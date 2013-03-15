Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Mar 16, 2013 | 12:45am IST

Remembering America's war dead

<p>Kisses are seen on a headstone in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. Section 60 contains graves of soldiers from the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

Kisses are seen on a headstone in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. Section 60 contains graves of soldiers from the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Saturday, March 16, 2013

Kisses are seen on a headstone in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. Section 60 contains graves of soldiers from the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
1 / 20
<p>Stones with messages sit beside a headstone in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

Stones with messages sit beside a headstone in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Saturday, March 16, 2013

Stones with messages sit beside a headstone in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
2 / 20
<p>Christmas wishes are seen on a headstone in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

Christmas wishes are seen on a headstone in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Saturday, March 16, 2013

Christmas wishes are seen on a headstone in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
3 / 20
<p>Photos are seen on the headstone of Joshua Mills in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

Photos are seen on the headstone of Joshua Mills in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Saturday, March 16, 2013

Photos are seen on the headstone of Joshua Mills in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
4 / 20
<p>A hand print, kept safe inside a Ziploc bag, adorns a headstone in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

A hand print, kept safe inside a Ziploc bag, adorns a headstone in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Saturday, March 16, 2013

A hand print, kept safe inside a Ziploc bag, adorns a headstone in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
5 / 20
<p>Mementos are seen on a headstone in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

Mementos are seen on a headstone in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Saturday, March 16, 2013

Mementos are seen on a headstone in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
6 / 20
<p>"Dad" painted on a stone is seen on a headstone in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

"Dad" painted on a stone is seen on a headstone in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Saturday, March 16, 2013

"Dad" painted on a stone is seen on a headstone in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
7 / 20
<p>Mementos and photos adorn a headstone in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

Mementos and photos adorn a headstone in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Saturday, March 16, 2013

Mementos and photos adorn a headstone in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
8 / 20
<p>Mementos are seen on a headstone in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

Mementos are seen on a headstone in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Saturday, March 16, 2013

Mementos are seen on a headstone in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
9 / 20
<p>A stone with "Mom" written on it is seen on a headstone in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

A stone with "Mom" written on it is seen on a headstone in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Saturday, March 16, 2013

A stone with "Mom" written on it is seen on a headstone in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
10 / 20
<p>A "IRQ I served" sticker is seen on a headstone in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

A "IRQ I served" sticker is seen on a headstone in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Saturday, March 16, 2013

A "IRQ I served" sticker is seen on a headstone in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
11 / 20
<p>Mementos and a medal are seen on a headstone in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

Mementos and a medal are seen on a headstone in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Saturday, March 16, 2013

Mementos and a medal are seen on a headstone in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
12 / 20
<p>A Washington Redskins tag is seen on a headstone in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

A Washington Redskins tag is seen on a headstone in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Saturday, March 16, 2013

A Washington Redskins tag is seen on a headstone in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
13 / 20
<p>The word "hero" is seen on a headstone in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

The word "hero" is seen on a headstone in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Saturday, March 16, 2013

The word "hero" is seen on a headstone in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
14 / 20
<p>A beer can is seen in front of a headstone in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

A beer can is seen in front of a headstone in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Saturday, March 16, 2013

A beer can is seen in front of a headstone in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
15 / 20
<p>Mementos are seen on a headstone in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

Mementos are seen on a headstone in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Saturday, March 16, 2013

Mementos are seen on a headstone in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
16 / 20
<p>A daughter's grave is seen in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

A daughter's grave is seen in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Saturday, March 16, 2013

A daughter's grave is seen in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
17 / 20
<p>A stone decorated with "Love you Pappa" is seen on a headstone in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

A stone decorated with "Love you Pappa" is seen on a headstone in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Saturday, March 16, 2013

A stone decorated with "Love you Pappa" is seen on a headstone in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
18 / 20
<p>Hearts adorn a headstone in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

Hearts adorn a headstone in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Saturday, March 16, 2013

Hearts adorn a headstone in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
19 / 20
<p>A star written with "Freedom is Not Free!" is seen beside a headstone in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

A star written with "Freedom is Not Free!" is seen beside a headstone in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Saturday, March 16, 2013

A star written with "Freedom is Not Free!" is seen beside a headstone in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Meet the new Pope

Meet the new Pope

Next Slideshows

Meet the new Pope

Meet the new Pope

Argentina's Jorge Mario Bergoglio will take the name Pope Francis.

15 Mar 2013
The North Korean military

The North Korean military

Inside the North Korean armed forces.

26 Mar 2013
The Pope's first day

The Pope's first day

The world welcomes Pope Francis, as he slips out of the Vatican for a morning prayer visit.

14 Mar 2013
Pope Francis is elected

Pope Francis is elected

Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina is elected to lead the Roman Catholic Church.

14 Mar 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast