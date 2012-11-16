Remembering Savita Halappanavar
Andanappa Yalagi (L), father of Savita Halappanavar, is helped by a family friend as he hangs her portrait at their house in Belgaum in the southern Indian state of Karnataka November 16, 2012. Ireland's government pledged on Thursday to clarify its abortion laws after Halappanavar, who was refused a termination, died from blood poisoning in an Irish hospital. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A photograph of Savita Halappanavar and her husband Praveen Halappanavar is seen lying on table at her family's home in Belgaum in the southern Indian state of Karnataka November 16, 2012. Ireland's government pledged on Thursday to clarify its abortion laws after Halappanavar, who was refused a termination, died from blood poisoning in an Irish hospital. . REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A photo of Savita Halappanavar is seen on an internship completion certificate from her dental college in Belgaum in the southern Indian state of Karnataka November 16, 2012. Ireland's government pledged on Thursday to clarify its abortion laws after Halappanavar, who was refused a termination, died from blood poisoning in an Irish hospital. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A condolence notice for Savita Halappanavar is seen on the notice board of the dental college she attended in Belgaum in the southern Indian state of Karnataka November 16, 2012. Ireland's government pledged on Thursday to clarify its abortion laws after Halappanavar, who was refused a termination, died from blood poisoning in an Irish hospital. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Andanappa Yalagi, father of Savita Halappanavar holds her portrait as he poses for a picture at their house in Belgaum in the southern Indian state of Karnataka November 16, 2012. Ireland's government on Thursday pledged to clarify its abortion laws after Halappanavar, who was denied a termination, died from septicaemia in an Irish hospital. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Andanappa Yalagi, the father of Savita Halappanavar, looks at her wedding album at her house in Belgaum in the southern Indian state of Karnataka November 16, 2012.Ireland's government pledged on Thursday to clarify its abortion laws after Halappanavar, who was refused a termination, died from blood poisoning in an Irish hospital. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Mahadevi (L) and Andanappa Yalagi, parents of Savita Halappanavar, hold her portrait as they pose for a picture at their house in Belgaum in the southern Indian state of Karnataka November 16, 2012. Ireland's government pledged on Thursday to clarify its abortion laws after Halappanavar, who was refused a termination, died from blood poisoning in an Irish hospital. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A portrait of Savita Halappanavar is seen on the wall of her parents' home in Belgaum in the southern Indian state of Karnataka November 16, 2012. Ireland's government pledged on Thursday to clarify its abortion laws after Halappanavar, who was refused a termination, died from blood poisoning in an Irish hospital. . REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Savita Halappanavar and her husband Praveen Halappanavar pose for a photograph outside the Louvre museum in Paris in this undated family handout photograph. Ireland's government pledged on November 15, 2012, to clarify its abortion laws after Halappanavar, who was refused a termination, died from blood poisoning in an Irish hospital. REUTERS/Handout
A woman passes the family home of Savita Halappanavar in Belgaum in the southern Indian state of Karnataka November 16, 2012. Ireland's government pledged on Thursday to clarify its abortion laws after Halappanavar, who was refused a termination, died from blood poisoning in an Irish hospital. . REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
