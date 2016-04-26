Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Apr 26, 2016 | 7:00pm IST

Remembering Chernobyl

Portraits of "liquidators", emergency workers who fought the blaze at the Chernobyl nuclear reactor, are seen during a commemoration ceremony in Kiev, Ukraine, April 26, 2016. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Tuesday, April 26, 2016
A woman holds a portrait of her relative, a victim of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster, during a ceremony in Kiev, Ukraine, April 26, 2016. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Tuesday, April 26, 2016
A woman reacts near the grave of a "liquidator", an emergency worker who fought the blaze at the Chernobyl nuclear reactor, during a commemoration ceremony on the 30th anniversary of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster at the Mitino cemetery in Moscow, Russia, April 26, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Reuters / Tuesday, April 26, 2016
A rescue worker which served during the Chernobyl nuclear disaster visits the memorial during a commemoration ceremony in Kiev, Ukraine, April 26, 2016. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Tuesday, April 26, 2016
A man visits at a memorial, dedicated to firefighters and workers who died after the Chernobyl nuclear disaster, during a night service in the city of Slavutych, Ukraine, April 26, 2016. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Tuesday, April 26, 2016
A woman stands near the grave of her brother, a "liquidator" or an emergency worker who fought the blaze at the Chernobyl nuclear reactor, during a commemoration ceremony on the 30th anniversary of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster at the Mitino cemetery in Moscow, Russia, April 26, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Reuters / Tuesday, April 26, 2016
A relative of the worker who died during the Chernobyl power plant disaster in 1986 visits the memorial during a commemoration ceremony in Kiev, Ukraine, April 26, 2016. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Tuesday, April 26, 2016
Rescue workers who served during the Chernobyl nuclear disaster visit the memorial during a commemoration ceremony in Kiev, Ukraine, April 26, 2016. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Tuesday, April 26, 2016
A rescue worker which served during the Chernobyl nuclear disaster visits the memorial during a commemoration ceremony in Kiev, Ukraine, April 26, 2016. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Tuesday, April 26, 2016
A woman holds portrait of her relative, a victim of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster, as she visits the memorial during a commemoration ceremony in Kiev, Ukraine, April 26, 2016. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Tuesday, April 26, 2016
Flowers lie at the memorial during a ceremony to honour victims of the nuclear accident at the Chernobyl power station, in Kiev, Ukraine, April 26, 2016. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Tuesday, April 26, 2016
Rescue workers who served during the Chernobyl nuclear disaster visit the memorial during a commemoration ceremony in Kiev, Ukraine, April 26, 2016. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Tuesday, April 26, 2016
A relative of the worker who died during the Chernobyl power plant disaster in 1986 lays flowers at the memorial during a commemoration ceremony in Kiev, Ukraine, April 26, 2016. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Tuesday, April 26, 2016
A woman cries during a memorial service for victims of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster in a church in Kiev, Ukraine, April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Tuesday, April 26, 2016
A woman holds a portrait of her relative, a victim of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster, as she visits the memorial during a commemoration ceremony in Kiev, Ukraine, April 26, 2016. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Tuesday, April 26, 2016
A woman lights a candle as she visits the memorial during a ceremony to honour victims of the nuclear accident at the Chernobyl power station, in Kiev, Ukraine, April 26, 2016. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Tuesday, April 26, 2016
Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko lays flowers during a commemoration ceremony at a monument to "liquidators", emergency workers who fought the blaze at the Chernobyl nuclear reactor, near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, Ukraine, April 26, 2016. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Tuesday, April 26, 2016
Staff of the Chernobyl nuclear plant hold candles as they visit a memorial, dedicated to firefighters and workers who died after the Chernobyl nuclear disaster, during a night service in the city of Slavutych, Ukraine, April 26, 2016. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Tuesday, April 26, 2016
A rescue worker which served during the Chernobyl nuclear disaster visits a memorial during a commemoration ceremony in Kiev, Ukraine, April 26, 2016. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Tuesday, April 26, 2016
A serviceman stands guard in front of a memorial, dedicated to firefighters and workers who died from the Chernobyl nuclear disaster, during a night service in the city of Slavutych, Ukraine, April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Tuesday, April 26, 2016
