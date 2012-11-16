Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Nov 16, 2012 | 8:45pm IST

Remembering Savita Halappanavar

<p>Andanappa Yalagi (L), father of Savita Halappanavar, is helped by a family friend as he hangs her portrait at their house in Belgaum in the southern Indian state of Karnataka November 16, 2012. Ireland's government pledged on Thursday to clarify its abortion laws after Halappanavar, who was refused a termination, died from blood poisoning in an Irish hospital. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Andanappa Yalagi (L), father of Savita Halappanavar, is helped by a family friend as he hangs her portrait at their house in Belgaum in the southern Indian state of Karnataka November 16, 2012. Ireland's government pledged on Thursday to clarify its...more

Friday, November 16, 2012

Andanappa Yalagi (L), father of Savita Halappanavar, is helped by a family friend as he hangs her portrait at their house in Belgaum in the southern Indian state of Karnataka November 16, 2012. Ireland's government pledged on Thursday to clarify its abortion laws after Halappanavar, who was refused a termination, died from blood poisoning in an Irish hospital. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
1 / 10
<p>A photograph of Savita Halappanavar and her husband Praveen Halappanavar is seen lying on table at her family's home in Belgaum in the southern Indian state of Karnataka November 16, 2012. Ireland's government pledged on Thursday to clarify its abortion laws after Halappanavar, who was refused a termination, died from blood poisoning in an Irish hospital. . REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

A photograph of Savita Halappanavar and her husband Praveen Halappanavar is seen lying on table at her family's home in Belgaum in the southern Indian state of Karnataka November 16, 2012. Ireland's government pledged on Thursday to clarify its...more

Friday, November 16, 2012

A photograph of Savita Halappanavar and her husband Praveen Halappanavar is seen lying on table at her family's home in Belgaum in the southern Indian state of Karnataka November 16, 2012. Ireland's government pledged on Thursday to clarify its abortion laws after Halappanavar, who was refused a termination, died from blood poisoning in an Irish hospital. . REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
2 / 10
<p>A photo of Savita Halappanavar is seen on an internship completion certificate from her dental college in Belgaum in the southern Indian state of Karnataka November 16, 2012. Ireland's government pledged on Thursday to clarify its abortion laws after Halappanavar, who was refused a termination, died from blood poisoning in an Irish hospital. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

A photo of Savita Halappanavar is seen on an internship completion certificate from her dental college in Belgaum in the southern Indian state of Karnataka November 16, 2012. Ireland's government pledged on Thursday to clarify its abortion laws after...more

Friday, November 16, 2012

A photo of Savita Halappanavar is seen on an internship completion certificate from her dental college in Belgaum in the southern Indian state of Karnataka November 16, 2012. Ireland's government pledged on Thursday to clarify its abortion laws after Halappanavar, who was refused a termination, died from blood poisoning in an Irish hospital. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
3 / 10
<p>A condolence notice for Savita Halappanavar is seen on the notice board of the dental college she attended in Belgaum in the southern Indian state of Karnataka November 16, 2012. Ireland's government pledged on Thursday to clarify its abortion laws after Halappanavar, who was refused a termination, died from blood poisoning in an Irish hospital. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

A condolence notice for Savita Halappanavar is seen on the notice board of the dental college she attended in Belgaum in the southern Indian state of Karnataka November 16, 2012. Ireland's government pledged on Thursday to clarify its abortion laws...more

Friday, November 16, 2012

A condolence notice for Savita Halappanavar is seen on the notice board of the dental college she attended in Belgaum in the southern Indian state of Karnataka November 16, 2012. Ireland's government pledged on Thursday to clarify its abortion laws after Halappanavar, who was refused a termination, died from blood poisoning in an Irish hospital. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
4 / 10
<p>Andanappa Yalagi, father of Savita Halappanavar holds her portrait as he poses for a picture at their house in Belgaum in the southern Indian state of Karnataka November 16, 2012. Ireland's government on Thursday pledged to clarify its abortion laws after Halappanavar, who was denied a termination, died from septicaemia in an Irish hospital. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Andanappa Yalagi, father of Savita Halappanavar holds her portrait as he poses for a picture at their house in Belgaum in the southern Indian state of Karnataka November 16, 2012. Ireland's government on Thursday pledged to clarify its abortion laws...more

Friday, November 16, 2012

Andanappa Yalagi, father of Savita Halappanavar holds her portrait as he poses for a picture at their house in Belgaum in the southern Indian state of Karnataka November 16, 2012. Ireland's government on Thursday pledged to clarify its abortion laws after Halappanavar, who was denied a termination, died from septicaemia in an Irish hospital. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
5 / 10
<p>Andanappa Yalagi, the father of Savita Halappanavar, looks at her wedding album at her house in Belgaum in the southern Indian state of Karnataka November 16, 2012.Ireland's government pledged on Thursday to clarify its abortion laws after Halappanavar, who was refused a termination, died from blood poisoning in an Irish hospital. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Andanappa Yalagi, the father of Savita Halappanavar, looks at her wedding album at her house in Belgaum in the southern Indian state of Karnataka November 16, 2012.Ireland's government pledged on Thursday to clarify its abortion laws after...more

Friday, November 16, 2012

Andanappa Yalagi, the father of Savita Halappanavar, looks at her wedding album at her house in Belgaum in the southern Indian state of Karnataka November 16, 2012.Ireland's government pledged on Thursday to clarify its abortion laws after Halappanavar, who was refused a termination, died from blood poisoning in an Irish hospital. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
6 / 10
<p>Mahadevi (L) and Andanappa Yalagi, parents of Savita Halappanavar, hold her portrait as they pose for a picture at their house in Belgaum in the southern Indian state of Karnataka November 16, 2012. Ireland's government pledged on Thursday to clarify its abortion laws after Halappanavar, who was refused a termination, died from blood poisoning in an Irish hospital. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Mahadevi (L) and Andanappa Yalagi, parents of Savita Halappanavar, hold her portrait as they pose for a picture at their house in Belgaum in the southern Indian state of Karnataka November 16, 2012. Ireland's government pledged on Thursday to clarify...more

Friday, November 16, 2012

Mahadevi (L) and Andanappa Yalagi, parents of Savita Halappanavar, hold her portrait as they pose for a picture at their house in Belgaum in the southern Indian state of Karnataka November 16, 2012. Ireland's government pledged on Thursday to clarify its abortion laws after Halappanavar, who was refused a termination, died from blood poisoning in an Irish hospital. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
7 / 10
<p>A portrait of Savita Halappanavar is seen on the wall of her parents' home in Belgaum in the southern Indian state of Karnataka November 16, 2012. Ireland's government pledged on Thursday to clarify its abortion laws after Halappanavar, who was refused a termination, died from blood poisoning in an Irish hospital. . REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

A portrait of Savita Halappanavar is seen on the wall of her parents' home in Belgaum in the southern Indian state of Karnataka November 16, 2012. Ireland's government pledged on Thursday to clarify its abortion laws after Halappanavar, who was...more

Friday, November 16, 2012

A portrait of Savita Halappanavar is seen on the wall of her parents' home in Belgaum in the southern Indian state of Karnataka November 16, 2012. Ireland's government pledged on Thursday to clarify its abortion laws after Halappanavar, who was refused a termination, died from blood poisoning in an Irish hospital. . REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
8 / 10
<p>Savita Halappanavar and her husband Praveen Halappanavar pose for a photograph outside the Louvre museum in Paris in this undated family handout photograph. Ireland's government pledged on November 15, 2012, to clarify its abortion laws after Halappanavar, who was refused a termination, died from blood poisoning in an Irish hospital. REUTERS/Handout </p>

Savita Halappanavar and her husband Praveen Halappanavar pose for a photograph outside the Louvre museum in Paris in this undated family handout photograph. Ireland's government pledged on November 15, 2012, to clarify its abortion laws after...more

Friday, November 16, 2012

Savita Halappanavar and her husband Praveen Halappanavar pose for a photograph outside the Louvre museum in Paris in this undated family handout photograph. Ireland's government pledged on November 15, 2012, to clarify its abortion laws after Halappanavar, who was refused a termination, died from blood poisoning in an Irish hospital. REUTERS/Handout

Close
9 / 10
<p>A woman passes the family home of Savita Halappanavar in Belgaum in the southern Indian state of Karnataka November 16, 2012. Ireland's government pledged on Thursday to clarify its abortion laws after Halappanavar, who was refused a termination, died from blood poisoning in an Irish hospital. . REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

A woman passes the family home of Savita Halappanavar in Belgaum in the southern Indian state of Karnataka November 16, 2012. Ireland's government pledged on Thursday to clarify its abortion laws after Halappanavar, who was refused a termination,...more

Friday, November 16, 2012

A woman passes the family home of Savita Halappanavar in Belgaum in the southern Indian state of Karnataka November 16, 2012. Ireland's government pledged on Thursday to clarify its abortion laws after Halappanavar, who was refused a termination, died from blood poisoning in an Irish hospital. . REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Suu Kyi visits India

Suu Kyi visits India

Next Slideshows

Suu Kyi visits India

Suu Kyi visits India

Myanmar opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi makes her first visit to India in almost 40 years.

16 Nov 2012
Fishing in India

Fishing in India

Snapshots capturing fishing in India.

16 Nov 2012
Flashback: BP oil spill

Flashback: BP oil spill

Images from the Deepwater Horizon oil spill of 2010.

28 Nov 2012
China's power handover

China's power handover

A once-in-a-decade leadership change in China.

15 Nov 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast