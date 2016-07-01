Remembering the Somme

Young people holding flowers bouquets and cockades stand guard in front of the graves as they take part in a memorial ceremony at the Franco-British National Memorial in Thiepval near Albert to mark the 100th anniversary of the start of the Battle of...more

Young people holding flowers bouquets and cockades stand guard in front of the graves as they take part in a memorial ceremony at the Franco-British National Memorial in Thiepval near Albert to mark the 100th anniversary of the start of the Battle of the Somme, in northern France. REUTERS/Stephane de Sakutin/Pool

Close