allahabad January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A Hindu devotee stands in the waters of river Ganges to offer prayers to Sun god at dawn in Varanasi, in Uttar Pradesh January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A Shi'ite Muslim man uses a knife to gash a child's head during a Muharram procession ahead of Ashura in Amroha, in Uttar Pradesh November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Hindu devotee stands in the waters of Sun Lake to offer prayers to the Sun god during the Hindu religious festival "Chhat Puja" in Chandigarh November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Police officers hold a 9mm pistol as they offer prayers in front of weapons, as part of a ritual for the Dussehra festival in Ahmedabad October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Devotees hang by a crane as they immerse an idol of the Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, in the waters of the Sabarmati River on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Ahmedabad September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Catholic nuns from the Missionaries of Charity, the global order of nuns founded by Mother Teresa, pray at Teresa's tomb on her 15th anniversary of her death in Kolkata September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Kashmiri Muslims offer prayers next to parked cars on a road outside a mosque on the first day of the holy month of Ramadan, in Srinagar July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A Hindu priest sits in a cauldron of water and makes offerings to a fire while performing the "Parjanya Varun Yagam", a special prayer for rain, in Ahmedabad July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Hindu holy men step over children as a ritual to bless them during a religious procession to mark the Gajan festival in Kolkata April 12, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A Hindu devotee with his neck pierced with a knife attends the "Chadak" ritual at Krishanadevpur village, north of Kolkata April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Hindu priest Babulal jumps out of a fire to signify the burning of the demoness Holika during a ritual to mark the first day of the Holi spring festival at village Phalen, near Mathura March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Shi'ite Muslim walks over burning coal during a religious procession as they mark Arbain, in Ahmedabad January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A woman watches a waterfall after performing prayers at the temple of Baba Dhansal at Reasi, 75 km northwest of Jammu, December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Shi'ite Muslims flagellate themselves during a Muharram procession ahead of Ashura in Amroha in Uttar Pradesh December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Women pray during the Hindu festival of Karva Chauth inside a temple in Chandigarh October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
A Hindu devotee gets his cheeks pierced as he takes part in an annual religious procession called Shitla Mata in Chandigarh August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
People take pictures of two monks play traditional bugle during the opening ceremony on the first day of two-day festival in Hemis Gompa, 45 km southeast of Leh July 10, 2011. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
Devotees lie on a road as they worship Sheetala Mata, the Hindu goddess of smallpox, during the Sheetala Puja in Kolkata May 7, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Sikh devotees pray near the offerings inside a Gurudwara or a Sikh temple on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh, on the outskirts of Jammu January 11, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Devotees spin prayer wheels after attending a religious teaching session by Tibet's exiled Buddhist spiritual leader the Dalai Lama in the Tashiding monastery in the Himalayan state of Sikkim December 16, 2010. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Muslims perform the Eid al-Adha prayers at the ruins of the Feroz Shah Kotla mosque in New Delhi November 17, 2010. REUTERS/B Mathur
A Hindu devotee performs a traditional dance as he holds a pigeon that will be sacrificed at Kamakhya temple during Deodhani Festival at Guwahati, August 18, 2010. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah
Members of the Dongria Kondh tribe stand behind the head of a goat which was sacrificed in a ceremony on top of the Niyamgiri mountain, which they worship as their living god, near Lanjigarh in Orissa February 21, 2010. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
Members of the Dongria Kondh tribe dance in a trance during a ceremony on top of the Niyamgiri mountain, which they worship as their living god, near Lanjigarh in Orissa February 21, 2010. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
Women pour milk into the Bay of Bengal, as mark of respect to the victims of the 2004 Indian Ocean Tsunami, at Marina beach in Chennai December 26, 2009. REUTERS/Babu
A tribal priest sacrifices a rooster during the Garia Puja festival in Agartala April 21, 2009. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
A penitent (C) dressed as Jesus Christ carries a cross during a ritual to mark the death of Christ on Good Friday in Mumbai April 10, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe
Children from the Jain community raise their hands to offer prayers to Lord Mahavir on the death anniversary of Jain saint Chandrasekhar Maharaj in Ahmedabad July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Jain pilgrims offer prayers at the feet of a 58.8 feet (18 metres) tall statue of Jain sage Gomateswara (Lord Bahubali) in Shravanabelagola, about 158 km (99 miles) west from Bangalore, February 8, 2006. REUTERS/Jagadeesh
Muslims pray at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) during Eid al-Fitr in the old quarters of Delhi September 21, 2009. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal
