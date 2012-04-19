Remembering the holocaust
People lay flowers on the name of the Drancy concentration camp during a ceremony entitled "Unto Every Person There is a Name" in the Hall of Remembrance at Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial in Jerusalem, marking Israel's annual day of Holocaust...more
Visitors listen to an audio guide during a visit to Yad Vashem's Holocaust History Museum in Jerusalem April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Israeli soldiers walk together before the start of a wreath-laying ceremony at Yad Vashem in Jerusalem marking Israel's annual day of Holocaust remembrance April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
World War II veterans wait for the start of a wreath-laying ceremony at Yad Vashem in Jerusalem, marking Israel's annual day of Holocaust remembrance April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A man wearing a Prisoner of War (POW) Missing in Action (MIA) kippah attends an event commemorating Holocaust victims and survivors in the Capitol Rotunda in Washington April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Benjamin Myers
A man waves an Israeli flag outside the former Nazi death camp of Birkenau (Auschwitz II) in Oswiecim-Brzezinka, southern Poland April 19, 2012. Thousands of mainly Jewish people participated in the 21st annual "March of the Living", a Holocaust...more
A girl writes on a memory board as she sits on railroad tracks inside the former Nazi death camp of Birkenau (Auschwitz II) in Oswiecim-Brzezinka, southern Poland April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Peter Andrews
Israeli police walk through a gate, with the words "Arbeit macht frei" (Work sets you free), at the former Nazi death camp of Auschwitz in Oswiecim, southern Poland April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Peter Andrews
A memory board is placed on the railroad tracks outside the former Nazi death camp of Birkenau (Auschwitz II) in Oswiecim-Brzezinka, southern Poland April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Peter Andrews
A girl lights a candle by the death wall at the former Nazi death camp of Auschwitz in Oswiecim, southern Poland April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Peter Andrews
(R-L) Representative Nan Hayworth (R-NY) and Holocaust survivor Ruth Blumenstock Mandel walk up to light a remembrance candle during an event to commemorate Holocaust victims and survivors in the Capitol Rotunda in Washington April 19, 2012....more
An Israeli holds a card with a yellow star of David outside the German Embassy in Tel Aviv during a demonstration against German author Guenter Grass after the sounding of a siren marking Israel's annual day of Holocaust remembrance April 19, 2012....more
A visitor looks at pictures of Holocaust victims at Yad Vashem's Holocaust History Museum in Jerusalem April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Visitors look at pictures of Jews killed in the Holocaust during a visit to the Hall of Names at Yad Vashem's Holocaust History Museum in Jerusalem April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias
A red rose is pictured at the commemoration place during the March of the Living to honour Holocaust victims in Paneriai near Vilnius April 19, 2012. The procession marched between the Paneriai railway station and the Paneriai memorial as part of the...more
