Remembering Kennedy

<p>Dealey Plaza is pictured during "The 50th: Honoring the Memory of President John F. Kennedy", a ceremony marking the assassination of President Kennedy in Dallas, Texas November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Stone</p>

Dealey Plaza is pictured during "The 50th: Honoring the Memory of President John F. Kennedy", a ceremony marking the assassination of President Kennedy in Dallas, Texas November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Saturday, November 23, 2013

<p>Attendees stand with their heads bowed in prayer during the final invocation at the conclusion of ceremonies marking the 50th anniversary of the assassination of President John F. Kennedy in Dallas, Texas November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Bourg</p>

Attendees stand with their heads bowed in prayer during the final invocation at the conclusion of ceremonies marking the 50th anniversary of the assassination of President John F. Kennedy in Dallas, Texas November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Saturday, November 23, 2013

<p>A visitor signs a memory book at the John F. Kennedy Library and Museum in Boston, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

A visitor signs a memory book at the John F. Kennedy Library and Museum in Boston, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Saturday, November 23, 2013

<p>A Dallas police officer salutes during ceremonies in Dealey Plaza marking the 50th anniversary of the assassination of President John F. Kennedy in Dallas, Texas November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Bourg</p>

A Dallas police officer salutes during ceremonies in Dealey Plaza marking the 50th anniversary of the assassination of President John F. Kennedy in Dallas, Texas November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Saturday, November 23, 2013

<p>Poet Richard Blanco recites a portion of U.S. President John F. Kennedy's "If Art Is to Nourish" speech during a ceremony to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the his assassination, at the John F. Kennedy Library and Museum in Boston, Massachusetts November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Poet Richard Blanco recites a portion of U.S. President John F. Kennedy's "If Art Is to Nourish" speech during a ceremony to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the his assassination, at the John F. Kennedy Library and Museum in Boston, Massachusetts...more

Saturday, November 23, 2013

<p>Dallas police officer John La Pietra stands guard at the spot where the first bullet - fired from the 6th floor corner window of the Dallas School Book Depository building directly behind La Pietra -- hit President John F. Kennedy in 1963, during ceremonies commemorating the 50th anniversary of the death of Kennedy in Dealey Plaza in Dallas, Texas November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Bourg</p>

Dallas police officer John La Pietra stands guard at the spot where the first bullet - fired from the 6th floor corner window of the Dallas School Book Depository building directly behind La Pietra -- hit President John F. Kennedy in 1963, during...more

Saturday, November 23, 2013

<p>Members of a SEAL team stand beside No Greater Love (NGL) NGO founder Carmella Laspada as she wipes a tear from her eye while paying respects at the grave of President John F. Kennedy at Arlington National Cemetery November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

Members of a SEAL team stand beside No Greater Love (NGL) NGO founder Carmella Laspada as she wipes a tear from her eye while paying respects at the grave of President John F. Kennedy at Arlington National Cemetery November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin...more

Saturday, November 23, 2013

<p>The Dallas Police Department Honorary Color Guard and the U.S. Naval Academy Men's Glee Club pose in front of a giant JFK banner at the conclusion of ceremonies commemorating the 50th anniversary of the death of President John F. Kennedy in Dealey Plaza in Dallas, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Bourg</p>

The Dallas Police Department Honorary Color Guard and the U.S. Naval Academy Men's Glee Club pose in front of a giant JFK banner at the conclusion of ceremonies commemorating the 50th anniversary of the death of President John F. Kennedy in Dealey...more

Saturday, November 23, 2013

<p>The sixth floor window of the Texas Book Depository, where Lee Harvey Oswald was positioned when he shot President John F. Kennedy, is pictured during commemorative ceremonies marking the 50th anniversary of JFK's assassination in Dallas, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Stone</p>

The sixth floor window of the Texas Book Depository, where Lee Harvey Oswald was positioned when he shot President John F. Kennedy, is pictured during commemorative ceremonies marking the 50th anniversary of JFK's assassination in Dallas, November...more

Saturday, November 23, 2013

<p>The Dallas Metro Police Pipes and Drums corps march up Elm Street where President John F. Kennedy was shot in 1963 at the conclusion of ceremonies commemorating the 50th anniversary of the death of President John F. Kennedy in Dealey Plaza in Dallas, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Bourg</p>

The Dallas Metro Police Pipes and Drums corps march up Elm Street where President John F. Kennedy was shot in 1963 at the conclusion of ceremonies commemorating the 50th anniversary of the death of President John F. Kennedy in Dealey Plaza in Dallas,...more

Saturday, November 23, 2013

<p>A young girl stands before the grave of President John F. Kennedy November 22, 2013 in Arlington National Cemetery November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

A young girl stands before the grave of President John F. Kennedy November 22, 2013 in Arlington National Cemetery November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Saturday, November 23, 2013

<p>Visitors pay their respect at Arlington National Cemetery to mark the 50th anniversary of the assassination of former U.S. President John F. Kennedy at his gravesite in Arlington, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

Visitors pay their respect at Arlington National Cemetery to mark the 50th anniversary of the assassination of former U.S. President John F. Kennedy at his gravesite in Arlington, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Saturday, November 23, 2013

<p>The U.S. flag is pictured at half staff at the White House in Washington, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

The U.S. flag is pictured at half staff at the White House in Washington, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Saturday, November 23, 2013

<p>A silhouette of John F. Kennedy Jr. saluting his father's casket at President John F. Kennedy's state funeral is seen at the JFK Memorial Plaza in Dallas, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Stone</p>

A silhouette of John F. Kennedy Jr. saluting his father's casket at President John F. Kennedy's state funeral is seen at the JFK Memorial Plaza in Dallas, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Saturday, November 23, 2013

<p>Christian evangelist Mary Clement of Silver Spring, Maryland, reads from the Bible at the grave of President John F. Kennedy at Arlington National Cemetery November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

Christian evangelist Mary Clement of Silver Spring, Maryland, reads from the Bible at the grave of President John F. Kennedy at Arlington National Cemetery November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Saturday, November 23, 2013

<p>A visitor to the John F. Kennedy Library and Museum wipes away a tear while watching a video of the state funeral for President Kennedy at the museum in Boston, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

A visitor to the John F. Kennedy Library and Museum wipes away a tear while watching a video of the state funeral for President Kennedy at the museum in Boston, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Saturday, November 23, 2013

<p>Attendees stand with their heads bowed in prayer during the final invocation at the conclusion of ceremonies marking the 50th anniversary of the assassination of President John F. Kennedy in Dallas, Texas November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Bourg</p>

Attendees stand with their heads bowed in prayer during the final invocation at the conclusion of ceremonies marking the 50th anniversary of the assassination of President John F. Kennedy in Dallas, Texas November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Saturday, November 23, 2013

<p>A spectator guards his spot atop Dealey Plaza's "Grassy Knoll" looking right down on the site where President John F. Kennedy was shot as crowds gather in Dealey Plaza for commemorative ceremonies marking the 50th anniversary of JFK's assassination in Dallas, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Bourg</p>

A spectator guards his spot atop Dealey Plaza's "Grassy Knoll" looking right down on the site where President John F. Kennedy was shot as crowds gather in Dealey Plaza for commemorative ceremonies marking the 50th anniversary of JFK's assassination...more

Saturday, November 23, 2013

<p>Visitors pay their respect at Arlington National Cemetery to mark the 50th anniversary of the assassination of former U.S. President John F. Kennedy at his gravesite in Arlington, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

Visitors pay their respect at Arlington National Cemetery to mark the 50th anniversary of the assassination of former U.S. President John F. Kennedy at his gravesite in Arlington, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Saturday, November 23, 2013

<p>Flowers adorn the grave of President John F. Kennedy at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia November 22, 2013. Today marks the 50th anniversary of Kennedy's assassination. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

Flowers adorn the grave of President John F. Kennedy at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia November 22, 2013. Today marks the 50th anniversary of Kennedy's assassination. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Saturday, November 23, 2013

<p>The John F. Kennedy Memorial Plaza, closed for the day of the 50th anniversary of JFK's assassination, is pictured in Dallas, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Stone</p>

The John F. Kennedy Memorial Plaza, closed for the day of the 50th anniversary of JFK's assassination, is pictured in Dallas, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Saturday, November 23, 2013

<p>Members of the Kennedy family walk over to Robert and Edward Kennedy's gravesite to pay their respects at Arlington National Cemetery to mark the 50th anniversary of the assassination of former U.S. President John F. Kennedy at his gravesite in Arlington, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

Members of the Kennedy family walk over to Robert and Edward Kennedy's gravesite to pay their respects at Arlington National Cemetery to mark the 50th anniversary of the assassination of former U.S. President John F. Kennedy at his gravesite in...more

Saturday, November 23, 2013

<p>The video of "Taps" being played at the state funeral for President Kennedy is reflected in the glasses of a visitor to the John F. Kennedy Library and Museum in Boston, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

The video of "Taps" being played at the state funeral for President Kennedy is reflected in the glasses of a visitor to the John F. Kennedy Library and Museum in Boston, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Saturday, November 23, 2013

<p>Visitors pay their respects at the grave of President John F. Kennedy at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia November 22, 2013. Today marks the 50th anniversary of Kennedy's assassination. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

Visitors pay their respects at the grave of President John F. Kennedy at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia November 22, 2013. Today marks the 50th anniversary of Kennedy's assassination. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Saturday, November 23, 2013

<p>A banner of President John F. Kennedy is pulled into place as crowds gather in Dealey Plaza for commemorative ceremonies marking the 50th anniversary of JFK's assassination in Dallas, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Bourg</p>

A banner of President John F. Kennedy is pulled into place as crowds gather in Dealey Plaza for commemorative ceremonies marking the 50th anniversary of JFK's assassination in Dallas, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Saturday, November 23, 2013

