Remains of a Nazi death camp

A medallion in the shape of the Star of David is shown after being discovered in the perimeter of a Nazi death camp in Sobibor, Poland September 18, 2014. An archaeological dig, which has been carried out since 2007, has recently revealed the location of gas chambers under a road at the Sobibor death camp, the Yad Vashem International Institute for Holocaust research said. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

