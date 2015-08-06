Edition:
Remembering Hiroshima

A woman reacts after praying for victims in front of the cenotaph for victims of the 1945 atomic bombing, at Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima,on the 70th anniversary of the world's first atomic bombing, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

A Shinto priest pours sake into the Motoyasu River during prayers opposite the Atomic Bomb Dome at sunrise in Hiroshima, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Local residents hold paper lanterns as they walk past the Atomic Bomb Dome during a procession commemorating the victims of the atomic bombing in Hiroshima, August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Children perform a die-in in front of the Atomic Bomb Dome in Hiroshima, western Japan, August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A girl prays after releasing a paper lantern on the Motoyasu river facing the Atomic Bomb Dome in remembrance of atomic bomb victims on the 70th anniversary of the bombing of Hiroshima, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Police lead a right-wing protester away from a gathering of anti-war demonstrators during a small rally near the Atomic Bomb Dome in Hiroshima, August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe walks as he attends a ceremony at the Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Doves fly over the Peace Memorial Park near Atomic Bomb Dome (L) at a ceremony in Hiroshima, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

U.S. Ambassador to Japan Caroline Kennedy and U.S. Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Rose Gottemoeller attend a ceremony at the Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

A woman reacts as she prays for the atomic bomb victims in front of the cenotaph for the victims of the 1945 atomic bombing, at Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

A mother and her daughter pray for the atomic bomb victims in front of the cenotaph for the victims of the 1945 atomic bombing, at Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

People pray at the moment when an atom bomb exploded over Hiroshima 70 years ago during a commemoration ceremony at Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A man takes a picture of the Atomic Bomb Dome at the Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima, August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

A woman sits in front of the Atomic Bomb Dome in Hiroshima, August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A child draws the Atomic Bomb Dome in Hiroshima, August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A woman prays in front of the cenotaph for the victims of the 1945 atomic bombing, at Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima, August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

