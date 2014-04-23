Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Apr 23, 2014 | 10:05pm IST

Remains of D-Day

<p>A man walks among tombstones as he visits the World War II Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial at Colleville sur Mer, situated above Omaha Beach in Normandy, France March 29, 2014. The memorial pays tribute to the American Second Ranger Battalion who fought there on June 6, 1944 as part of the D-Day landings in World War II. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann</p>

<p>People walk among tombstones as they visit the Commonwealth War cemetery in Bayeux in the Normandy region. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann</p>

<p>The "Pointe du Hoc" cliffs and memorial. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann</p>

<p>A parachute with an effigy of Private John Steele in his Airborne uniform hangs from the steeple of the Sainte-Mere-Eglise church. Private Steele was one of the American paratroopers who landed in Sainte-Mere-Eglise, the first village in Normandy liberated by the Americans on D-Day, June 6, 1944. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann</p>

<p>The remains of Mulberry Harbour at Gold Beach. Mulberry harbor was a temporary harbor which allowed the Allied invasion of France on D-Day. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann</p>

<p>Merville Gun Battery is seen in Normandy. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann</p>

<p>The Commonwealth War cemetery and the city of Bayeux. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann</p>

<p>A bunker of the Longues-sur-Mer World War II artillery battery constructed by the German army. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann</p>

<p>The memorial at the "Pointe du Hoc" cliffs. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann</p>

<p>The World War II Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial at Colleville sur Mer is situated above Omaha Beach. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann</p>

<p>People stand on a small boat next to the remains of Mulberry Harbour at Gold Beach. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann</p>

<p>The memorial at the "Pointe du Hoc". REUTERS/Christian Hartmann</p>

<p>A bunker of the Longues-sur-Mer World War II artillery battery. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann</p>

<p>The original Pegasus Bridge (top) was captured by British forces on the night of 5-6 June 1944, an important strategic point as part of the Allied invasion during World War II. The new Pegasus Bridge that replaced it in 1994 (bottom) is seen with the War Memorial in Benouville in Normandy, France March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann</p>

<p>People stand on a small boat next to the remains of Mulberry Harbour. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann</p>

