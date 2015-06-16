Reliving Napoleon's last victory
Frenchman Frank Samson, playing French Emperor Napoleon, visits the French troops' bivouac, while taking part in the re-enactment of the Battle of Ligny, the last military victory of Napoleon, as part of the bicentennial celebrations for the Battle...more
Performers take part in the re-enactment of the battle of Ligny, in Ligny, Belgium, June 14, 2015. The original battle was fought on June 16, 1815, just days before the Battle of Waterloo. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Frenchman Frank Samson takes part in the re-enactment of the battle of Ligny, in Ligny, Belgium, June 14, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Performers take part in the re-enactment of the battle of Ligny, in Ligny, Belgium, June 14, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Performers take part in the re-enactment of the battle of Ligny, in Ligny, Belgium, June 14, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Performers take part in the re-enactment of the battle of Ligny, in Ligny, Belgium, June 14, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Performers take part in the re-enactment of the battle of Ligny, in Ligny, Belgium, June 14, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Frenchman Frank Samson poses for a portrait in the French troops' bivouac, in Ligny, Belgium, June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A performer takes part in the re-enactment of French Emperor Napoleon visiting the French troops' bivouac in Ligny, Belgium, June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A performer takes part in the re-enactment of French Emperor Napoleon visiting the French troops' bivouac in Ligny, Belgium, June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A performer takes part in the re-enactment of French Emperor Napoleon visiting the French troops' bivouac in Ligny, Belgium, June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A performer takes part in the re-enactment of French Emperor Napoleon visiting the French troops' bivouac in Ligny, Belgium, June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A performer takes part in the re-enactment of French Emperor Napoleon visiting the French troops' bivouac in Ligny, Belgium, June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A performer takes part in the re-enactment of French Emperor Napoleon visiting the French troops' bivouac in Ligny, Belgium, June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A performer takes part in the re-enactment of French Emperor Napoleon visiting the French troops' bivouac in Ligny, Belgium, June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A performer takes part in the re-enactment of French Emperor Napoleon visiting the French troops' bivouac in Ligny, Belgium, June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Performers take part in the re-enactment of the visit of French Emperor Napoleon in the French troops' bivouac in Ligny, Belgium, June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Performers take part in the re-enactment of the visit of French Emperor Napoleon in the French troops' bivouac in Ligny, Belgium, June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Frenchman Frank Samson (R) visits the French troops' bivouac, while taking part in an re-enactment in Ligny, Belgium, June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Frenchman Frank Samson (R) talks with a performer in the French troops' bivouac, in Ligny, Belgium, June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Frenchman Frank Samson (R) takes part in the re-enactment of the battle of Ligny, in Ligny, Belgium, June 14, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Frenchman Frank Samson visits the French troops' bivouac, while taking part in an re-enactment as French Emperor Napoleon in Ligny, Belgium, June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Frenchman Frank Samson (C) poses for a portrait in the French troops' bivouac, in Ligny, Belgium, June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Frenchman Frank Samson (C) gestures as he arrives at the French troops' bivouac, in Ligny, Belgium, June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
