Remains of Donetsk Airport
Ukrainian army armored vehicles, destroyed in fighting with the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic army, lie outside a terminal at Donetsk airport, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A wall painted with the names of soldiers and symbols of Ukrainian army units is pictured in the destroyed Donetsk airport, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
The hand of a dead Ukrainian soldier is pictured through the rubble of the destroyed Donetsk airport, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A rifle magazine lies on the floor of the destroyed Donetsk airport, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A lost and found sign is pictured at the destroyed Donetsk airport, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
The driver of a separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic army armored personnel carrier drives through the destroyed Donetsk airport, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Gas masks lie on the floor of Donetsk airport, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An armed man of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic army stands in the destroyed terminal of Donetsk airport, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A Ukrainian army armored vehicle, destroyed in fighting with the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic army, lies outside a terminal at Donetsk airport, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An armed man with the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic army pushes another on a trolley in the parking lot of the destroyed Donetsk airport, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Burnt trees are pictured in front of a building at the destroyed Donetsk airport, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An armed man with the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic army sits on a barrel in the car park of the destroyed Donetsk airport, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A Ukrainian army tank destroyed in fighting with the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic army lies outside a terminal at Donetsk airport, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A Ukrainian armoured vehicle, destroyed in fighting with the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic army, lies outside a terminal at Donetsk airport, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A portrait of Ukrainian-born Russian composer Sergei Prokofiev is seen in the rubble of the destroyed Donetsk airport, which was named after Prokofiev, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Wrecked cars are pictured near a destroyed bridge near Donetsk airport, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An armed man with the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic army walks outside the destroyed terminal of Donetsk airport, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An armed man of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic army rides on an armoured personnel carrier near Donetsk airport, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Wrecked cars are pictured in front of buildings at the destroyed Donetsk airport, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An armed man with the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic army stands in the destroyed terminal of Donetsk airport, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An armed man with the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic army stands on top of an armoured personnel carrier near the destroyed Donetsk airport, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Next Slideshows
Pakistan's polio problem
Pakistan authorities have arrested hundreds of parents who refuse to vaccinate their children against polio as community opposition and Taliban threats block...
Geneva Auto Show
New models and fresh concepts at the Geneva Motor Show.
Afghanistan's deadly snowfall
More than 180 people have been killed in north Afghanistan in some of the worst avalanches there for 30 years.
Mourning Nemtsov
Thousands of Russians pay their respects to Kremlin critic Boris Nemtsov.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.