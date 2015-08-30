Remembering Katrina
Spectators watch as a second-line parade marking the 10th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina passes through the Lower 9th Ward in New Orleans, Louisiana August 29, 2015. REUTERS/Edmund Fountain
The All For One brass band performs in a second-line parade marking the 10th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina on St. Claude Avenue in New Orleans, Louisiana August 29, 2015. REUTERS/Edmund D. Fountain
Dallis Watson and Dillan Joseph (front R) embrace outside of the New Orleans Superdome during the African American Leadership Project's "Hands Around the Superdome" event in New Orleans, Louisiana August 29, 2015. REUTERS/Edmund D. Fountain
Marchers marking the tenth anniversary of Hurricane Katrina walk to the Mercedes Benz Superdome during the African American Leadership Project's "Hands Around the Superdome" event in New Orleans, Louisiana August 29, 2015. REUTERS/Edmund D. Fountain
Marchers marking the tenth anniversary of Hurricane Katrina pray at the Mercedes Benz Superdome during the African American Leadership Project's "Hands Around the Superdome" event in New Orleans, Louisiana August 29, 2015. REUTERS/Edmund D. Fountain
The Kinfolk Brass Band performs at a Make It Right Foundation function marking the tenth anniversary of Hurricane Katrina in the Lower 9th Ward in New Orleans, Louisiana August 29, 2015. REUTERS/Edmund D. Fountain
Tremone Wells, Hurricane Katrina survivor and Lower Ninth Ward resident, walks along the levee of the Industrial Canal one day before the ten year anniversary of Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans, Louisiana, August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Members of the local community listen as U.S. President Barack Obama delivers a speech at the Andrew P. Sanchez Community Center in Lower Ninth Ward of New Orleans, Louisiana, August 27, 2015. Obama heralded the progress New Orleans has made...more
U.S. President Barack Obama is welcomed by local residents to an area rebuilt after Hurricane Katrina during a presidential visit to New Orleans, Louisiana, August 27, 2015. Obama highlighted the "structural inequality" that hurt poor black people in...more
A man and his dog watch a brass band perform on Bourbon Street one day before the ten year anniversary of Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans, Louisiana, August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A New Orleans Police Department officer passes by boys tap dancing in the French Quarter one day before the ten year anniversary of Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans, Louisiana, August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
U.S. President Barack Obama sits for lunch at Willie Mae's restaurant near downtown during a presidential visit to New Orleans, Louisiana, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Former U.S. President George W. Bush dances along with the Warren Easton Charter High School marching band one day before the ten year anniversary of Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans, Louisiana, August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Local residents of the Lower Ninth Ward stand outside of the Andrew P. Sanchez Community Center as U.S. President Barack Obama arrive to meet with local leaders and deliver a speech in New Orleans, Louisiana, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Former U.S. President George W. Bush poses for a selfie with the Warren Easton Charter High School marching band one day before the ten year anniversary of Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans, Louisiana, August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Former U.S. President George W. Bush talks with Ashantae Martin (L) and Ronjae Pleasant at Warren Easton Charter High School one day before the ten year anniversary of Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans, Louisiana, August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan...more
A brass band performs in Jackson Square one day before the ten year anniversary of Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans, Louisiana, August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Performers from Gallery of the Streets participate in a ceremony at the site of the 2005 Industrial Canal levee failure marking the tenth anniversary of Hurricane Katrina in the Lower 9th Ward in New Orleans, Louisiana August 29, 2015. ...more
A woman marks the tenth anniversary of Hurricane Katrina by taking part in a remembrance and second-line parade down St. Claude Avenue in New Orleans, Louisiana August 29, 2015. REUTERS/Edmund D. Fountain
Women pray at the site of the 2005 Industrial Canal levee failure, during a ceremony marking the tenth anniversary of Hurricane Katrina in the Lower 9th Ward in New Orleans, Louisiana August 29, 2015. REUTERS/Edmund D. Fountain
Next Slideshows
India this week
Some of our best pictures from the past week.
I am fleeing my home, Syria
For many refugees, the path from war-ravaged Syria to Europe runs through Turkey, Greece, Macedonia, Serbia and Hungary.
Scuffle in the West Bank
Palestinians fight with an Israeli soldier while he detains a boy during a protest against Jewish settlements in Nabi Saleh.
Detained at the border
The dramatic moment when a Syrian migrant family is detained after crossing the barbed wire into Hungary.
MORE IN PICTURES
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
A huge forest fire in central Portugal has killed dozens of people, most of them dying in their cars as they tried to flee.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.