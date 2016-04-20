Remembering Norway's attacks
An injured woman is helped by a man at the scene of a powerful explosion that rocked central Oslo July 22, 2011. REUTERS/Morten Holm/Scanpix
A view shows the aftermath of a blast on a street in Oslo July 22, 2011. REUTERS/Fartein Rudjord
A passer-by comforts an injured woman after a powerful explosion rocked central Oslo July 22, 2011. REUTERS/Morten Holm/Scanpix
People watch as members of Norwegian Special Forces land by boat on the shore of the island of Utoeya July 22, 2011, after a shooting took place at a meeting of the youth wing of Norway's ruling Labour Party. REUTERS/Jan Bjerkeli
Covered corpses are seen on the shore of the small, wooded island of Utoeya July 23, 2011. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A mourner breaks out in tears following a memorial service in the Oslo cathedral July 24, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A sign of love for Oslo is seen inside of a sea of flowers and lit candles placed in memory of those killed in the bomb and shooting attack in front of Oslo Cathedral July 25, 2011. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Young men react during the funeral ceremony for Mona Abdninur, 18, in Hoeybraeten, near Oslo August 2, 2011. Abdninur was one of the 77 people massacred in attacks of the anti-Islam zealot Anders Behring Breivik in July. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A Muslim woman stands in front of a sea of floral tributes placed outside the Oslo Cathedral July 26, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
The shattered windows of a government building are seen in Oslo, following Friday's bombing, July 23, 2011. REUTERS/Vegard Grott/Scanpix
Survivors of the Utoeya shooting massacre leave on a pontoon after a visit to Utoeya island, northwest of Oslo August 20, 2011. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Young women attend the funeral ceremony for Mona Abdninur, 18, in Hoeybraeten, near Oslo August 2, 2011. Abdninur was one of the 77 people massacred in attacks of the anti-Islam zealot Anders Behring Breivik in July. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A sign shows the direction to Utoeya island in Tyrifjorden lake, northwest of Oslo April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Flowers and candles are seen at a temporary memorial site for the victims of the shooting spree and bomb attack in Norway, on the shore in front of Utoeya island, northwest of Oslo, July 26, 2011. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
People light candles at a sea of flowers placed in memory of those killed in Friday's bomb and shooting attack in front of Oslo Cathedral July 25, 2011. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A couple stands in front of a wall decorated with flowers in memory of the victims of last Friday's attacks, in Oslo July 29, 2011. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
An aerial view shows Utoeya island July 21, 2011, one day before a shooting which took place at a meeting of the youth wing of Norway's ruling Labour Party. REUTERS/Lasse Tur
Next Slideshows
Suicide attack in Kabul
A Taliban suicide car bomber attacks an office of Afghanistan's main national security agency near the U.S. embassy.
Wah Taj
From kings and queens to Hollywood superstars, the Taj Mahal has a big set of celeb visitors.
New York state of mind
The presidential candidates battle in the five boroughs and beyond.
Earthquake in Ecuador
Shaken Ecuador hunts for survivors amid the aftermath of a 7.8 earthquake.
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.