Pictures | Tue Jul 7, 2015 | 6:55am IST

Reliving the Crusades

Enthusiasts wearing costumes stand together during a re-enactment of a decisive Crusaders battle in northern Israel's Galilee region, July 4, 2015. About 50 people participated in the three-day re-enactment of the Battle of the Horns of Hattin, where Muslim forces led by the legendary Salah al-Din defeated Christian fighters in the late 12th century. Picture taken July 4, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Sunday, July 05, 2015
Enthusiasts wearing costumes sleep on the ground during a re-enactment of a decisive Crusaders battle in northern Israel's Galilee region, July 4, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Sunday, July 05, 2015
An enthusiast wearing a costume cleans his teeth during a re-enactment of a decisive Crusaders battle in northern Israel's Galilee region, July 4, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Sunday, July 05, 2015
Enthusiasts wearing costumes fight during a re-enactment of a decisive Crusaders battle in northern Israel's Galilee region, July 4, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Sunday, July 05, 2015
Enthusiasts wearing costumes rest during a re-enactment of a decisive Crusaders battle in northern Israel's Galilee region, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Sunday, July 05, 2015
Enthusiasts wearing costumes stand in a forest during a re-enactment of a decisive Crusaders battle in northern Israel's Galilee region, July 4, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Sunday, July 05, 2015
A mock decapitated head is seen next to kitchen utensils during a re-enactment of a decisive Crusaders battle in northern Israel's Galilee region, July 4, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Sunday, July 05, 2015
Enthusiasts wearing costumes ride horses during a re-enactment of a decisive Crusaders battle in northern Israel's Galilee region, July 4, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Sunday, July 05, 2015
An enthusiast wearing a costume plays with her child during a re-enactment of a decisive Crusaders battle in northern Israel's Galilee region July 3, 2015. About 50 people participated in the three-day re-enactment of the Battle of the Horns of Hattin, where Muslim forces led by the legendary Salah al-Din defeated Christian fighters in the late 12th century. Picture taken July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen ISRAEL OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN ISRAEL TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / Sunday, July 05, 2015
An enthusiast wearing a costume rests during a re-enactment of a decisive Crusaders battle in northern Israel's Galilee region, July 4, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Sunday, July 05, 2015
Enthusiasts wearing costumes sit at a table during a re-enactment of a decisive Crusaders battle in northern Israel's Galilee region, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Sunday, July 05, 2015
The daughter of an enthusiast wears a helmet during a re-enactment of a decisive Crusaders battle in northern Israel's Galilee region, July 4, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Sunday, July 05, 2015
Enthusiasts wearing costumes fight during a re-enactment of a decisive Crusaders battle in northern Israel's Galilee region, July 4, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Sunday, July 05, 2015
An enthusiast holds a cup during a re-enactment of a decisive Crusaders battle in northern Israel's Galilee region, July 4, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Sunday, July 05, 2015
An enthusiast wearing a costume stands in a forest during a re-enactment of a decisive Crusaders battle in northern Israel's Galilee region, July 4, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Sunday, July 05, 2015
An enthusiast wearing a costume stands on a rock during a re-enactment of a decisive Crusaders battle in northern Israel's Galilee region, July 4, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Sunday, July 05, 2015
An enthusiast adjusts his head scarf after waking up during a re-enactment of a decisive Crusaders battle in northern Israel's Galilee region, July 4, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Sunday, July 05, 2015
An enthusiast wearing a costume applies eyeliner during a re-enactment of a decisive Crusaders battle in northern Israel's Galilee region, July 4, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Sunday, July 05, 2015
An enthusiast rides a horse during a re-enactment of a decisive Crusaders battle in northern Israel's Galilee region July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Sunday, July 05, 2015
An enthusiast wearing a costume holds a girl during a re-enactment of a decisive Crusaders battle in northern Israel's Galilee region, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Sunday, July 05, 2015
Enthusiasts wearing costumes stand together during a re-enactment of a decisive Crusaders battle in northern Israel's Galilee region, July 4, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Sunday, July 05, 2015
