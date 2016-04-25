Edition:
Remembering the Anzacs

A woman draped in an Australian national flag walks in a cemetery after the dawn service to mark the ANZAC (Australian and New Zealand Army Corps) commemoration ceremony at the Australian National Memorial in Villers-Bretonneux, France, April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Monday, April 25, 2016
A cross and a picture of an Australian soldier who fought in the Gallipoli Campaign, are seen left by visitors near the Ariburnu Memorial at Anzac Cove in Gallipoli peninsula, Turkey, April 23, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Saturday, April 23, 2016
World War One Historical Association members dressed as French World War I infantryman, or "Poilu" leave the dawn service to mark the ANZAC (Australian and New Zealand Army Corps) commemoration ceremony at the Australian National Memorial in Villers-Bretonneux, France, April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Monday, April 25, 2016
Members of the public react as a veteran in a wheelchair passes them during the annual ANZAC (Australian and New Zealand Army Corp) Day march through central Sydney, Australia, April 25, 2016. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Monday, April 25, 2016
A veteran from Papua New Guinea wears a traditional head dress as he marches during the ANZAC (Australian and New Zealand Army Corp) Day march through central Sydney, Australia, April 25, 2016. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Monday, April 25, 2016
A policeman and members of the crowd look up as Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) fighter jets fly overhead during the ANZAC (Australian and New Zealand Army Corp) Day march through central Sydney, Australia, April 25, 2016. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Monday, April 25, 2016
An Australian soldier leaves after the dawn service to mark the ANZAC (Australian and New Zealand Army Corps) commemoration ceremony at the Australian National Memorial in Villers-Bretonneux, France, April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Monday, April 25, 2016
Australian visitors pose for a selfie after a dawn ceremony marking the 101st anniversary of the World War One battle of Gallipoli, at Anzac Cove in the Gallipoli peninsula in Canakkale, Turkey April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Monday, April 25, 2016
An Australian soldier plays the bagpipe during the dawn service to mark the ANZAC (Australian and New Zealand Army Corps) commemoration ceremony at the Australian National Memorial in Villers-Bretonneux, France, April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Monday, April 25, 2016
Sir Peter Cosgrove, Governor-General of the commonwealth of Australia speaks during the dawn service to mark the ANZAC (Australian and New Zealand Army Corps) commemoration ceremony at the Australian National Memorial in Villers-Bretonneux, France, April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Monday, April 25, 2016
Prince Harry (C) bows his head during an Anzac Day service at Wellington Arch in London, Britain April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Jeremy Selwyn/Pool

Reuters / Monday, April 25, 2016
A man holds a photograph and wears the medals of a relation who was a war veteran during the ANZAC (Australian and New Zealand Army Corp) Day march through central Sydney, Australia, April 25, 2016. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Monday, April 25, 2016
A projection is displayed onto a building as an Australian soldier stands in front of a crowd gathered for the annual dawn service commemoration on ANZAC (Australian and New Zealand Army Corp) Day in central Sydney, Australia, April 25, 2016. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Monday, April 25, 2016
ANZAC (Australian and New Zealand Army Corps) soldiers stand in front of the Turkish memorial during an international service marking the 101st anniversary of the World War One battle of Gallipoli in the Gallipoli peninsula in Canakkale, Turkey April 24, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Sunday, April 24, 2016
Visitors from Australia and New Zealand gather at Anzac Cove to attend a dawn ceremony marking the 101st anniversary of the World War One battle of Gallipoli in the Gallipoli peninsula in Canakkale, Turkey April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Monday, April 25, 2016
Visitors from Australia and New Zealand attend a dawn ceremony marking the 101st anniversary of the World War One battle of Gallipoli at Anzac Cove in the Gallipoli peninsula in Canakkale, Turkey April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Monday, April 25, 2016
Visitors from Australia and New Zealand attend a dawn ceremony marking the 101st anniversary of the World War One battle of Gallipoli, at Anzac Cove in the Gallipoli peninsula in Canakkale, Turkey April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Monday, April 25, 2016
The shadow of an Australian soldier is cast on a monument for soldiers during the dawn service to mark the ANZAC (Australian and New Zealand Army Corps) commemoration ceremony at the Australian National Memorial in Villers-Bretonneux, France, April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Monday, April 25, 2016
