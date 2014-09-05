Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Sep 5, 2014 | 6:25pm IST

Remembering Joan Rivers

Flowers and mementos are pictured on the star of comedian Joan Rivers on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Flowers and mementos are pictured on the star of comedian Joan Rivers on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, September 05, 2014
Flowers and mementos are pictured on the star of comedian Joan Rivers on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
1 / 9
Marcia Tysseling stands and cries outside of Mount Sinai hospital on the news that actress Joan Rivers had died in New York September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Marcia Tysseling stands and cries outside of Mount Sinai hospital on the news that actress Joan Rivers had died in New York September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Friday, September 05, 2014
Marcia Tysseling stands and cries outside of Mount Sinai hospital on the news that actress Joan Rivers had died in New York September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
2 / 9
A person walks by the marquee of The Laugh Factory comedy club put up in honor of comedian Joan Rivers in Los Angeles, California September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

A person walks by the marquee of The Laugh Factory comedy club put up in honor of comedian Joan Rivers in Los Angeles, California September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, September 05, 2014
A person walks by the marquee of The Laugh Factory comedy club put up in honor of comedian Joan Rivers in Los Angeles, California September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
3 / 9
The media stand in front of Mount Sinai hospital on the news that actress Joan Rivers had died, in New York September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

The media stand in front of Mount Sinai hospital on the news that actress Joan Rivers had died, in New York September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Friday, September 05, 2014
The media stand in front of Mount Sinai hospital on the news that actress Joan Rivers had died, in New York September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
4 / 9
Flowers are placed on the ground in a makeshift memorial outside comedian Joan Rivers' former home on the news that the actress had died, in New York September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Flowers are placed on the ground in a makeshift memorial outside comedian Joan Rivers' former home on the news that the actress had died, in New York September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Friday, September 05, 2014
Flowers are placed on the ground in a makeshift memorial outside comedian Joan Rivers' former home on the news that the actress had died, in New York September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
5 / 9
A sign put up in honor of comedian Joan Rivers is seen at The Comedy Store's The Original Room, in West Hollywood, California September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

A sign put up in honor of comedian Joan Rivers is seen at The Comedy Store's The Original Room, in West Hollywood, California September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, September 05, 2014
A sign put up in honor of comedian Joan Rivers is seen at The Comedy Store's The Original Room, in West Hollywood, California September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
6 / 9
Television journalists report from the star of comedian Joan Rivers on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Television journalists report from the star of comedian Joan Rivers on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, September 05, 2014
Television journalists report from the star of comedian Joan Rivers on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
7 / 9
Flowers and mementos are seen left on the star of comedian Joan Rivers as members of the media report from the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Flowers and mementos are seen left on the star of comedian Joan Rivers as members of the media report from the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, September 05, 2014
Flowers and mementos are seen left on the star of comedian Joan Rivers as members of the media report from the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
8 / 9
A person cycles under a sign put up in honor of comedian Joan Rivers at The Laugh Factory comedy club in Los Angeles, California September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

A person cycles under a sign put up in honor of comedian Joan Rivers at The Laugh Factory comedy club in Los Angeles, California September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, September 05, 2014
A person cycles under a sign put up in honor of comedian Joan Rivers at The Laugh Factory comedy club in Los Angeles, California September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
9 / 9
View Again
View Next
Style File: Priyanka Chopra

Style File: Priyanka Chopra

Next Slideshows

Style File: Priyanka Chopra

Style File: Priyanka Chopra

A look at the fashion and style of Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra.

05 Sep 2014
NYFW: Day 1

NYFW: Day 1

Highlights from New York Fashion Week.

05 Sep 2014
Joan Rivers: 1933 - 2014

Joan Rivers: 1933 - 2014

Comedian Joan Rivers has passed away at the age of 81.

05 Sep 2014
Protest at NYFW

Protest at NYFW

Animal activists protest a fashion show using horse-drawn carriages through Central Park.

04 Sep 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Meet France's new First Lady

Meet France's new First Lady

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

MTV Movie and TV Awards

MTV Movie and TV Awards

Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.

Cuba hosts first transgender Mass

Cuba hosts first transgender Mass

For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three transgender pastors in the western Cuban city of Matanzas all the more groundbreaking.

MTV's rained-out red carpet

MTV's rained-out red carpet

A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.

Mexico's poppy war

Mexico's poppy war

The Mexican army is fighting a surge in violence for control of poppy country against gangs that have engulfed the state of Guerrero in a war to control poppy fields.

MTVs rained-out red carpet

MTVs rained-out red carpet

A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures