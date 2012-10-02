Remembering the Mahatma

School children dressed as Mahatma Gandhi take part in a march to mark the 143rd birth anniversary of Gandhi in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad October 2, 2012. Mahatma Gandhi, also known as the "Father of the Nation", was instrumental in India's struggle for independence from Britain and a devoted follower of non-violent protest and religious tolerance. REUTERS/Amit Dave (INDIA - Tags: ANNIVERSARY SOCIETY EDUCATION)