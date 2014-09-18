Edition:
Remains of a Nazi death camp

A medallion in the shape of the Star of David is shown after being discovered in the perimeter of a Nazi death camp in Sobibor, Poland September 18, 2014. An archaeological dig, which has been carried out since 2007, has recently revealed the location of gas chambers under a road at the Sobibor death camp, the Yad Vashem International Institute for Holocaust research said. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Friday, September 19, 2014
A rusty road sign is seen outside the perimeter of a Nazi death camp in Sobibor September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Archeologist Wojciech Mazurek (L) takes pictures as archeologist and historian Anna Zalewska digs inside the perimeter of a Nazi death camp in Sobibor September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Archaeologists dig in the perimeter of a Nazi death camp in Sobibor September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Recently uncovered bricks of a former gas chamber are seen inside the perimeter of a Nazi death camp in Sobibor September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

A golden ring with an inscription in Hebrew is shown after being discovered in the perimeter of a Nazi death camp in Sobibor September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

A recently uncovered well, used by the prisoners in Camp 1, is seen in the perimeter of a Nazi death camp in Sobibor September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Archaeologists Yoram Haimi and Wojciech Mazurek (R) discuss in the perimeter of a Nazi death camp in Sobibor September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Archaeologists dig in the perimeter of a Nazi death camp in Sobibor September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Archeologist and historian Anna Zalewska digs inside the perimeter of a Nazi death camp in Sobibor September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Recently uncovered bricks of a former gas chamber (bottom) are seen inside the perimeter of a Nazi death camp in Sobibor September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

A rusty road sign is seen outside the perimeter of a Nazi death camp in Sobibor September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Archaeologists dig in the perimeter of a Nazi death camp in Sobibor September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

