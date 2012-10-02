Edition:
Remembering the Mahatma

School children dressed as Mahatma Gandhi participate in the celebrations to mark the 143rd birth anniversary of Gandhi in Chennai October 2, 2012. Mahatma Gandhi, also known as "Father of the Nation", was instrumental in India's struggle for independence from Britain and a devoted follower of non-violent protest and religious tolerance. REUTERS/Babu

School children dressed as Mahatma Gandhi participate in the celebrations to mark the 143rd birth anniversary of Gandhi in Chennai October 2, 2012. Mahatma Gandhi, also known as "Father of the Nation", was instrumental in India's struggle for independence from Britain and a devoted follower of non-violent protest and religious tolerance. REUTERS/Babu

School children dressed as Mahatma Gandhi take part in a march to mark the 143rd birth anniversary of Gandhi in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad October 2, 2012. Mahatma Gandhi, also known as the "Father of the Nation", was instrumental in India's struggle for independence from Britain and a devoted follower of non-violent protest and religious tolerance. REUTERS/Amit Dave (INDIA - Tags: ANNIVERSARY SOCIETY EDUCATION)

School children dressed as Mahatma Gandhi take part in a march to mark the 143rd birth anniversary of Gandhi in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad October 2, 2012. Mahatma Gandhi, also known as the "Father of the Nation", was instrumental in India's struggle for independence from Britain and a devoted follower of non-violent protest and religious tolerance. REUTERS/Amit Dave (INDIA - Tags: ANNIVERSARY SOCIETY EDUCATION)

School children dressed as Mahatma Gandhi participate in the celebrations to mark the 143rd birth anniversary of the Mahatma, next to the national flag in Chennai October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Babu

School children dressed as Mahatma Gandhi participate in the celebrations to mark the 143rd birth anniversary of the Mahatma, next to the national flag in Chennai October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Babu

Chief of the ruling Congress party Sonia Gandhi (L) pays homage at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial, on the 143rd birth anniversary of Gandhi at Rajghat in New Delhi October 2, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur

Chief of the ruling Congress party Sonia Gandhi (L) pays homage at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial, on the 143rd birth anniversary of Gandhi at Rajghat in New Delhi October 2, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur

Chief of the ruling Congress party Sonia Gandhi (C), surrounded by her bodyguards, arrives along with the Urban Development Minister Kamal Nath (2nd L) to pay homage at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial, on the 143rd birth anniversary of Gandhi at Rajghat in New Delhi October 2, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur

Chief of the ruling Congress party Sonia Gandhi (C), surrounded by her bodyguards, arrives along with the Urban Development Minister Kamal Nath (2nd L) to pay homage at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial, on the 143rd birth anniversary of Gandhi at Rajghat in New Delhi October 2, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur

Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (in blue turban) and India's main opposition Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Lal Krishna Advani (L) sit after paying homage at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial, on the 143rd birth anniversary of Gandhi at Rajghat in New Delhi October 2, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur

Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (in blue turban) and India's main opposition Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Lal Krishna Advani (L) sit after paying homage at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial, on the 143rd birth anniversary of Gandhi at Rajghat in New Delhi October 2, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur

Children dressed as Mahatma Gandhi arrive on a bus to take part in a peace march in Kolkata January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Children dressed as Mahatma Gandhi arrive on a bus to take part in a peace march in Kolkata January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Indian children, dressed as Mahatma Gandhi, sit in a park as they wait to perform during Mahatma Gandhi's 136th birth anniversary celebrations in Lucknow, October 2, 2005. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar

Indian children, dressed as Mahatma Gandhi, sit in a park as they wait to perform during Mahatma Gandhi's 136th birth anniversary celebrations in Lucknow, October 2, 2005. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar

Children dressed as Mahatma Gandhi take part in a peace march in Kolkata January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Children dressed as Mahatma Gandhi take part in a peace march in Kolkata January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Children dressed as Mahatma Gandhi wait for their turn to perform on the 137th birth anniversary of Gandhi in Lucknow October 2, 2006. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar

Children dressed as Mahatma Gandhi wait for their turn to perform on the 137th birth anniversary of Gandhi in Lucknow October 2, 2006. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar

School children dressed as Mahatma Gandhi take part in a cultural programme on the eve of Gandhi's 140th birth anniversary, in Bhopal October 1, 2009. REUTERS/Raj Patidar

School children dressed as Mahatma Gandhi take part in a cultural programme on the eve of Gandhi's 140th birth anniversary, in Bhopal October 1, 2009. REUTERS/Raj Patidar

Children dressed as Mahatma Gandhi wait for their turn to perform during a fancy dress competition ahead of his 139th birth anniversary, in Siliguri September 30, 2008. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Children dressed as Mahatma Gandhi wait for their turn to perform during a fancy dress competition ahead of his 139th birth anniversary, in Siliguri September 30, 2008. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Painter Rajendra Kumar, watched by schoolchildren, applies the finishing touches to a painting of Mahatma Gandhi on the eve of his 61st death anniversary, on the premises of a school in Lucknow January 29, 2009. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar

Painter Rajendra Kumar, watched by schoolchildren, applies the finishing touches to a painting of Mahatma Gandhi on the eve of his 61st death anniversary, on the premises of a school in Lucknow January 29, 2009. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar

Children dressed as Mahatma Gandhi pose on the eve of his 139th birth anniversary, in Lucknow October 1, 2008. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar

Children dressed as Mahatma Gandhi pose on the eve of his 139th birth anniversary, in Lucknow October 1, 2008. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar

A school boy dressed as Mahatma Gandhi takes part in a march to mark the 143rd birth anniversary of Gandhi in Ahmedabad October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A school boy dressed as Mahatma Gandhi takes part in a march to mark the 143rd birth anniversary of Gandhi in Ahmedabad October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave

