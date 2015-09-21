Remains of the journey
An abandoned stroller stands next a rail track at the train station in Tovarnik, Croatia September 21, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
A baby jacket is seen on a street next to a beach where refugees and migrants arrived on dinghies, on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Lifejackets hang on a tree on a beach where refugees and migrants arrived on dinghies, with the coasts of Turkey seen in the background, on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A toothbrush is seen on a beach where refugees and migrants arrived on dinghies, on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A packet of cigarettes is seen on a beach where refugees and migrants arrived on dinghies, on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A local surveys a huge pile of deflated dinghies, tubes and life vests left by arriving refugees and migrants on the Greek island of Lesbos September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A baby carrier hangs on a fence next to a beach where refugees and migrants arrived on dinghies, on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A jumper bearing the Barcelona soccer club emblem is seen on a beach where refugees and migrants arrive on dinghies, on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A paper with details of a flight from Dubai to Istanbul is seen on a beach where refugees and migrants arrived on dinghies, on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A beach on the Greek island of Lesbos is covered with deflated dinghies, tubes and life vests left by refugees and migrants after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast, September 21, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A pair of baby shoes are seen on a beach where refugees and migrants arrived on dinghies, on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A deflated dinghy, lifejackets and lifetubes are seen a beach where refugees and migrants arrived on dinghies, on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
An abandoned tent and rubbish litters the rail track at the train station in Tovarnik, Croatia September 21, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
A shoe is seen on a railway track near a collection point in Roszke, Hungary, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
A passport photo left behind by a migrant is seen among seaweed on a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
An abandoned toy lies on a rail track at the train station in Tovarnik, Croatia September 21, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
A red fruit is seen on a barbwire near a collection point in Roszke, Hungary, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Migrants' belongings, including a child's buoyancy ring, litter the deck of a wooden boat from which migrants were rescued off the coast of Libya, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
High heeled shoes are seen among possessions left behind by migrants and refugees after a rainstorm at the border crossing between Greece and Macedonia, near the Greek village of Idomeni, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Belongings of migrants are pictured in an underground station at the Keleti train station in Budapest, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
A jacket and a lifejacket are laid on a fence next to a beach where refugees and migrants arrived on dinghies, on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Lifejackets are seen abandoned by Syrian refugees on a beach after they crossed the Aegean Sea in a dinghy from Turkey to the Greek island of Kos, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Battle for Yemen
The frontlines in the conflict for Yemen.
Paddling to Europe
Migrants continue to arrive on the Greek island of Lesbos.
The road to Greece
A growing crowd of several thousand migrants resume their bid to march on Turkey's Greek border.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.