Remembering the London bombings
A man looks at floral tributes for victims of the July 7, 2005 London bombings at Aldgate Station in London, Britain July 7, 2015. Britain held a minute of silence on Tuesday to mark the 10th anniversary of al Qaeda-inspired attacks in which four...more
Mourners embrace as they attend a memorial event to victims of the bombings, at the memorial in Hyde Park, central London, Britain July 7, 2015. The commemoration came just four days after the country came to a standstill to mourn a massacre of...more
London Mayor Boris Johnson (L) and Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron pause after laying wreaths at the memorial to victims of the bombings, in Hyde Park, central London, Britain July 7, 2015. The government and security services warned the...more
A message of condolence is seen on the wreath lain by London Mayor Boris Johnson at the memorial to victims of the bombings, in Hyde Park, central London, Britain July 7, 2015. Relatives of the victims, survivors, royals and senior politicians fell...more
Candles bearing the names of the locations attacked during the bombings, are carried during a memorial service at St Paul's Cathedral in London, Britain July 7, 2015. In the early hours of July 7, 2005, less than 24 hours after it was announced...more
Members of the emergency services observe a minutes silence in memory of the 7/7 bombings in London at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A mourner weeps as she attends a memorial event to victims of the bombings, at the memorial in Hyde Park, central London, Britain July 7, 2015. On Tuesday, Cameron and London mayor Boris Johnson stood silently, heads bowed, before laying wreaths at...more
A woman places a floral tribute for victims of the bombings, at Aldgate Station in London, Britain July 7, 2015. At underground stations where victims were brought to the surface, floral tributes were laid on Tuesday on steps leading down to the...more
Flowers left by mourners are seen during a memorial event to victims of the bombings, at the memorial in Hyde Park, central London, Britain July 7, 2015. The main service of remembrance took place at St Paul's Cathedral, where petals fell from the...more
A passenger on a double-decker bus passes the memorial plaque attached to railings in Tavistock Square, in memory of those who lost their lives on a number 30 double-decker bus during the 7/7 attack in 2005, in London, Britain, July 6, 2015. Britain...more
Esther Hyman, whose sister Miriam was killed in the bombings, speaks at a memorial event in Hyde Park, central London, Britain July 7, 2015. Esther Hyman, 46, whose sister Miriam was killed on the No. 30 bus when it was blown up at Tavistock Square,...more
A woman shows her emotions as she visits and pays her respects at the 7 July Memorial monument in Hyde Park, in London, Britain, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Britain's Prince William (C) speaks with mourners during a memorial event to victims of the bombings, at the memorial in Hyde Park, central London, Britain July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Amelie Hicks watches as her mother Gill Hicks, a survivor of the bombings, lays a flower during a memorial event at the memorial in Hyde Park, central London, Britain July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron (L) stands with police officers and London Mayor Boris Johnson after laying a wreath at the memorial to victims in Hyde Park, central London, Britain July 7, 2015. Cameron's government is planning new laws to...more
People observe a minute's silence at the memorial in Hyde Park, central London, Britain July 7, 2015. Mark Rowley, Britain's most senior counter-terrorism police officer, said Islamic State was creating an "enormous" list of potential targets,...more
Members of the armed forces observe a minute's silence at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 7, 2015. "The terrible events in London on 7 July, 2005 are enduring reminders of the reality of what MI5 is striving every day to prevent,"...more
The 7 July Memorial monument in Hyde Park is seen in London, Britain, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
London Mayor Boris Johnson (L) and Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron bow after laying wreaths at the memorial in Hyde Park, central London, Britain July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Mourners attend a memorial event in Hyde Park, central London, Britain July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
