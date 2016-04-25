Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Apr 25, 2016 | 10:00am IST

Remembering Nepal earthquake

People gather along lit candles creating the shape of historic nine-storey Dharara tower and Kasthamandap temple to mark the first anniversary of the 2015 earthquakes at Bashantapur Durbar Square in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 24, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

People gather along lit candles creating the shape of historic nine-storey Dharara tower and Kasthamandap temple to mark the first anniversary of the 2015 earthquakes at Bashantapur Durbar Square in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 24, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh...more

Reuters / Sunday, April 24, 2016
People gather along lit candles creating the shape of historic nine-storey Dharara tower and Kasthamandap temple to mark the first anniversary of the 2015 earthquakes at Bashantapur Durbar Square in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 24, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
1 / 27
People gather along lit candles creating the shape of historic nine-storey Dharara tower and Kasthamandap temple to mark the first anniversary of the 2015 earthquakes at Bashantapur Durbar Square in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 24, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

People gather along lit candles creating the shape of historic nine-storey Dharara tower and Kasthamandap temple to mark the first anniversary of the 2015 earthquakes at Bashantapur Durbar Square in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 24, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh...more

Reuters / Sunday, April 24, 2016
People gather along lit candles creating the shape of historic nine-storey Dharara tower and Kasthamandap temple to mark the first anniversary of the 2015 earthquakes at Bashantapur Durbar Square in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 24, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
2 / 27
People lit candles creating the shape of the historic nine-storey Dharara tower and Kasthamandap temple to mark the first anniversary of the 2015 earthquakes at Bashantapur Durbar Square in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 24, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

People lit candles creating the shape of the historic nine-storey Dharara tower and Kasthamandap temple to mark the first anniversary of the 2015 earthquakes at Bashantapur Durbar Square in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 24, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Sunday, April 24, 2016
People lit candles creating the shape of the historic nine-storey Dharara tower and Kasthamandap temple to mark the first anniversary of the 2015 earthquakes at Bashantapur Durbar Square in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 24, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
3 / 27
Nepalese people lit candles to create the shape of historic nine-storey Dharara tower and Kasthamandap temple to mark the first anniversary of the 2015 earthquakes at Bashantapur Durbar Square in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 24, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Nepalese people lit candles to create the shape of historic nine-storey Dharara tower and Kasthamandap temple to mark the first anniversary of the 2015 earthquakes at Bashantapur Durbar Square in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 24, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh...more

Reuters / Sunday, April 24, 2016
Nepalese people lit candles to create the shape of historic nine-storey Dharara tower and Kasthamandap temple to mark the first anniversary of the 2015 earthquakes at Bashantapur Durbar Square in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 24, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
4 / 27
A protester holds a placard that reads "earthquake makes us shake government makes us wait" in Nepali, during a demonstration against the government for the delay on reconstruction and relief during the first anniversary of the 2015 earthquakes in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 24, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A protester holds a placard that reads "earthquake makes us shake government makes us wait" in Nepali, during a demonstration against the government for the delay on reconstruction and relief during the first anniversary of the 2015 earthquakes in...more

Reuters / Sunday, April 24, 2016
A protester holds a placard that reads "earthquake makes us shake government makes us wait" in Nepali, during a demonstration against the government for the delay on reconstruction and relief during the first anniversary of the 2015 earthquakes in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 24, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
5 / 27
A protester holds a placard that reads "people on the tents while the government are on their own pace" in Nepali, during a demonstration against the government for the delay on reconstruction and relief during the first anniversary of the 2015 earthquakes in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 24, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A protester holds a placard that reads "people on the tents while the government are on their own pace" in Nepali, during a demonstration against the government for the delay on reconstruction and relief during the first anniversary of the 2015...more

Reuters / Sunday, April 24, 2016
A protester holds a placard that reads "people on the tents while the government are on their own pace" in Nepali, during a demonstration against the government for the delay on reconstruction and relief during the first anniversary of the 2015 earthquakes in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 24, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
6 / 27
A protester holds a placard that reads "people on the tents while the government are on their own pace" in Nepali, during a demonstration against the government for the delay on reconstruction and relief during the first anniversary of the 2015 earthquakes in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 24, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A protester holds a placard that reads "people on the tents while the government are on their own pace" in Nepali, during a demonstration against the government for the delay on reconstruction and relief during the first anniversary of the 2015...more

Reuters / Sunday, April 24, 2016
A protester holds a placard that reads "people on the tents while the government are on their own pace" in Nepali, during a demonstration against the government for the delay on reconstruction and relief during the first anniversary of the 2015 earthquakes in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 24, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
7 / 27
Protesters cover themselves with a sheet representing temporary shelter as they try to march towards the Singha Durbar office complex that houses the Prime Minister's office and other ministries, during a demonstration against the government for the delay on reconstruction and relief during the first anniversary of the 2015 earthquakes in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 24, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Protesters cover themselves with a sheet representing temporary shelter as they try to march towards the Singha Durbar office complex that houses the Prime Minister's office and other ministries, during a demonstration against the government for the...more

Reuters / Sunday, April 24, 2016
Protesters cover themselves with a sheet representing temporary shelter as they try to march towards the Singha Durbar office complex that houses the Prime Minister's office and other ministries, during a demonstration against the government for the delay on reconstruction and relief during the first anniversary of the 2015 earthquakes in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 24, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
8 / 27
Nepalese police personnel try to stop protesters marching towards the Singha Durbar office complex that houses the Prime Minister's office and other ministries, during a demonstration against the government for the delay on reconstruction and relief during the first anniversary of the 2015 earthquakes in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 24, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Nepalese police personnel try to stop protesters marching towards the Singha Durbar office complex that houses the Prime Minister's office and other ministries, during a demonstration against the government for the delay on reconstruction and relief...more

Reuters / Sunday, April 24, 2016
Nepalese police personnel try to stop protesters marching towards the Singha Durbar office complex that houses the Prime Minister's office and other ministries, during a demonstration against the government for the delay on reconstruction and relief during the first anniversary of the 2015 earthquakes in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 24, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
9 / 27
Nepalese police personnel try to stop protesters marching towards the Singha Durbar office complex that houses the Prime Minister's office and other ministries, during a demonstration against the government for the delay on reconstruction and relief during the first anniversary of the 2015 earthquakes in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 24, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Nepalese police personnel try to stop protesters marching towards the Singha Durbar office complex that houses the Prime Minister's office and other ministries, during a demonstration against the government for the delay on reconstruction and relief...more

Reuters / Sunday, April 24, 2016
Nepalese police personnel try to stop protesters marching towards the Singha Durbar office complex that houses the Prime Minister's office and other ministries, during a demonstration against the government for the delay on reconstruction and relief during the first anniversary of the 2015 earthquakes in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 24, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
10 / 27
Nepalese police personnel try to stop protesters marching towards the Singha Durbar office complex that houses the Prime Minister's office and other ministries, during a demonstration against the government for the delay on reconstruction and relief during the first anniversary of the 2015 earthquakes in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 24, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Nepalese police personnel try to stop protesters marching towards the Singha Durbar office complex that houses the Prime Minister's office and other ministries, during a demonstration against the government for the delay on reconstruction and relief...more

Reuters / Sunday, April 24, 2016
Nepalese police personnel try to stop protesters marching towards the Singha Durbar office complex that houses the Prime Minister's office and other ministries, during a demonstration against the government for the delay on reconstruction and relief during the first anniversary of the 2015 earthquakes in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 24, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
11 / 27
Offerings are seen in front of portraits of earthquake victims during the first anniversary of the earthquake in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 24, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Offerings are seen in front of portraits of earthquake victims during the first anniversary of the earthquake in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 24, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Sunday, April 24, 2016
Offerings are seen in front of portraits of earthquake victims during the first anniversary of the earthquake in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 24, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
12 / 27
A historic nine-storey Dharara tower damaged by an earthquake is seen during the first anniversary of the earthquake in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 24, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A historic nine-storey Dharara tower damaged by an earthquake is seen during the first anniversary of the earthquake in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 24, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Sunday, April 24, 2016
A historic nine-storey Dharara tower damaged by an earthquake is seen during the first anniversary of the earthquake in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 24, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
13 / 27
Women walk past the debris of collapsed temples at Hanumandhoka Durbar Square during the first anniversary of the earthquake in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 24, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Women walk past the debris of collapsed temples at Hanumandhoka Durbar Square during the first anniversary of the earthquake in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 24, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Sunday, April 24, 2016
Women walk past the debris of collapsed temples at Hanumandhoka Durbar Square during the first anniversary of the earthquake in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 24, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
14 / 27
Women clean the premises of the historic nine-storey Dharara tower during the first anniversary of the earthquake in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 24, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Women clean the premises of the historic nine-storey Dharara tower during the first anniversary of the earthquake in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 24, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Sunday, April 24, 2016
Women clean the premises of the historic nine-storey Dharara tower during the first anniversary of the earthquake in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 24, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
15 / 27
A volunteer cleans the premises of Hanumandhoka Durbar Square during the first anniversary of the earthquake in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 24, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A volunteer cleans the premises of Hanumandhoka Durbar Square during the first anniversary of the earthquake in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 24, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Sunday, April 24, 2016
A volunteer cleans the premises of Hanumandhoka Durbar Square during the first anniversary of the earthquake in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 24, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
16 / 27
A woman holding balloons poses for a picture before releasing them during an event organized to commemorate the victims of last year's earthquakes in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 23, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A woman holding balloons poses for a picture before releasing them during an event organized to commemorate the victims of last year's earthquakes in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 23, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Saturday, April 23, 2016
A woman holding balloons poses for a picture before releasing them during an event organized to commemorate the victims of last year's earthquakes in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 23, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
17 / 27
People hold balloons before releasing them during an event organized to commemorate the victims of last year's earthquakes in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 23, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

People hold balloons before releasing them during an event organized to commemorate the victims of last year's earthquakes in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 23, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Saturday, April 23, 2016
People hold balloons before releasing them during an event organized to commemorate the victims of last year's earthquakes in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 23, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
18 / 27
A man ties a balloon near the cracked wall of a house as he inflates them during an event organized to commemorate the victims of last year's earthquakes in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 23, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A man ties a balloon near the cracked wall of a house as he inflates them during an event organized to commemorate the victims of last year's earthquakes in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 23, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Saturday, April 23, 2016
A man ties a balloon near the cracked wall of a house as he inflates them during an event organized to commemorate the victims of last year's earthquakes in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 23, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
19 / 27
People write condolence messages during an event organized to commemorate the victims of last year's earthquakes in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 23, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

People write condolence messages during an event organized to commemorate the victims of last year's earthquakes in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 23, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Saturday, April 23, 2016
People write condolence messages during an event organized to commemorate the victims of last year's earthquakes in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 23, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
20 / 27
People release balloons during an event organized to commemorate the victims of last year's earthquakes in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 23, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

People release balloons during an event organized to commemorate the victims of last year's earthquakes in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 23, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Saturday, April 23, 2016
People release balloons during an event organized to commemorate the victims of last year's earthquakes in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 23, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
21 / 27
People fetch water from a well near the debris of collapsed houses damaged during the April 2015 earthquake, in Bhaktapur, Nepal March 18, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

People fetch water from a well near the debris of collapsed houses damaged during the April 2015 earthquake, in Bhaktapur, Nepal March 18, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Friday, April 22, 2016
People fetch water from a well near the debris of collapsed houses damaged during the April 2015 earthquake, in Bhaktapur, Nepal March 18, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
22 / 27
Wooden sculptures from a collapsed temple damaged during the April 2015 earthquake are collected and kept in the courtyard of Patan Durbar Square in Lalitpur, Nepal March 28, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Wooden sculptures from a collapsed temple damaged during the April 2015 earthquake are collected and kept in the courtyard of Patan Durbar Square in Lalitpur, Nepal March 28, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Friday, April 22, 2016
Wooden sculptures from a collapsed temple damaged during the April 2015 earthquake are collected and kept in the courtyard of Patan Durbar Square in Lalitpur, Nepal March 28, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
23 / 27
A view of Bashantapur Durbar Square, a UNESCO world heritage site, is pictured after the April 2015 earthquake debris had been cleared in Kathmandu, Nepal February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A view of Bashantapur Durbar Square, a UNESCO world heritage site, is pictured after the April 2015 earthquake debris had been cleared in Kathmandu, Nepal February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Friday, April 22, 2016
A view of Bashantapur Durbar Square, a UNESCO world heritage site, is pictured after the April 2015 earthquake debris had been cleared in Kathmandu, Nepal February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
24 / 27
Pemba Tamang smiles as he wears an artificial limb at the Physical Rehabilitation Center which treats earthquake victims, during his physiotherapy in Kathmandu, Nepal April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Pemba Tamang smiles as he wears an artificial limb at the Physical Rehabilitation Center which treats earthquake victims, during his physiotherapy in Kathmandu, Nepal April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Friday, April 22, 2016
Pemba Tamang smiles as he wears an artificial limb at the Physical Rehabilitation Center which treats earthquake victims, during his physiotherapy in Kathmandu, Nepal April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
25 / 27
A man works on an artificial limb at the Physical Rehabilitation Center, which treats earthquake victims in Kathmandu, Nepal April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A man works on an artificial limb at the Physical Rehabilitation Center, which treats earthquake victims in Kathmandu, Nepal April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Friday, April 22, 2016
A man works on an artificial limb at the Physical Rehabilitation Center, which treats earthquake victims in Kathmandu, Nepal April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
26 / 27
Sangita Bhattarai reaches for her crutches at the Physical Rehabilitation Center which treats earthquake victims, during her physiotherapy in Kathmandu, Nepal April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Sangita Bhattarai reaches for her crutches at the Physical Rehabilitation Center which treats earthquake victims, during her physiotherapy in Kathmandu, Nepal April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Friday, April 22, 2016
Sangita Bhattarai reaches for her crutches at the Physical Rehabilitation Center which treats earthquake victims, during her physiotherapy in Kathmandu, Nepal April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
27 / 27
View Again
View Next
Sachin Tendulkar - the man and his game

Sachin Tendulkar - the man and his game

Next Slideshows

Sachin Tendulkar - the man and his game

Sachin Tendulkar - the man and his game

A profile of India's batting great Sachin Tendulkar.

24 Apr 2016
India this week

India this week

Our top India photographs from this week.

23 Apr 2016
Mourning for Prince

Mourning for Prince

Prince fans gather to thank the pop superstar for a funky time, celebrating his music and mourning his death.

23 Apr 2016
Syria's truce in tatters

Syria's truce in tatters

Shelling in Aleppo and intense fighting on the ground threatens to unravel the weeks-long ceasefire in Syria.

23 Apr 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast