Pictures | Mon Apr 28, 2014 | 10:15pm IST

Remembering the Holocaust

<p>Israeli soldiers stand still as a two-minute air raid siren is sounded marking Holocaust Remembrance Day at Kibbutz Yad Mordechai, just outside the northern Gaza Strip, April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen</p>

Monday, April 28, 2014

<p>An Israeli woman is comforted as she cries in the Hall of Remembrance during a ceremony entitled "Unto Every Person There is a Name," marking Holocaust Remembrance Day at Yad Vashem in Jerusalem April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad</p>

<p>A nun lays a wreath after a ceremony marking Holocaust Remembrance Day at Yad Vashem in Jerusalem April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad</p>

<p>People stand still as a two-minute air raid siren is sounded marking Holocaust Remembrance Day in Jerusalem April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun</p>

<p>Israel's President Shimon Peres lays a wreath during a ceremony marking Holocaust Remembrance Day at Yad Vashem in Jerusalem April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Menahem Kahana/Pool</p>

<p>A dog looks out a car window as a driver stands still during the sounding of an air raid siren marking Holocaust Remembrance Day in Tel Aviv April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Nir Elias</p>

<p>Yad Vashem Chairman Avner Shalev, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israel's President Shimon Peres stand still as an air raid siren sounds marking Holocaust Remembrance Day during a memorial ceremony at Yad Vashem in Jerusalem April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Menahem Kahana/Pool</p>

<p>An Israeli places a flower beside the name of the World War Two Nazi concentration camp Bergen Belsen during a ceremony entitled "Unto Every Person There is a Name," marking Holocaust Remembrance Day in the Hall of Remembrance at Yad Vashem in Jerusalem, April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad</p>

<p>People stand still as a two-minute air raid siren is sounded marking Holocaust Remembrance Day in Tel Aviv April 28, 2014.REUTERS/Nir Elias</p>

<p>Israeli soldiers stand still as a two-minute air raid siren is sounded marking Holocaust Remembrance Day at Kibbutz Yad Mordechai, just outside the northern Gaza Strip, April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen</p>

