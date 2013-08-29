Remembering the Dream
President Obama greets Yolanda Renee King, granddaughter of Martin Luther King Jr., during a ceremony at the Lincoln Memorial to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the March on Washington and Reverend Martin Luther King Jr.'s "I have a dream"...more
President Obama greets Yolanda Renee King, granddaughter of Martin Luther King Jr., during a ceremony at the Lincoln Memorial to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the March on Washington and Reverend Martin Luther King Jr.'s "I have a dream" speech, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Obama reaches out to shake hands with former President Bill Clinton following Clinton's remarks on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Obama reaches out to shake hands with former President Bill Clinton following Clinton's remarks on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Crowds gather on the National Mall to commemorate the 50th Anniversary of the March on Washington August 28, 2013. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
Crowds gather on the National Mall to commemorate the 50th Anniversary of the March on Washington August 28, 2013. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
Former President Bill Clinton speaks at the Lincoln Memorial on the 50th Anniversary of the March on Washington August 28, 2013. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
Former President Bill Clinton speaks at the Lincoln Memorial on the 50th Anniversary of the March on Washington August 28, 2013. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
People carrying umbrellas gather at the National Mall to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Martin Luther King's "I have a dream" speech in Washington August 28, 2013. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
People carrying umbrellas gather at the National Mall to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Martin Luther King's "I have a dream" speech in Washington August 28, 2013. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
Trayvon Martin's parents, Sybrina Fulton (L) and Tracy Martin (R), listen to folksingers Peter Yarrow (2nd L) and Paul Stookey (2nd R) during the 50th anniversary of the "March on Washington" at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington August 28, 2013....more
Trayvon Martin's parents, Sybrina Fulton (L) and Tracy Martin (R), listen to folksingers Peter Yarrow (2nd L) and Paul Stookey (2nd R) during the 50th anniversary of the "March on Washington" at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Oprah Winfrey speaks at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Oprah Winfrey speaks at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Crowds gather on the National Mall to commemorate the 50th Anniversary of the March on Washington August 28, 2013. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
Crowds gather on the National Mall to commemorate the 50th Anniversary of the March on Washington August 28, 2013. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
Crowds gather on the National Mall to commemorate the 50th Anniversary of the March on Washington August 28, 2013. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
Crowds gather on the National Mall to commemorate the 50th Anniversary of the March on Washington August 28, 2013. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
President Obama speaks from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Obama speaks from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Former President Bill Clinton, Oprah Winfrey, Michelle Obama, Caroline Kennedy, and President Obama during the national anthem at a ceremony marking the 50th anniversary of Martin Luther King's "I have a dream" speech on the steps of the Lincoln...more
Former President Bill Clinton, Oprah Winfrey, Michelle Obama, Caroline Kennedy, and President Obama during the national anthem at a ceremony marking the 50th anniversary of Martin Luther King's "I have a dream" speech on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Crowds gather on the National Mall to commemorate the 50th Anniversary of the March on Washington August 28, 2013. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
Crowds gather on the National Mall to commemorate the 50th Anniversary of the March on Washington August 28, 2013. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
Former President Bill Clinton speaks during a ceremony marking the 50th anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.'s "I have a dream" speech on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Former President Bill Clinton speaks during a ceremony marking the 50th anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.'s "I have a dream" speech on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Crowds gather on the National Mall to commemorate the 50th Anniversary of the March on Washington, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
Crowds gather on the National Mall to commemorate the 50th Anniversary of the March on Washington, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
Crowds gather on the National Mall to commemorate the 50th Anniversary of the March on Washington August 28, 2013. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
Crowds gather on the National Mall to commemorate the 50th Anniversary of the March on Washington August 28, 2013. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
Actor Tyrese Gibson poses with the parents of slain teenager Trayvon Martin, Sybrina Fulton (C) and Tracy Martin (L) during a ceremony marking the 50th anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr's "I have a dream" speech on the steps of the Lincoln...more
Actor Tyrese Gibson poses with the parents of slain teenager Trayvon Martin, Sybrina Fulton (C) and Tracy Martin (L) during a ceremony marking the 50th anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr's "I have a dream" speech on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Reflected in a puddle, President Obama and Oprah Winfrey listen to a speaker during the commemoration speech at the Lincoln Memorial, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Reflected in a puddle, President Obama and Oprah Winfrey listen to a speaker during the commemoration speech at the Lincoln Memorial, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Former President Bill Clinton, first lady Michelle Obama and President Obama at the Lincoln Memorial, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Former President Bill Clinton, first lady Michelle Obama and President Obama at the Lincoln Memorial, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Actor Jamie Foxx speaks during a ceremony marking the 50th anniversary of Martin Luther King Junior's "I have a dream" speech on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Actor Jamie Foxx speaks during a ceremony marking the 50th anniversary of Martin Luther King Junior's "I have a dream" speech on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
(L-R) President Obama, former President Jimmy Carter, first lady Michelle Obama and former President Bill Clinton wave from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial at the end of a ceremony marking the 50th anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.'s "I have a...more
(L-R) President Obama, former President Jimmy Carter, first lady Michelle Obama and former President Bill Clinton wave from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial at the end of a ceremony marking the 50th anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.'s "I have a dream" speech in Washington, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Martin Luther King III speaks during a ceremony marking the 50th anniversary of his father Martin Luther King Jr.'s "I have a dream" speech on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Martin Luther King III speaks during a ceremony marking the 50th anniversary of his father Martin Luther King Jr.'s "I have a dream" speech on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
(L-R) President Obama, former President Jimmy Carter, first lady Michelle Obama and former President Bill Clinton wave from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
(L-R) President Obama, former President Jimmy Carter, first lady Michelle Obama and former President Bill Clinton wave from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Crowds gather on the National Mall to commemorate the 50th Anniversary of the March on Washington August 28, 2013. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
Crowds gather on the National Mall to commemorate the 50th Anniversary of the March on Washington August 28, 2013. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
National Security Advisor Susan Rice looks at her phone during the commemoration ceremony for the 50th anniversary of the March on Washington, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
National Security Advisor Susan Rice looks at her phone during the commemoration ceremony for the 50th anniversary of the March on Washington, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Attendees wear rain coats during a storm at a ceremony marking the 50th anniversary of Martin Luther King Junior's "I have a dream" speech on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Attendees wear rain coats during a storm at a ceremony marking the 50th anniversary of Martin Luther King Junior's "I have a dream" speech on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
The Reverend Al Sharpton delivers his speech in the rain at the Lincoln Memorial, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
The Reverend Al Sharpton delivers his speech in the rain at the Lincoln Memorial, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
President Obama speaks on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Obama speaks on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Obama leads first lady Michelle Obama and former presidents Jimmy Carter and Bill Clinton on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Obama leads first lady Michelle Obama and former presidents Jimmy Carter and Bill Clinton on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Oprah Winfrey during a ceremony marking the 50th anniversary of Martin Luther King's "I have a dream" speech on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Oprah Winfrey during a ceremony marking the 50th anniversary of Martin Luther King's "I have a dream" speech on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Next Slideshows
Yosemite wildfire
A wildfire raging in the northwest part of Yosemite National Park continues to threaten a reservoir that supplies most of San Francisco's water.
The Bedouins of the Negev Desert
For decades Arab Bedouins have eked out a meagre existence in the Negev desert, largely away from the Israeli government's radar, but now many will have to make...
Running of the crabs
Crab Racing is held every night at several pubs across Sydney, Australia.
Celebrating Janmashtami
Children and women dressed as the Hindu Lord Krishna and his consort Radha take part in celebrations to mark Janmashtami festival.
MORE IN PICTURES
Pope visits Egypt
On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.
Trump's first 100 days
The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.
Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula
Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.
Brazil on strike
Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Trump speaks at NRA convention
President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.
Trump voters of Obama country
The views of Trump supporters in "swing" counties that went for Obama in 2008 and 2012 but then flipped for Trump last year -- a slice of the electorate dominated by white voters that is crucial to the Republican's re-election hopes and that Democrats want to win back.
China's all-girl 'boy band'
Sporting short bobs, loose T-shirts and barely there makeup, FFC-Acrush is the first Chinese pop band with the androgynous look of 'handsome girls'.
Mannequins on the frontline
Fighters use mannequins to attract and locate snipers on the battlefield.