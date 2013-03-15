Remembering America's war dead
Kisses are seen on a headstone in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. Section 60 contains graves of soldiers from the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Stones with messages sit beside a headstone in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Christmas wishes are seen on a headstone in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Photos are seen on the headstone of Joshua Mills in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A hand print, kept safe inside a Ziploc bag, adorns a headstone in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Mementos are seen on a headstone in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
"Dad" painted on a stone is seen on a headstone in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Mementos and photos adorn a headstone in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Mementos are seen on a headstone in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A stone with "Mom" written on it is seen on a headstone in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A "IRQ I served" sticker is seen on a headstone in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Mementos and a medal are seen on a headstone in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A Washington Redskins tag is seen on a headstone in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
The word "hero" is seen on a headstone in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A beer can is seen in front of a headstone in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Mementos are seen on a headstone in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A daughter's grave is seen in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A stone decorated with "Love you Pappa" is seen on a headstone in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Hearts adorn a headstone in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A star written with "Freedom is Not Free!" is seen beside a headstone in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
