Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Jun 16, 2015 | 9:30pm IST

Reliving Napoleon's last victory

Frenchman Frank Samson, playing French Emperor Napoleon, visits the French troops' bivouac, while taking part in the re-enactment of the Battle of Ligny, the last military victory of Napoleon, as part of the bicentennial celebrations for the Battle of Waterloo, in Ligny, Belgium, June 13, 2015. Samson, 47, a lawyer originally from Orleans, has been chosen to take on the title role of Napoleon during the commemorations for the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Waterloo in Belgium on June 19 and 20. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Frenchman Frank Samson, playing French Emperor Napoleon, visits the French troops' bivouac, while taking part in the re-enactment of the Battle of Ligny, the last military victory of Napoleon, as part of the bicentennial celebrations for the Battle...more

Reuters / Saturday, June 13, 2015
Frenchman Frank Samson, playing French Emperor Napoleon, visits the French troops' bivouac, while taking part in the re-enactment of the Battle of Ligny, the last military victory of Napoleon, as part of the bicentennial celebrations for the Battle of Waterloo, in Ligny, Belgium, June 13, 2015. Samson, 47, a lawyer originally from Orleans, has been chosen to take on the title role of Napoleon during the commemorations for the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Waterloo in Belgium on June 19 and 20. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
1 / 24
Performers take part in the re-enactment of the battle of Ligny, in Ligny, Belgium, June 14, 2015. The original battle was fought on June 16, 1815, just days before the Battle of Waterloo. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Performers take part in the re-enactment of the battle of Ligny, in Ligny, Belgium, June 14, 2015. The original battle was fought on June 16, 1815, just days before the Battle of Waterloo. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Sunday, June 14, 2015
Performers take part in the re-enactment of the battle of Ligny, in Ligny, Belgium, June 14, 2015. The original battle was fought on June 16, 1815, just days before the Battle of Waterloo. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
2 / 24
Frenchman Frank Samson takes part in the re-enactment of the battle of Ligny, in Ligny, Belgium, June 14, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Frenchman Frank Samson takes part in the re-enactment of the battle of Ligny, in Ligny, Belgium, June 14, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Sunday, June 14, 2015
Frenchman Frank Samson takes part in the re-enactment of the battle of Ligny, in Ligny, Belgium, June 14, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
3 / 24
Performers take part in the re-enactment of the battle of Ligny, in Ligny, Belgium, June 14, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Performers take part in the re-enactment of the battle of Ligny, in Ligny, Belgium, June 14, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Sunday, June 14, 2015
Performers take part in the re-enactment of the battle of Ligny, in Ligny, Belgium, June 14, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
4 / 24
Performers take part in the re-enactment of the battle of Ligny, in Ligny, Belgium, June 14, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Performers take part in the re-enactment of the battle of Ligny, in Ligny, Belgium, June 14, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Sunday, June 14, 2015
Performers take part in the re-enactment of the battle of Ligny, in Ligny, Belgium, June 14, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
5 / 24
Performers take part in the re-enactment of the battle of Ligny, in Ligny, Belgium, June 14, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Performers take part in the re-enactment of the battle of Ligny, in Ligny, Belgium, June 14, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Sunday, June 14, 2015
Performers take part in the re-enactment of the battle of Ligny, in Ligny, Belgium, June 14, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
6 / 24
Performers take part in the re-enactment of the battle of Ligny, in Ligny, Belgium, June 14, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Performers take part in the re-enactment of the battle of Ligny, in Ligny, Belgium, June 14, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Sunday, June 14, 2015
Performers take part in the re-enactment of the battle of Ligny, in Ligny, Belgium, June 14, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
7 / 24
Frenchman Frank Samson poses for a portrait in the French troops' bivouac, in Ligny, Belgium, June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Frenchman Frank Samson poses for a portrait in the French troops' bivouac, in Ligny, Belgium, June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Saturday, June 13, 2015
Frenchman Frank Samson poses for a portrait in the French troops' bivouac, in Ligny, Belgium, June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
8 / 24
A performer takes part in the re-enactment of French Emperor Napoleon visiting the French troops' bivouac in Ligny, Belgium, June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

A performer takes part in the re-enactment of French Emperor Napoleon visiting the French troops' bivouac in Ligny, Belgium, June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Saturday, June 13, 2015
A performer takes part in the re-enactment of French Emperor Napoleon visiting the French troops' bivouac in Ligny, Belgium, June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
9 / 24
A performer takes part in the re-enactment of French Emperor Napoleon visiting the French troops' bivouac in Ligny, Belgium, June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

A performer takes part in the re-enactment of French Emperor Napoleon visiting the French troops' bivouac in Ligny, Belgium, June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Saturday, June 13, 2015
A performer takes part in the re-enactment of French Emperor Napoleon visiting the French troops' bivouac in Ligny, Belgium, June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
10 / 24
A performer takes part in the re-enactment of French Emperor Napoleon visiting the French troops' bivouac in Ligny, Belgium, June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

A performer takes part in the re-enactment of French Emperor Napoleon visiting the French troops' bivouac in Ligny, Belgium, June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Saturday, June 13, 2015
A performer takes part in the re-enactment of French Emperor Napoleon visiting the French troops' bivouac in Ligny, Belgium, June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
11 / 24
A performer takes part in the re-enactment of French Emperor Napoleon visiting the French troops' bivouac in Ligny, Belgium, June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

A performer takes part in the re-enactment of French Emperor Napoleon visiting the French troops' bivouac in Ligny, Belgium, June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Saturday, June 13, 2015
A performer takes part in the re-enactment of French Emperor Napoleon visiting the French troops' bivouac in Ligny, Belgium, June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
12 / 24
A performer takes part in the re-enactment of French Emperor Napoleon visiting the French troops' bivouac in Ligny, Belgium, June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

A performer takes part in the re-enactment of French Emperor Napoleon visiting the French troops' bivouac in Ligny, Belgium, June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Saturday, June 13, 2015
A performer takes part in the re-enactment of French Emperor Napoleon visiting the French troops' bivouac in Ligny, Belgium, June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
13 / 24
A performer takes part in the re-enactment of French Emperor Napoleon visiting the French troops' bivouac in Ligny, Belgium, June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

A performer takes part in the re-enactment of French Emperor Napoleon visiting the French troops' bivouac in Ligny, Belgium, June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Saturday, June 13, 2015
A performer takes part in the re-enactment of French Emperor Napoleon visiting the French troops' bivouac in Ligny, Belgium, June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
14 / 24
A performer takes part in the re-enactment of French Emperor Napoleon visiting the French troops' bivouac in Ligny, Belgium, June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

A performer takes part in the re-enactment of French Emperor Napoleon visiting the French troops' bivouac in Ligny, Belgium, June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Saturday, June 13, 2015
A performer takes part in the re-enactment of French Emperor Napoleon visiting the French troops' bivouac in Ligny, Belgium, June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
15 / 24
A performer takes part in the re-enactment of French Emperor Napoleon visiting the French troops' bivouac in Ligny, Belgium, June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

