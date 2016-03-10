Remembering Nancy Reagan
Stella Delgado (L), and her mother Yoko Santos pause as they pay their respects beside the casket of Nancy Reagan at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jae C. Hong/Pool
Flowers are placed over the casket of former first lady Nancy Reagan, wife of former President Ronald Reagan, at the Ronald Reagan Library in Simi Valley, California, March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jae C. Hong/Pool
Mark Fitzpatrick, Dir. of Information Services and Projects at the library pauses near a photograph of Nancy and Ronald Reagan at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jae C. Hong/Pool
A woman wipes a tear away as she pauses beside the casket of Nancy Reagan at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jae C. Hong/Pool
A couple pause as they pay their respects beside the casket of Nancy Reagan at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jae C. Hong/Pool
People file past the casket of former first lady Nancy Reagan, wife of former President Ronald Reagan, to pay their respects at the Ronald Reagan Library in Simi Valley, California, March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jae C. Hong/Pool
People line the street as the hearse carrying the casket of former first lady Nancy Reagan, wife of former President Ronald Reagan, makes its way to the Ronald Reagan Library in Simi Valley, California, March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jae C. Hong/Pool
Firefighters from Ventura County Fire Department stand on their vehicle above an overpass as they salute the hearse carrying the casket of former first lady Nancy Reagan, enroute to the public viewing at the Ronald Reagan Library in Simi Valley,...more
Family members carry the casket of Nancy Reagan, wife of former President Ronald Reagan, to a waiting hearse for the transfer from a funeral home in Santa Monica, California en route to public viewing at the Ronald Reagan Library in Simi Valley,...more
Bruce Kalish takes a picture of flowers placed on sign at The Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in honor of former First Lady Nancy Reagan, who died at the age of 94, in Simi Valley, California March 6, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
The flag is lowered to half staff over the White House in Washington, to honor the life of former U.S. first lady Nancy Reagan March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Flowers are placed on a sign at The Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in honor of former First Lady Nancy Reagan, who died at the age of 94, in Simi Valley, California March 6, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
