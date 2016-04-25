Remembering Nepal earthquake
People gather along lit candles creating the shape of historic nine-storey Dharara tower and Kasthamandap temple to mark the first anniversary of the 2015 earthquakes at Bashantapur Durbar Square in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 24, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh...more
People gather along lit candles creating the shape of historic nine-storey Dharara tower and Kasthamandap temple to mark the first anniversary of the 2015 earthquakes at Bashantapur Durbar Square in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 24, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh...more
People lit candles creating the shape of the historic nine-storey Dharara tower and Kasthamandap temple to mark the first anniversary of the 2015 earthquakes at Bashantapur Durbar Square in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 24, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Nepalese people lit candles to create the shape of historic nine-storey Dharara tower and Kasthamandap temple to mark the first anniversary of the 2015 earthquakes at Bashantapur Durbar Square in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 24, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh...more
A protester holds a placard that reads "earthquake makes us shake government makes us wait" in Nepali, during a demonstration against the government for the delay on reconstruction and relief during the first anniversary of the 2015 earthquakes in...more
A protester holds a placard that reads "people on the tents while the government are on their own pace" in Nepali, during a demonstration against the government for the delay on reconstruction and relief during the first anniversary of the 2015...more
A protester holds a placard that reads "people on the tents while the government are on their own pace" in Nepali, during a demonstration against the government for the delay on reconstruction and relief during the first anniversary of the 2015...more
Protesters cover themselves with a sheet representing temporary shelter as they try to march towards the Singha Durbar office complex that houses the Prime Minister's office and other ministries, during a demonstration against the government for the...more
Nepalese police personnel try to stop protesters marching towards the Singha Durbar office complex that houses the Prime Minister's office and other ministries, during a demonstration against the government for the delay on reconstruction and relief...more
Nepalese police personnel try to stop protesters marching towards the Singha Durbar office complex that houses the Prime Minister's office and other ministries, during a demonstration against the government for the delay on reconstruction and relief...more
Nepalese police personnel try to stop protesters marching towards the Singha Durbar office complex that houses the Prime Minister's office and other ministries, during a demonstration against the government for the delay on reconstruction and relief...more
Offerings are seen in front of portraits of earthquake victims during the first anniversary of the earthquake in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 24, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A historic nine-storey Dharara tower damaged by an earthquake is seen during the first anniversary of the earthquake in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 24, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Women walk past the debris of collapsed temples at Hanumandhoka Durbar Square during the first anniversary of the earthquake in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 24, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Women clean the premises of the historic nine-storey Dharara tower during the first anniversary of the earthquake in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 24, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A volunteer cleans the premises of Hanumandhoka Durbar Square during the first anniversary of the earthquake in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 24, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A woman holding balloons poses for a picture before releasing them during an event organized to commemorate the victims of last year's earthquakes in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 23, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
People hold balloons before releasing them during an event organized to commemorate the victims of last year's earthquakes in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 23, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A man ties a balloon near the cracked wall of a house as he inflates them during an event organized to commemorate the victims of last year's earthquakes in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 23, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
People write condolence messages during an event organized to commemorate the victims of last year's earthquakes in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 23, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
People release balloons during an event organized to commemorate the victims of last year's earthquakes in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 23, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
People fetch water from a well near the debris of collapsed houses damaged during the April 2015 earthquake, in Bhaktapur, Nepal March 18, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Wooden sculptures from a collapsed temple damaged during the April 2015 earthquake are collected and kept in the courtyard of Patan Durbar Square in Lalitpur, Nepal March 28, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A view of Bashantapur Durbar Square, a UNESCO world heritage site, is pictured after the April 2015 earthquake debris had been cleared in Kathmandu, Nepal February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Pemba Tamang smiles as he wears an artificial limb at the Physical Rehabilitation Center which treats earthquake victims, during his physiotherapy in Kathmandu, Nepal April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A man works on an artificial limb at the Physical Rehabilitation Center, which treats earthquake victims in Kathmandu, Nepal April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Sangita Bhattarai reaches for her crutches at the Physical Rehabilitation Center which treats earthquake victims, during her physiotherapy in Kathmandu, Nepal April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
