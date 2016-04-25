Remembering the Anzacs
A woman draped in an Australian national flag walks in a cemetery after the dawn service to mark the ANZAC (Australian and New Zealand Army Corps) commemoration ceremony at the Australian National Memorial in Villers-Bretonneux, France, April 25,...more
A cross and a picture of an Australian soldier who fought in the Gallipoli Campaign, are seen left by visitors near the Ariburnu Memorial at Anzac Cove in Gallipoli peninsula, Turkey, April 23, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
World War One Historical Association members dressed as French World War I infantryman, or "Poilu" leave the dawn service to mark the ANZAC (Australian and New Zealand Army Corps) commemoration ceremony at the Australian National Memorial in...more
Members of the public react as a veteran in a wheelchair passes them during the annual ANZAC (Australian and New Zealand Army Corp) Day march through central Sydney, Australia, April 25, 2016. REUTERS/David Gray
A veteran from Papua New Guinea wears a traditional head dress as he marches during the ANZAC (Australian and New Zealand Army Corp) Day march through central Sydney, Australia, April 25, 2016. REUTERS/David Gray
A policeman and members of the crowd look up as Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) fighter jets fly overhead during the ANZAC (Australian and New Zealand Army Corp) Day march through central Sydney, Australia, April 25, 2016. REUTERS/David Gray
An Australian soldier leaves after the dawn service to mark the ANZAC (Australian and New Zealand Army Corps) commemoration ceremony at the Australian National Memorial in Villers-Bretonneux, France, April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Australian visitors pose for a selfie after a dawn ceremony marking the 101st anniversary of the World War One battle of Gallipoli, at Anzac Cove in the Gallipoli peninsula in Canakkale, Turkey April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
An Australian soldier plays the bagpipe during the dawn service to mark the ANZAC (Australian and New Zealand Army Corps) commemoration ceremony at the Australian National Memorial in Villers-Bretonneux, France, April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal...more
Sir Peter Cosgrove, Governor-General of the commonwealth of Australia speaks during the dawn service to mark the ANZAC (Australian and New Zealand Army Corps) commemoration ceremony at the Australian National Memorial in Villers-Bretonneux, France,...more
Prince Harry (C) bows his head during an Anzac Day service at Wellington Arch in London, Britain April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Jeremy Selwyn/Pool
A man holds a photograph and wears the medals of a relation who was a war veteran during the ANZAC (Australian and New Zealand Army Corp) Day march through central Sydney, Australia, April 25, 2016. REUTERS/David Gray
A projection is displayed onto a building as an Australian soldier stands in front of a crowd gathered for the annual dawn service commemoration on ANZAC (Australian and New Zealand Army Corp) Day in central Sydney, Australia, April 25, 2016....more
ANZAC (Australian and New Zealand Army Corps) soldiers stand in front of the Turkish memorial during an international service marking the 101st anniversary of the World War One battle of Gallipoli in the Gallipoli peninsula in Canakkale, Turkey April...more
Visitors from Australia and New Zealand gather at Anzac Cove to attend a dawn ceremony marking the 101st anniversary of the World War One battle of Gallipoli in the Gallipoli peninsula in Canakkale, Turkey April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Visitors from Australia and New Zealand attend a dawn ceremony marking the 101st anniversary of the World War One battle of Gallipoli at Anzac Cove in the Gallipoli peninsula in Canakkale, Turkey April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Visitors from Australia and New Zealand attend a dawn ceremony marking the 101st anniversary of the World War One battle of Gallipoli, at Anzac Cove in the Gallipoli peninsula in Canakkale, Turkey April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
The shadow of an Australian soldier is cast on a monument for soldiers during the dawn service to mark the ANZAC (Australian and New Zealand Army Corps) commemoration ceremony at the Australian National Memorial in Villers-Bretonneux, France, April...more
