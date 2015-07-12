Edition:
India
Pictures | Sun Jul 12, 2015 | 2:56pm IST

Remembering Srebrenica

A woman stands in front of the Memorial Center during a reburial ceremony of 136 newly identified victims in Potocari, near Srebrenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

A woman stands in front of the Memorial Center during a reburial ceremony of 136 newly identified victims in Potocari, near Srebrenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Saturday, July 11, 2015
A woman stands in front of the Memorial Center during a reburial ceremony of 136 newly identified victims in Potocari, near Srebrenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Close
1 / 15
People carry the coffin of one of the 136 newly identified victims during a reburial ceremony in Potocari, near Srebrenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

People carry the coffin of one of the 136 newly identified victims during a reburial ceremony in Potocari, near Srebrenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Saturday, July 11, 2015
People carry the coffin of one of the 136 newly identified victims during a reburial ceremony in Potocari, near Srebrenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Close
2 / 15
A woman mourns among graves in Memorial Center Potocari, near Srebrenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

A woman mourns among graves in Memorial Center Potocari, near Srebrenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / Saturday, July 11, 2015
A woman mourns among graves in Memorial Center Potocari, near Srebrenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Close
3 / 15
A woman prays next to a grave in Potocari, near Srebrenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

A woman prays next to a grave in Potocari, near Srebrenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Saturday, July 11, 2015
A woman prays next to a grave in Potocari, near Srebrenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Close
4 / 15
Former Dutch prime minister Wim Kok looks at photographs as he arrives to attend a ceremony marking the 20th anniversary of the Srebrenica massacre in Potocari, near Srebrenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Former Dutch prime minister Wim Kok looks at photographs as he arrives to attend a ceremony marking the 20th anniversary of the Srebrenica massacre in Potocari, near Srebrenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Saturday, July 11, 2015
Former Dutch prime minister Wim Kok looks at photographs as he arrives to attend a ceremony marking the 20th anniversary of the Srebrenica massacre in Potocari, near Srebrenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Close
5 / 15
A woman reacts during a reburial ceremony of 136 newly identified victims in Potocari, near Srebrenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

A woman reacts during a reburial ceremony of 136 newly identified victims in Potocari, near Srebrenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Saturday, July 11, 2015
A woman reacts during a reburial ceremony of 136 newly identified victims in Potocari, near Srebrenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Close
6 / 15
Theodor Meron, President of the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia, arrives to attend a ceremony marking the 20th anniversary of the Srebrenica massacre in Potocari, near Srebrenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Theodor Meron, President of the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia, arrives to attend a ceremony marking the 20th anniversary of the Srebrenica massacre in Potocari, near Srebrenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina July 11, 2015....more

Reuters / Saturday, July 11, 2015
Theodor Meron, President of the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia, arrives to attend a ceremony marking the 20th anniversary of the Srebrenica massacre in Potocari, near Srebrenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Close
7 / 15
People sit around graves and tombstones at the Memorial Center Potocari, near Srebrenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

People sit around graves and tombstones at the Memorial Center Potocari, near Srebrenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Saturday, July 11, 2015
People sit around graves and tombstones at the Memorial Center Potocari, near Srebrenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Close
8 / 15
Former U.S. president Bill Clinton hugs Munira Subasic, the president of Mothers of Srebrenica association as he arrives to attend a ceremony marking the 20th anniversary of the Srebrenica massacre in Potocari, near Srebrenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina July 11, 2015. Former U. S. secretary of state Madeleine Albright (L) looks on. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Former U.S. president Bill Clinton hugs Munira Subasic, the president of Mothers of Srebrenica association as he arrives to attend a ceremony marking the 20th anniversary of the Srebrenica massacre in Potocari, near Srebrenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina...more

Reuters / Saturday, July 11, 2015
Former U.S. president Bill Clinton hugs Munira Subasic, the president of Mothers of Srebrenica association as he arrives to attend a ceremony marking the 20th anniversary of the Srebrenica massacre in Potocari, near Srebrenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina July 11, 2015. Former U. S. secretary of state Madeleine Albright (L) looks on. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Close
9 / 15
Queen Noor Al Hussein of Jordan, a member of the 'Mothers of Srebrenica' association and Princess Anne of Britain (L-R) listen during a ceremony marking the 20th anniversary of the Srebrenica massacre in Potocari, near Srebrenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Queen Noor Al Hussein of Jordan, a member of the 'Mothers of Srebrenica' association and Princess Anne of Britain (L-R) listen during a ceremony marking the 20th anniversary of the Srebrenica massacre in Potocari, near Srebrenica, Bosnia and...more

Reuters / Saturday, July 11, 2015
Queen Noor Al Hussein of Jordan, a member of the 'Mothers of Srebrenica' association and Princess Anne of Britain (L-R) listen during a ceremony marking the 20th anniversary of the Srebrenica massacre in Potocari, near Srebrenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Close
10 / 15
Women cry near the grave of their relative, who is amongst the 136 newly identified victims of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre that have been lined up for a joint burial, in Potocari, Bosnia and Herzegovinain Memorial center Potocari, Bosnia and Herzegovina July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Women cry near the grave of their relative, who is amongst the 136 newly identified victims of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre that have been lined up for a joint burial, in Potocari, Bosnia and Herzegovinain Memorial center Potocari, Bosnia and...more

Reuters / Saturday, July 11, 2015
Women cry near the grave of their relative, who is amongst the 136 newly identified victims of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre that have been lined up for a joint burial, in Potocari, Bosnia and Herzegovinain Memorial center Potocari, Bosnia and Herzegovina July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Close
11 / 15
Former United States president Bill Clinton arrives to attend a ceremony marking the 20th anniversary of the Srebrenica massacre in Potocari, near Srebrenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Former United States president Bill Clinton arrives to attend a ceremony marking the 20th anniversary of the Srebrenica massacre in Potocari, near Srebrenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Saturday, July 11, 2015
Former United States president Bill Clinton arrives to attend a ceremony marking the 20th anniversary of the Srebrenica massacre in Potocari, near Srebrenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Close
12 / 15
Women cry near the grave of their relative, who is amongst the 136 newly identified victims of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre that have been lined up for a joint burial, in Potocari, Bosnia and Herzegovinain Memorial center Potocari, Bosnia and Herzegovina July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Women cry near the grave of their relative, who is amongst the 136 newly identified victims of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre that have been lined up for a joint burial, in Potocari, Bosnia and Herzegovinain Memorial center Potocari, Bosnia and...more

Reuters / Saturday, July 11, 2015
Women cry near the grave of their relative, who is amongst the 136 newly identified victims of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre that have been lined up for a joint burial, in Potocari, Bosnia and Herzegovinain Memorial center Potocari, Bosnia and Herzegovina July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Close
13 / 15
A woman cries near coffins containing the body of newly identified victims of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre at the Memorial Center in Potocari, near Srebrenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

A woman cries near coffins containing the body of newly identified victims of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre at the Memorial Center in Potocari, near Srebrenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Friday, July 10, 2015
A woman cries near coffins containing the body of newly identified victims of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre at the Memorial Center in Potocari, near Srebrenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Close
14 / 15
Candles are lit between papers with numbers symbolizing the victims of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre during a commemoration in downtown Belgrade, Serbia July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Candles are lit between papers with numbers symbolizing the victims of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre during a commemoration in downtown Belgrade, Serbia July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Saturday, July 11, 2015
Candles are lit between papers with numbers symbolizing the victims of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre during a commemoration in downtown Belgrade, Serbia July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
The families of Srebrenica

The families of Srebrenica

Next Slideshows

The families of Srebrenica

The families of Srebrenica

Thousands of women are still searching for the remains of their closest relatives 20 years after Europe's worst massacre since World War Two.

11 Jul 2015
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

11 Jul 2015
Confederate flag comes down

Confederate flag comes down

The Confederate battle flag is permanently removed from South Carolina's state grounds.

10 Jul 2015
World's most vulnerable

World's most vulnerable

On the eve of World Population Day, a look at vulnerable populations in humanitarian crises across the globe.

10 Jul 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast