Religious Rituals in India
Devotees with their mouth pierced with rods participate in an annual religious procession as part of a ritual to worship the Hindu goddess Maha Mariamman in Amritsar May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Munish Sharma
A devotee playing the role of Jesus Christ carries a cross during a Good Friday procession in Guwahati April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah/Files
A woman artiste uses a mobile phone to take pictures of her co-actors dressed as Hindu Lord Rama (C) and his brother Laxman during a religious procession on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti festival in New Delhi April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito...more
A Hindu holy man dances before throwing a fire towards the gate of a temple as part of a ritual ending a religious procession held to mark the Gajan festival in Kolkata April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
A Hindu holy man throws fire towards the gate of a temple as part of a ritual ending a religious procession held to mark the Gajan festival in Kolkata April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
A Sikh boy reacts as he displays martial art skills during a religious procession ahead of the Baisakhi festival on the outskirts of Jammu April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files
A boy takes part in a religious procession on the occasion of Ramnavmi festival in Amritsar April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Munish Sharma/Files
A man dressed as Hindu Lord Shiva performs with fire during a religious procession at the Mahashivratri festival in Allahabad February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files
A Sikh fire breather performs during a religious procession on the eve of the birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh in Amritsar January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Munish Sharma/Files
A Shi'ite Muslim is sprayed with rose water as he flagellates himself during a Muharram procession to mark Ashura in Mumbai November 15, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
A Nihang or a Sikh warrior rides a motorcycle during a religious procession called 'Mohalla' in Amritsar November 4, 2013. REUTERS/Munish Sharma/Files
Devotee walk on burning coal as they perform a ritual during the Danda festival at Mandhasal village in Khurda district in Odisha April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer/Files