A performer takes part in the re-enactment of French Emperor Napoleon visiting the French troops' bivouac in Ligny, Belgium, June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Saturday, June 13, 2015
A performer takes part in the re-enactment of French Emperor Napoleon visiting the French troops' bivouac in Ligny, Belgium, June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
16 / 24
Performers take part in the re-enactment of the visit of French Emperor Napoleon in the French troops' bivouac in Ligny, Belgium, June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Performers take part in the re-enactment of the visit of French Emperor Napoleon in the French troops' bivouac in Ligny, Belgium, June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Saturday, June 13, 2015
Performers take part in the re-enactment of the visit of French Emperor Napoleon in the French troops' bivouac in Ligny, Belgium, June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
17 / 24
Performers take part in the re-enactment of the visit of French Emperor Napoleon in the French troops' bivouac in Ligny, Belgium, June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Performers take part in the re-enactment of the visit of French Emperor Napoleon in the French troops' bivouac in Ligny, Belgium, June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Saturday, June 13, 2015
Performers take part in the re-enactment of the visit of French Emperor Napoleon in the French troops' bivouac in Ligny, Belgium, June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
18 / 24
Frenchman Frank Samson (R) visits the French troops' bivouac, while taking part in an re-enactment in Ligny, Belgium, June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Frenchman Frank Samson (R) visits the French troops' bivouac, while taking part in an re-enactment in Ligny, Belgium, June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Saturday, June 13, 2015
Frenchman Frank Samson (R) visits the French troops' bivouac, while taking part in an re-enactment in Ligny, Belgium, June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
19 / 24
Frenchman Frank Samson (R) talks with a performer in the French troops' bivouac, in Ligny, Belgium, June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Frenchman Frank Samson (R) talks with a performer in the French troops' bivouac, in Ligny, Belgium, June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Saturday, June 13, 2015
Frenchman Frank Samson (R) talks with a performer in the French troops' bivouac, in Ligny, Belgium, June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
20 / 24
Frenchman Frank Samson (R) takes part in the re-enactment of the battle of Ligny, in Ligny, Belgium, June 14, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Frenchman Frank Samson (R) takes part in the re-enactment of the battle of Ligny, in Ligny, Belgium, June 14, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Sunday, June 14, 2015
Frenchman Frank Samson (R) takes part in the re-enactment of the battle of Ligny, in Ligny, Belgium, June 14, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
21 / 24
Frenchman Frank Samson visits the French troops' bivouac, while taking part in an re-enactment as French Emperor Napoleon in Ligny, Belgium, June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Frenchman Frank Samson visits the French troops' bivouac, while taking part in an re-enactment as French Emperor Napoleon in Ligny, Belgium, June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Saturday, June 13, 2015
Frenchman Frank Samson visits the French troops' bivouac, while taking part in an re-enactment as French Emperor Napoleon in Ligny, Belgium, June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
22 / 24
Frenchman Frank Samson (C) poses for a portrait in the French troops' bivouac, in Ligny, Belgium, June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Frenchman Frank Samson (C) poses for a portrait in the French troops' bivouac, in Ligny, Belgium, June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Saturday, June 13, 2015
Frenchman Frank Samson (C) poses for a portrait in the French troops' bivouac, in Ligny, Belgium, June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
23 / 24
Frenchman Frank Samson (C) gestures as he arrives at the French troops' bivouac, in Ligny, Belgium, June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Frenchman Frank Samson (C) gestures as he arrives at the French troops' bivouac, in Ligny, Belgium, June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Saturday, June 13, 2015
Frenchman Frank Samson (C) gestures as he arrives at the French troops' bivouac, in Ligny, Belgium, June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Warrior cricket

Warrior cricket

Next Slideshows

Warrior cricket

Warrior cricket

Maasai Cricket Warriors play a charity tournament aiming to raise awareness of the plight of the endangered male northern white rhino.

16 Jun 2015
Republic of Texas Biker Rally

Republic of Texas Biker Rally

Inside one of America's largest motorcycle rallies.

14 Jun 2015
Opening Ceremony of the European Games

Opening Ceremony of the European Games

The opening ceremony of the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan.

13 Jun 2015
Italy's migrant dilemma

Italy's migrant dilemma

Some northern Italian regions have refused to take in more migrants sent from crowded official reception centers down south, and now another crisis is brewing...

12 Jun 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly blast at Manchester Ariana Grande concert

Deadly blast at Manchester Ariana Grande concert

At least 22 people were killed and over 50 wounded in an explosion at the end of a concert by Ariana Grande in Manchester.

India at Cannes

India at Cannes

Indian celebrities walk down the red carpet at the 70th Cannes Film Festival.

President Trump's first foreign trip

President Trump's first foreign trip

Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.

Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

Endgame in Mosul

Endgame in Mosul

Seven months into the campaign to recapture Mosul, Islamic State militants are besieged in its northwestern corner.

Curtain closes on Ringling Brothers circus

Curtain closes on Ringling Brothers circus

The clowns, animal acts and acrobats of the storied Ringling Bros and Barnum & Bailey Circus take their final bow.

North Korea's rockets

North Korea's rockets

Inside North Korea's secretive weapons program.

Trump makes historic visit to Western Wall

Trump makes historic visit to Western Wall

President Trump becomes the first sitting U.S. president to pray at Jerusalem's Western Wall.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast