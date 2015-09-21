Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Sep 22, 2015 | 1:25am IST

Remains of the journey

An abandoned stroller stands next a rail track at the train station in Tovarnik, Croatia September 21, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

An abandoned stroller stands next a rail track at the train station in Tovarnik, Croatia September 21, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Monday, September 21, 2015
An abandoned stroller stands next a rail track at the train station in Tovarnik, Croatia September 21, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Close
1 / 22
A baby jacket is seen on a street next to a beach where refugees and migrants arrived on dinghies, on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A baby jacket is seen on a street next to a beach where refugees and migrants arrived on dinghies, on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
A baby jacket is seen on a street next to a beach where refugees and migrants arrived on dinghies, on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
2 / 22
Lifejackets hang on a tree on a beach where refugees and migrants arrived on dinghies, with the coasts of Turkey seen in the background, on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Lifejackets hang on a tree on a beach where refugees and migrants arrived on dinghies, with the coasts of Turkey seen in the background, on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
Lifejackets hang on a tree on a beach where refugees and migrants arrived on dinghies, with the coasts of Turkey seen in the background, on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
3 / 22
A toothbrush is seen on a beach where refugees and migrants arrived on dinghies, on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A toothbrush is seen on a beach where refugees and migrants arrived on dinghies, on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
A toothbrush is seen on a beach where refugees and migrants arrived on dinghies, on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
4 / 22
A packet of cigarettes is seen on a beach where refugees and migrants arrived on dinghies, on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A packet of cigarettes is seen on a beach where refugees and migrants arrived on dinghies, on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
A packet of cigarettes is seen on a beach where refugees and migrants arrived on dinghies, on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
5 / 22
A local surveys a huge pile of deflated dinghies, tubes and life vests left by arriving refugees and migrants on the Greek island of Lesbos September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A local surveys a huge pile of deflated dinghies, tubes and life vests left by arriving refugees and migrants on the Greek island of Lesbos September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Friday, September 18, 2015
A local surveys a huge pile of deflated dinghies, tubes and life vests left by arriving refugees and migrants on the Greek island of Lesbos September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
6 / 22
A baby carrier hangs on a fence next to a beach where refugees and migrants arrived on dinghies, on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A baby carrier hangs on a fence next to a beach where refugees and migrants arrived on dinghies, on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
A baby carrier hangs on a fence next to a beach where refugees and migrants arrived on dinghies, on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
7 / 22
A jumper bearing the Barcelona soccer club emblem is seen on a beach where refugees and migrants arrive on dinghies, on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A jumper bearing the Barcelona soccer club emblem is seen on a beach where refugees and migrants arrive on dinghies, on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
A jumper bearing the Barcelona soccer club emblem is seen on a beach where refugees and migrants arrive on dinghies, on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
8 / 22
A paper with details of a flight from Dubai to Istanbul is seen on a beach where refugees and migrants arrived on dinghies, on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A paper with details of a flight from Dubai to Istanbul is seen on a beach where refugees and migrants arrived on dinghies, on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
A paper with details of a flight from Dubai to Istanbul is seen on a beach where refugees and migrants arrived on dinghies, on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
9 / 22
A beach on the Greek island of Lesbos is covered with deflated dinghies, tubes and life vests left by refugees and migrants after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast, September 21, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A beach on the Greek island of Lesbos is covered with deflated dinghies, tubes and life vests left by refugees and migrants after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast, September 21, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Monday, September 21, 2015
A beach on the Greek island of Lesbos is covered with deflated dinghies, tubes and life vests left by refugees and migrants after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast, September 21, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
10 / 22
A pair of baby shoes are seen on a beach where refugees and migrants arrived on dinghies, on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A pair of baby shoes are seen on a beach where refugees and migrants arrived on dinghies, on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
A pair of baby shoes are seen on a beach where refugees and migrants arrived on dinghies, on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
11 / 22
A deflated dinghy, lifejackets and lifetubes are seen a beach where refugees and migrants arrived on dinghies, on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A deflated dinghy, lifejackets and lifetubes are seen a beach where refugees and migrants arrived on dinghies, on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
A deflated dinghy, lifejackets and lifetubes are seen a beach where refugees and migrants arrived on dinghies, on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
12 / 22
An abandoned tent and rubbish litters the rail track at the train station in Tovarnik, Croatia September 21, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

An abandoned tent and rubbish litters the rail track at the train station in Tovarnik, Croatia September 21, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Monday, September 21, 2015
An abandoned tent and rubbish litters the rail track at the train station in Tovarnik, Croatia September 21, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Close
13 / 22
A shoe is seen on a railway track near a collection point in Roszke, Hungary, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

A shoe is seen on a railway track near a collection point in Roszke, Hungary, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Friday, September 11, 2015
A shoe is seen on a railway track near a collection point in Roszke, Hungary, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Close
14 / 22
A passport photo left behind by a migrant is seen among seaweed on a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A passport photo left behind by a migrant is seen among seaweed on a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
A passport photo left behind by a migrant is seen among seaweed on a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
15 / 22
An abandoned toy lies on a rail track at the train station in Tovarnik, Croatia September 21, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

An abandoned toy lies on a rail track at the train station in Tovarnik, Croatia September 21, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Monday, September 21, 2015
An abandoned toy lies on a rail track at the train station in Tovarnik, Croatia September 21, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Close
16 / 22
A red fruit is seen on a barbwire near a collection point in Roszke, Hungary, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

A red fruit is seen on a barbwire near a collection point in Roszke, Hungary, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Friday, September 11, 2015
A red fruit is seen on a barbwire near a collection point in Roszke, Hungary, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Close
17 / 22
Migrants' belongings, including a child's buoyancy ring, litter the deck of a wooden boat from which migrants were rescued off the coast of Libya, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Migrants' belongings, including a child's buoyancy ring, litter the deck of a wooden boat from which migrants were rescued off the coast of Libya, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Friday, August 07, 2015
Migrants' belongings, including a child's buoyancy ring, litter the deck of a wooden boat from which migrants were rescued off the coast of Libya, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Close
18 / 22
High heeled shoes are seen among possessions left behind by migrants and refugees after a rainstorm at the border crossing between Greece and Macedonia, near the Greek village of Idomeni, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

High heeled shoes are seen among possessions left behind by migrants and refugees after a rainstorm at the border crossing between Greece and Macedonia, near the Greek village of Idomeni, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Friday, September 11, 2015
High heeled shoes are seen among possessions left behind by migrants and refugees after a rainstorm at the border crossing between Greece and Macedonia, near the Greek village of Idomeni, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
19 / 22
Belongings of migrants are pictured in an underground station at the Keleti train station in Budapest, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Belongings of migrants are pictured in an underground station at the Keleti train station in Budapest, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Saturday, September 05, 2015
Belongings of migrants are pictured in an underground station at the Keleti train station in Budapest, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Close
20 / 22
A jacket and a lifejacket are laid on a fence next to a beach where refugees and migrants arrived on dinghies, on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A jacket and a lifejacket are laid on a fence next to a beach where refugees and migrants arrived on dinghies, on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
A jacket and a lifejacket are laid on a fence next to a beach where refugees and migrants arrived on dinghies, on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
21 / 22
Lifejackets are seen abandoned by Syrian refugees on a beach after they crossed the Aegean Sea in a dinghy from Turkey to the Greek island of Kos, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Lifejackets are seen abandoned by Syrian refugees on a beach after they crossed the Aegean Sea in a dinghy from Turkey to the Greek island of Kos, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Sunday, August 09, 2015
Lifejackets are seen abandoned by Syrian refugees on a beach after they crossed the Aegean Sea in a dinghy from Turkey to the Greek island of Kos, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
22 / 22
View Again
View Next
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Next Slideshows

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

19 Sep 2015
Battle for Yemen

Battle for Yemen

The frontlines in the conflict for Yemen.

19 Sep 2015
Paddling to Europe

Paddling to Europe

Migrants continue to arrive on the Greek island of Lesbos.

19 Sep 2015
The road to Greece

The road to Greece

A growing crowd of several thousand migrants resume their bid to march on Turkey's Greek border.

18 Sep 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast