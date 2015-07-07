Edition:
Remembering the London bombings

A man looks at floral tributes for victims of the July 7, 2005 London bombings at Aldgate Station in London, Britain July 7, 2015. Britain held a minute of silence on Tuesday to mark the 10th anniversary of al Qaeda-inspired attacks in which four suicide bombers killed 52 people across London's transport system. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
A man looks at floral tributes for victims of the July 7, 2005 London bombings at Aldgate Station in London, Britain July 7, 2015. Britain held a minute of silence on Tuesday to mark the 10th anniversary of al Qaeda-inspired attacks in which four suicide bombers killed 52 people across London's transport system. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Mourners embrace as they attend a memorial event to victims of the bombings, at the memorial in Hyde Park, central London, Britain July 7, 2015. The commemoration came just four days after the country came to a standstill to mourn a massacre of mainly British tourists at a resort in Tunisia last month. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
Mourners embrace as they attend a memorial event to victims of the bombings, at the memorial in Hyde Park, central London, Britain July 7, 2015. The commemoration came just four days after the country came to a standstill to mourn a massacre of mainly British tourists at a resort in Tunisia last month. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
London Mayor Boris Johnson (L) and Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron pause after laying wreaths at the memorial to victims of the bombings, in Hyde Park, central London, Britain July 7, 2015. The government and security services warned the threat of further attacks remains severe. "Ten years on from the 7/7 London attacks, the threat from terrorism continues to be as real as it is deadly � the murder of 30 innocent Britons whilst holidaying in Tunisia is a brutal reminder of that fact. But we will never be cowed by terrorism," Prime Minister David Cameron said in a statement. REUTERS/Steve Parsons/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
London Mayor Boris Johnson (L) and Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron pause after laying wreaths at the memorial to victims of the bombings, in Hyde Park, central London, Britain July 7, 2015. The government and security services warned the threat of further attacks remains severe. "Ten years on from the 7/7 London attacks, the threat from terrorism continues to be as real as it is deadly � the murder of 30 innocent Britons whilst holidaying in Tunisia is a brutal reminder of that fact. But we will never be cowed by terrorism," Prime Minister David Cameron said in a statement. REUTERS/Steve Parsons/Pool
A message of condolence is seen on the wreath lain by London Mayor Boris Johnson at the memorial to victims of the bombings, in Hyde Park, central London, Britain July 7, 2015. Relatives of the victims, survivors, royals and senior politicians fell silent as they remembered those killed in the bombings. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
A message of condolence is seen on the wreath lain by London Mayor Boris Johnson at the memorial to victims of the bombings, in Hyde Park, central London, Britain July 7, 2015. Relatives of the victims, survivors, royals and senior politicians fell silent as they remembered those killed in the bombings. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Candles bearing the names of the locations attacked during the bombings, are carried during a memorial service at St Paul's Cathedral in London, Britain July 7, 2015. In the early hours of July 7, 2005, less than 24 hours after it was announced London would host the 2012 Olympic Games, four young British Muslims traveled from northern England to the capital, where they detonated homemade bombs hidden in rucksacks on three underground trains and a bus during the morning rush-hour. REUTERS/Richard Pohle/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
Candles bearing the names of the locations attacked during the bombings, are carried during a memorial service at St Paul's Cathedral in London, Britain July 7, 2015. In the early hours of July 7, 2005, less than 24 hours after it was announced London would host the 2012 Olympic Games, four young British Muslims traveled from northern England to the capital, where they detonated homemade bombs hidden in rucksacks on three underground trains and a bus during the morning rush-hour. REUTERS/Richard Pohle/Pool
Members of the emergency services observe a minutes silence in memory of the 7/7 bombings in London at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
Members of the emergency services observe a minutes silence in memory of the 7/7 bombings in London at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A mourner weeps as she attends a memorial event to victims of the bombings, at the memorial in Hyde Park, central London, Britain July 7, 2015. On Tuesday, Cameron and London mayor Boris Johnson stood silently, heads bowed, before laying wreaths at the 7/7 memorial in Hyde Park, where victims' families and survivors were later joined by Prince William, Queen Elizabeth's grandson. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
A mourner weeps as she attends a memorial event to victims of the bombings, at the memorial in Hyde Park, central London, Britain July 7, 2015. On Tuesday, Cameron and London mayor Boris Johnson stood silently, heads bowed, before laying wreaths at the 7/7 memorial in Hyde Park, where victims' families and survivors were later joined by Prince William, Queen Elizabeth's grandson. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
A woman places a floral tribute for victims of the bombings, at Aldgate Station in London, Britain July 7, 2015. At underground stations where victims were brought to the surface, floral tributes were laid on Tuesday on steps leading down to the platforms. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
A woman places a floral tribute for victims of the bombings, at Aldgate Station in London, Britain July 7, 2015. At underground stations where victims were brought to the surface, floral tributes were laid on Tuesday on steps leading down to the platforms. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Flowers left by mourners are seen during a memorial event to victims of the bombings, at the memorial in Hyde Park, central London, Britain July 7, 2015. The main service of remembrance took place at St Paul's Cathedral, where petals fell from the cathedral's dome and the names of those killed were read out. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
Flowers left by mourners are seen during a memorial event to victims of the bombings, at the memorial in Hyde Park, central London, Britain July 7, 2015. The main service of remembrance took place at St Paul's Cathedral, where petals fell from the cathedral's dome and the names of those killed were read out. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
A passenger on a double-decker bus passes the memorial plaque attached to railings in Tavistock Square, in memory of those who lost their lives on a number 30 double-decker bus during the 7/7 attack in 2005, in London, Britain, July 6, 2015. Britain is currently on its second highest alert level of "severe", meaning a militant attack is considered highly likely, mainly due to the danger the authorities say is posed by Islamic State fighters and Britons who have joined them. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
A passenger on a double-decker bus passes the memorial plaque attached to railings in Tavistock Square, in memory of those who lost their lives on a number 30 double-decker bus during the 7/7 attack in 2005, in London, Britain, July 6, 2015. Britain is currently on its second highest alert level of "severe", meaning a militant attack is considered highly likely, mainly due to the danger the authorities say is posed by Islamic State fighters and Britons who have joined them. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Esther Hyman, whose sister Miriam was killed in the bombings, speaks at a memorial event in Hyde Park, central London, Britain July 7, 2015. Esther Hyman, 46, whose sister Miriam was killed on the No. 30 bus when it was blown up at Tavistock Square, told Reuters many young people seemed unaware of the bombings. "The events of 7/7 do seem to have slipped out of public consciousness," said Hyman, who with her mother last week launched a program to help teach school pupils about the attacks and to steer them away from violent extremism. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
Esther Hyman, whose sister Miriam was killed in the bombings, speaks at a memorial event in Hyde Park, central London, Britain July 7, 2015. Esther Hyman, 46, whose sister Miriam was killed on the No. 30 bus when it was blown up at Tavistock Square, told Reuters many young people seemed unaware of the bombings. "The events of 7/7 do seem to have slipped out of public consciousness," said Hyman, who with her mother last week launched a program to help teach school pupils about the attacks and to steer them away from violent extremism. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
A woman shows her emotions as she visits and pays her respects at the 7 July Memorial monument in Hyde Park, in London, Britain, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
A woman shows her emotions as she visits and pays her respects at the 7 July Memorial monument in Hyde Park, in London, Britain, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Britain's Prince William (C) speaks with mourners during a memorial event to victims of the bombings, at the memorial in Hyde Park, central London, Britain July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
Britain's Prince William (C) speaks with mourners during a memorial event to victims of the bombings, at the memorial in Hyde Park, central London, Britain July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Amelie Hicks watches as her mother Gill Hicks, a survivor of the bombings, lays a flower during a memorial event at the memorial in Hyde Park, central London, Britain July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
Amelie Hicks watches as her mother Gill Hicks, a survivor of the bombings, lays a flower during a memorial event at the memorial in Hyde Park, central London, Britain July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron (L) stands with police officers and London Mayor Boris Johnson after laying a wreath at the memorial to victims in Hyde Park, central London, Britain July 7, 2015. Cameron's government is planning new laws to combat extremism among the country's 2.8 million Muslims and to give security services extra surveillance powers. Critics say these are an assault on freedoms. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron (L) stands with police officers and London Mayor Boris Johnson after laying a wreath at the memorial to victims in Hyde Park, central London, Britain July 7, 2015. Cameron's government is planning new laws to combat extremism among the country's 2.8 million Muslims and to give security services extra surveillance powers. Critics say these are an assault on freedoms. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
People observe a minute's silence at the memorial in Hyde Park, central London, Britain July 7, 2015. Mark Rowley, Britain's most senior counter-terrorism police officer, said Islamic State was creating an "enormous" list of potential targets, focused on propaganda value rather than high-impact complex attacks. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
People observe a minute's silence at the memorial in Hyde Park, central London, Britain July 7, 2015. Mark Rowley, Britain's most senior counter-terrorism police officer, said Islamic State was creating an "enormous" list of potential targets, focused on propaganda value rather than high-impact complex attacks. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Members of the armed forces observe a minute's silence at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 7, 2015. "The terrible events in London on 7 July, 2005 are enduring reminders of the reality of what MI5 is striving every day to prevent," Andrew Parker, head of Britain's domestic spy agency, said in a statement. REUTERS/Henry Browne

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
Members of the armed forces observe a minute's silence at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 7, 2015. "The terrible events in London on 7 July, 2005 are enduring reminders of the reality of what MI5 is striving every day to prevent," Andrew Parker, head of Britain's domestic spy agency, said in a statement. REUTERS/Henry Browne
The 7 July Memorial monument in Hyde Park is seen in London, Britain, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
The 7 July Memorial monument in Hyde Park is seen in London, Britain, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
London Mayor Boris Johnson (L) and Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron bow after laying wreaths at the memorial in Hyde Park, central London, Britain July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
London Mayor Boris Johnson (L) and Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron bow after laying wreaths at the memorial in Hyde Park, central London, Britain July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Mourners attend a memorial event in Hyde Park, central London, Britain July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
Mourners attend a memorial event in Hyde Park, central London, Britain July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
