Remembering MH17
A man carries flowers outside the Dutch embassy to commemorate the victims of the downing of Malaysia Airlines MH17 in eastern Ukraine a year ago, in Kiev, Ukraine July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Family members and friends of victims gather in front of a "hedge of compassion", made of thousands of soft toys, during a commemoration ceremony for the victims of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 in Nieuwegein, near the central city of Utrecht, the...more
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte speaks during a commemoration ceremony for the victims of the Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 plane crash, in Nieuwegein, near the central city of Utrecht, Netherlands July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Kooren
Wong Wai Kuan, who lost her husband Ng Qing Zheng onboard Malaysia Airlines flight MH17, cries during a memorial service to mark the first anniversary of the tragedy, in Sepang, Malaysia, July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Flowers and paper airplanes are seen outside the Dutch embassy to commemorate the victims of the downing of Malaysia Airlines MH17 in eastern Ukraine a year ago, in Kiev, Ukraine July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
People take part in a procession to attend a commemoration ceremony near the site of the Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 plane crash in the village of Hrabove in Donetsk region, Ukraine, July 17, 2015. The rebel-held east Ukrainian village where a...more
A relative of an Australian victim of Malaysia Airlines jet MH17 touches a memorial that was unveiled outside Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
An unidentified woman and her grandchild from Indonesia look at the hedge of compassion prior to a commemoration ceremony for the victims of the Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 in Nieuwegein, near the central city of Utrecht, Netherlands, July 17,...more
People attend a church service before a commemoration ceremony near the site of the Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 plane crash in the village of Hrabove in Donetsk region, Ukraine, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Kazbek Basaev
Flowers are seen outside the Dutch embassy to commemorate the victims of the downing of Malaysia Airlines MH17 in eastern Ukraine a year ago, as serviceman stands guard in Kiev, Ukraine July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Relatives of passengers killed onboard Malaysia Airlines flight MH17, cry during a memorial service to mark the first anniversary of the tragedy, in Sepang, Malaysia, July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A member of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic forces stands guard during a commemoration ceremony at the site of the Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 plane crash near the village of Hrabove in Donetsk region, Ukraine, July 17, 2015....more
Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott (C) and his wife Margaret watch as relatives of the Australian victims of Malaysia Airlines jet MH17 place floral tributes at a memorial that was unveiled outside Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, July 17,...more
A relative of Ng Qing Zheng, who was killed onboard Malaysia Airlines flight MH17, cries during a memorial service to mark the first anniversary of the tragedy, in Sepang, Malaysia, July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Family members and friends of victims gather in front of a 'hedge of compassion', made of thousands of dolls, during a commemoration ceremony in Nieuwegein, near the central city of Utrecht, Netherlands, Friday, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Kooren
A relative of an Australian victim of Malaysia Airlines jet MH17 reacts before placing a floral tribute at a memorial that was unveiled outside Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
A wreath is placed on a cross with an inscription that reads "Save and protect" next to the site of the downed Malaysia Airlines flight MH17, near the village of Hrabove (Grabovo) in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Kazbek...more
Next Slideshows
India this week
Some of our best photos from India.
Flashback: Aurora movie massacre
James Holmes, who killed 12 people and injured 70 as they watched a Batman film in Colorado, is found guilty of multiple counts of murder in the first degree.
Obama's prison visit
President Barack Obama becomes the first sitting president to visit a federal prison.
El Chapo's escape tunnel
Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman snuck out of prison through a subterranean tunnel more than one mile long that ended at an abandoned property near the local town.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.