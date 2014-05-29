Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu May 29, 2014 | 12:40pm IST

Religious Rituals in India

Devotees with their mouth pierced with rods participate in an annual religious procession as part of a ritual to worship the Hindu goddess Maha Mariamman in Amritsar May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Munish Sharma

Devotees with their mouth pierced with rods participate in an annual religious procession as part of a ritual to worship the Hindu goddess Maha Mariamman in Amritsar May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Munish Sharma

Thursday, May 29, 2014
Devotees with their mouth pierced with rods participate in an annual religious procession as part of a ritual to worship the Hindu goddess Maha Mariamman in Amritsar May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Munish Sharma
Close
1 / 12
A devotee playing the role of Jesus Christ carries a cross during a Good Friday procession in Guwahati April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah/Files

A devotee playing the role of Jesus Christ carries a cross during a Good Friday procession in Guwahati April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah/Files

Thursday, May 29, 2014
A devotee playing the role of Jesus Christ carries a cross during a Good Friday procession in Guwahati April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah/Files
Close
2 / 12
A woman artiste uses a mobile phone to take pictures of her co-actors dressed as Hindu Lord Rama (C) and his brother Laxman during a religious procession on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti festival in New Delhi April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files

A woman artiste uses a mobile phone to take pictures of her co-actors dressed as Hindu Lord Rama (C) and his brother Laxman during a religious procession on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti festival in New Delhi April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito...more

Thursday, May 29, 2014
A woman artiste uses a mobile phone to take pictures of her co-actors dressed as Hindu Lord Rama (C) and his brother Laxman during a religious procession on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti festival in New Delhi April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files
Close
3 / 12
A Hindu holy man dances before throwing a fire towards the gate of a temple as part of a ritual ending a religious procession held to mark the Gajan festival in Kolkata April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

A Hindu holy man dances before throwing a fire towards the gate of a temple as part of a ritual ending a religious procession held to mark the Gajan festival in Kolkata April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

Thursday, May 29, 2014
A Hindu holy man dances before throwing a fire towards the gate of a temple as part of a ritual ending a religious procession held to mark the Gajan festival in Kolkata April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
Close
4 / 12
A Hindu holy man throws fire towards the gate of a temple as part of a ritual ending a religious procession held to mark the Gajan festival in Kolkata April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

A Hindu holy man throws fire towards the gate of a temple as part of a ritual ending a religious procession held to mark the Gajan festival in Kolkata April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

Thursday, May 29, 2014
A Hindu holy man throws fire towards the gate of a temple as part of a ritual ending a religious procession held to mark the Gajan festival in Kolkata April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
Close
5 / 12
A Sikh boy reacts as he displays martial art skills during a religious procession ahead of the Baisakhi festival on the outskirts of Jammu April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files

A Sikh boy reacts as he displays martial art skills during a religious procession ahead of the Baisakhi festival on the outskirts of Jammu April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files

Thursday, May 29, 2014
A Sikh boy reacts as he displays martial art skills during a religious procession ahead of the Baisakhi festival on the outskirts of Jammu April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files
Close
6 / 12
A boy takes part in a religious procession on the occasion of Ramnavmi festival in Amritsar April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Munish Sharma/Files

A boy takes part in a religious procession on the occasion of Ramnavmi festival in Amritsar April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Munish Sharma/Files

Thursday, May 29, 2014
A boy takes part in a religious procession on the occasion of Ramnavmi festival in Amritsar April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Munish Sharma/Files
Close
7 / 12
A man dressed as Hindu Lord Shiva performs with fire during a religious procession at the Mahashivratri festival in Allahabad February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files

A man dressed as Hindu Lord Shiva performs with fire during a religious procession at the Mahashivratri festival in Allahabad February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files

Thursday, May 29, 2014
A man dressed as Hindu Lord Shiva performs with fire during a religious procession at the Mahashivratri festival in Allahabad February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files
Close
8 / 12
A Sikh fire breather performs during a religious procession on the eve of the birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh in Amritsar January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Munish Sharma/Files

A Sikh fire breather performs during a religious procession on the eve of the birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh in Amritsar January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Munish Sharma/Files

Thursday, May 29, 2014
A Sikh fire breather performs during a religious procession on the eve of the birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh in Amritsar January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Munish Sharma/Files
Close
9 / 12
A Shi'ite Muslim is sprayed with rose water as he flagellates himself during a Muharram procession to mark Ashura in Mumbai November 15, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

A Shi'ite Muslim is sprayed with rose water as he flagellates himself during a Muharram procession to mark Ashura in Mumbai November 15, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Thursday, May 29, 2014
A Shi'ite Muslim is sprayed with rose water as he flagellates himself during a Muharram procession to mark Ashura in Mumbai November 15, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
Close
10 / 12
A Nihang or a Sikh warrior rides a motorcycle during a religious procession called 'Mohalla' in Amritsar November 4, 2013. REUTERS/Munish Sharma/Files

A Nihang or a Sikh warrior rides a motorcycle during a religious procession called 'Mohalla' in Amritsar November 4, 2013. REUTERS/Munish Sharma/Files

Thursday, May 29, 2014
A Nihang or a Sikh warrior rides a motorcycle during a religious procession called 'Mohalla' in Amritsar November 4, 2013. REUTERS/Munish Sharma/Files
Close
11 / 12
Devotee walk on burning coal as they perform a ritual during the Danda festival at Mandhasal village in Khurda district in Odisha April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer/Files

Devotee walk on burning coal as they perform a ritual during the Danda festival at Mandhasal village in Khurda district in Odisha April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer/Files

Thursday, May 29, 2014
Devotee walk on burning coal as they perform a ritual during the Danda festival at Mandhasal village in Khurda district in Odisha April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer/Files
Close
12 / 12
View Again
View Next
My real name is ...

My real name is ...

Next Slideshows

My real name is ...

My real name is ...

What mom named these famous singers.

28 May 2014
Kim and Kanye in Paris

Kim and Kanye in Paris

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West in Paris ahead of their Italian wedding.

24 May 2014
Blended premiere

Blended premiere

Cast members celebrate the premiere of "Blended" in Hollywood.

23 May 2014
American Idol finale

American Idol finale

Caleb Johnson celebrates as the new American Idol during the finale of the show's 13th season.

22 May 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Macron wins French election

Macron wins French election

Emmanuel Macron is elected president of France, defeating Marine Le Pen, who threatened to take France out of the European Union.

Always Dreaming wins Kentucky Derby

Always Dreaming wins Kentucky Derby

Always Dreaming won the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky on a sloppy track.

India This Week

India This Week

Our best India pictures from this week.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Countdown to the French election

Countdown to the French election

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures