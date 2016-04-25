Remembering Nepal earthquake

Protesters cover themselves with a sheet representing temporary shelter as they try to march towards the Singha Durbar office complex that houses the Prime Minister's office and other ministries, during a demonstration against the government for the...more

Protesters cover themselves with a sheet representing temporary shelter as they try to march towards the Singha Durbar office complex that houses the Prime Minister's office and other ministries, during a demonstration against the government for the delay on reconstruction and relief during the first anniversary of the 2015 earthquakes in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 24, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

