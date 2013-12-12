Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Dec 12, 2013 | 9:00pm IST

Religious violence in CAR

<p>A child holds a machete in Bangui, December 12, 2013. Religious leaders sought reconciliation between Muslims and Christians in Central African Republic during a lull in violence that has killed hundreds of people and drawn in French troops seeking to stop the bloodshed. Medical charity Medecins Sans Frontieres said that an improvised center for more than 20,000 displaced people at Bangui airport was lacking food, shelter and toilets. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun</p>

A child holds a machete in Bangui, December 12, 2013. Religious leaders sought reconciliation between Muslims and Christians in Central African Republic during a lull in violence that has killed hundreds of people and drawn in French troops seeking...more

Thursday, December 12, 2013

A child holds a machete in Bangui, December 12, 2013. Religious leaders sought reconciliation between Muslims and Christians in Central African Republic during a lull in violence that has killed hundreds of people and drawn in French troops seeking to stop the bloodshed. Medical charity Medecins Sans Frontieres said that an improvised center for more than 20,000 displaced people at Bangui airport was lacking food, shelter and toilets. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

Close
1 / 20
<p>A displaced family take shelter under a plane in Bangui, December 12, 2013. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun</p>

A displaced family take shelter under a plane in Bangui, December 12, 2013. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

Thursday, December 12, 2013

A displaced family take shelter under a plane in Bangui, December 12, 2013. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

Close
2 / 20
<p>A child sits under an old airplane at Mpoko international airport in Bangui, December 12, 2013. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun</p>

A child sits under an old airplane at Mpoko international airport in Bangui, December 12, 2013. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

Thursday, December 12, 2013

A child sits under an old airplane at Mpoko international airport in Bangui, December 12, 2013. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

Close
3 / 20
<p>People dig a trench to be use as latrines for displaced residents camping at the Catholic church in Bangui, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Sam Phelps</p>

People dig a trench to be use as latrines for displaced residents camping at the Catholic church in Bangui, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Sam Phelps

Thursday, December 12, 2013

People dig a trench to be use as latrines for displaced residents camping at the Catholic church in Bangui, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Sam Phelps

Close
4 / 20
<p>Displaced people are seen inside a plane in Bangui, December 12, 2013. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun</p>

Displaced people are seen inside a plane in Bangui, December 12, 2013. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

Thursday, December 12, 2013

Displaced people are seen inside a plane in Bangui, December 12, 2013. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

Close
5 / 20
<p>A Christian youth squats inside a burnt out car in Bangui December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun</p>

A Christian youth squats inside a burnt out car in Bangui December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

Thursday, December 12, 2013

A Christian youth squats inside a burnt out car in Bangui December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

Close
6 / 20
<p>French troops stand at the airport runway in Bangui December 10, 2013. President Francois Hollande flew into Central African Republic on Tuesday, hours after two French soldiers were killed in fighting and praised his troops for tackling "horrendous violence" against women and children and helping avert a slide into civil war. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun</p>

French troops stand at the airport runway in Bangui December 10, 2013. President Francois Hollande flew into Central African Republic on Tuesday, hours after two French soldiers were killed in fighting and praised his troops for tackling "horrendous...more

Thursday, December 12, 2013

French troops stand at the airport runway in Bangui December 10, 2013. President Francois Hollande flew into Central African Republic on Tuesday, hours after two French soldiers were killed in fighting and praised his troops for tackling "horrendous violence" against women and children and helping avert a slide into civil war. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

Close
7 / 20
<p>French President Francois Hollande (L) speaks with French soldiers after he paid tribute to two French soldiers who were killed overnight, in Bangui, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Dufour/Pool</p>

French President Francois Hollande (L) speaks with French soldiers after he paid tribute to two French soldiers who were killed overnight, in Bangui, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Dufour/Pool

Thursday, December 12, 2013

French President Francois Hollande (L) speaks with French soldiers after he paid tribute to two French soldiers who were killed overnight, in Bangui, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Dufour/Pool

Close
8 / 20
<p>French President Francois Hollande (C) pays tribute near a flag-draped coffin bearing one of two French soldiers who was killed overnight, in Bangui, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Dufour/Pool</p>

French President Francois Hollande (C) pays tribute near a flag-draped coffin bearing one of two French soldiers who was killed overnight, in Bangui, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Dufour/Pool

Thursday, December 12, 2013

French President Francois Hollande (C) pays tribute near a flag-draped coffin bearing one of two French soldiers who was killed overnight, in Bangui, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Dufour/Pool

Close
9 / 20
<p>Christian boys react in a mosque in Bangui, the capital of Central African Republic, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun</p>

Christian boys react in a mosque in Bangui, the capital of Central African Republic, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

Thursday, December 12, 2013

Christian boys react in a mosque in Bangui, the capital of Central African Republic, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

Close
10 / 20
<p>Christians loot a mosque in Bangui December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun</p>

Christians loot a mosque in Bangui December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

Thursday, December 12, 2013

Christians loot a mosque in Bangui December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

Close
11 / 20
<p>A Christian man passes by a burning pile at a mosque in Fouh district in Bangui December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun</p>

A Christian man passes by a burning pile at a mosque in Fouh district in Bangui December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

Thursday, December 12, 2013

A Christian man passes by a burning pile at a mosque in Fouh district in Bangui December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

Close
12 / 20
<p>Christian men hold a placard in Bangui December 10, 2013. The placard reads: "No to Chad Multinational Force of Central Africa (FOMAC). They are traitors." REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun</p>

Christian men hold a placard in Bangui December 10, 2013. The placard reads: "No to Chad Multinational Force of Central Africa (FOMAC). They are traitors." REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

Thursday, December 12, 2013

Christian men hold a placard in Bangui December 10, 2013. The placard reads: "No to Chad Multinational Force of Central Africa (FOMAC). They are traitors." REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

Close
13 / 20
<p>Men walk as they push a trolley loaded with a coffin in Bangui December 9, 2013. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun</p>

Men walk as they push a trolley loaded with a coffin in Bangui December 9, 2013. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

Thursday, December 12, 2013

Men walk as they push a trolley loaded with a coffin in Bangui December 9, 2013. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

Close
14 / 20
<p>A man detained by Seleka soldiers and accused by them of being an anti-balaka militia member, sits with other detainees in Bangui December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun</p>

A man detained by Seleka soldiers and accused by them of being an anti-balaka militia member, sits with other detainees in Bangui December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

Thursday, December 12, 2013

A man detained by Seleka soldiers and accused by them of being an anti-balaka militia member, sits with other detainees in Bangui December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

Close
15 / 20
<p>People crowd around bodies killed in fighting that were gathered at a mosque in Bangui, Central African Republic, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun</p>

People crowd around bodies killed in fighting that were gathered at a mosque in Bangui, Central African Republic, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

Thursday, December 12, 2013

People crowd around bodies killed in fighting that were gathered at a mosque in Bangui, Central African Republic, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

Close
16 / 20
<p>Red Cross workers carry a dead body into a morgue during violence between Muslim and Christian militias in Bangui December 6, 2013. The Red Cross said on Friday it had collected 281 bodies from two days of violence in Bangui, but many more had been killed. REUTERS/Herve Serefio</p>

Red Cross workers carry a dead body into a morgue during violence between Muslim and Christian militias in Bangui December 6, 2013. The Red Cross said on Friday it had collected 281 bodies from two days of violence in Bangui, but many more had been...more

Thursday, December 12, 2013

Red Cross workers carry a dead body into a morgue during violence between Muslim and Christian militias in Bangui December 6, 2013. The Red Cross said on Friday it had collected 281 bodies from two days of violence in Bangui, but many more had been killed. REUTERS/Herve Serefio

Close
17 / 20
<p>Seleka soldiers raise their fists while riding in a pick-up truck during fighting in Bangui, Central African Republic, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun</p>

Seleka soldiers raise their fists while riding in a pick-up truck during fighting in Bangui, Central African Republic, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

Thursday, December 12, 2013

Seleka soldiers raise their fists while riding in a pick-up truck during fighting in Bangui, Central African Republic, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

Close
18 / 20
<p>A woman runs from gunfire in Bangui December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun</p>

A woman runs from gunfire in Bangui December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

Thursday, December 12, 2013

A woman runs from gunfire in Bangui December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

Close
19 / 20
<p>Bodies killed in fighting are gathered under a mattress at a mosque in Bangui, Central African Republic, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun</p>

Bodies killed in fighting are gathered under a mattress at a mosque in Bangui, Central African Republic, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

Thursday, December 12, 2013

Bodies killed in fighting are gathered under a mattress at a mosque in Bangui, Central African Republic, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
India's gay community

India's gay community

Next Slideshows

India's gay community

India's gay community

A look at India's gay community, in the wake of the Indian Supreme Court's reinstatement of a ban on gay sex, following a four-year period of decriminalization.

11 Dec 2013
Protests for rights

Protests for rights

About a dozen activists of the moderate faction of All Parties Hurriyat (Freedom) Conference (APHC) held a protest on Tuesday against what the APHC say are...

11 Dec 2013
Uruguay legalizes marijuana

Uruguay legalizes marijuana

Uruguay becomes the world's first country to legalize the growing, sale and smoking of marijuana.

11 Dec 2013
Women at the top

Women at the top

Mary Barra, newly named CEO of General Motors, joins these powerful women who lead their companies as chief executives.

11 Dec 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Unrest in Kashmir

Unrest in Kashmir

Violent protests erupt again in Indian-controlled Kashmir.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Running the Boston Marathon

Running the Boston Marathon

Geoffrey Kirui and Edna Kiplagat produce a Kenyan sweep at the Boston Marathon, winning the men's and women's races by conquering the race's hilly final miles.

Postcards from Pyongyang

Postcards from Pyongyang

Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea marks the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.

Deadly garbage landslide in Sri Lanka

Deadly garbage landslide in Sri Lanka

Hopes fade for the survival of residents trapped under the mud and debris of a landslide at a giant rubbish dump in Colombo.

Effigies and Easter in Venezuela

Effigies and Easter in Venezuela

Protesters set fire to effigies of politicians during the traditional burning of Judas as part of Holy Week celebrations in Venezuela.

Celebrating Easter

Celebrating Easter

Christians around the world celebrate the Easter holiday.

Scenes from Coachella

Scenes from Coachella

Highlights from the Coachella Music Festival in California.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures