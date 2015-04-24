Remembering the Armenian massacre

Silvard Atajyan, 103, sits at home during an interview with Reuters in Yerevan, April 20, 2015. Now 103 years old, Atajyan remembers vividly when French soldiers saved her, her sister and their parents from the mass killings by Ottoman Turks that 100...more

Silvard Atajyan, 103, sits at home during an interview with Reuters in Yerevan, April 20, 2015. Now 103 years old, Atajyan remembers vividly when French soldiers saved her, her sister and their parents from the mass killings by Ottoman Turks that 100 years on has stoked tempers once again. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

