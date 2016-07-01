Edition:
Remembering the Somme

Actors dressed in World War One army fatigues gather in a group at Waterloo Station to commemorate the start of the Battle of The Somme, in London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Saturday, July 02, 2016
Actors dressed in World War One army fatigues walk silently in the streets near Waterloo Station, to commemorate the start of the Battle of The Somme, in London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Friday, July 01, 2016
Gravestones are illuminated ahead of a vigil at the Thiepval memorial ahead of the 100th anniversary of the Battle of the Somme in northern France. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Friday, July 01, 2016
Young people holding flowers bouquets and cockades stand guard in front of the graves as they take part in a memorial ceremony at the Franco-British National Memorial in Thiepval near Albert to mark the 100th anniversary of the start of the Battle of the Somme, in northern France. REUTERS/Stephane de Sakutin/Pool

Reuters / Friday, July 01, 2016
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron prepares to lay a wreath during a ceremony in the cemetery at the Franco-British National Memorial in Thiepval. REUTERS/Francois Mori/Pool

Reuters / Friday, July 01, 2016
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron and his wife Samantha hold hands as they leave a service on the eve of The Battle of the Somme at Westminster Abbey in London. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Friday, July 01, 2016
Soldiers arrive to leave sprays of flowers as they take part in the memorial ceremony at the Franco-British National Memorial in Thiepval. REUTERS/Stephane de Sakutin/Pool

Reuters / Friday, July 01, 2016
Civilian and military personnel stand in silence by the tomb of The Unknown Warrior at a service on the eve of The Battle of the Somme at Westminster Abbey in London. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Friday, July 01, 2016
The Kings troop Royal horse artillery attend a commemoration event at the Thiepval memorial. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Friday, July 01, 2016
Men and women dressed as World War One soldiers load a cannon as they take part in a memorial ceremony at the Franco-British National Memorial in Thiepval. REUTERS/Stephane de Sakutin/Pool

Reuters / Friday, July 01, 2016
French president Francois Hollande and Britain's Prince Charles attend a ceremony at the Franco-British National Memorial in Thiepval. REUTERS /Thibault Vandermersch/Pool

Reuters / Friday, July 01, 2016
Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Harry and Camilla Duchess of Cornwall attend a ceremony in the cemetery at the Franco-British National Memorial in Thiepval. REUTERS/Francois Mori/Pool

Reuters / Friday, July 01, 2016
French President Francois Hollande attends a commemoration event at the Thiepval memorial. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Friday, July 01, 2016
Britain's Prince Charles and British Prime Minister David Cameron attend a ceremony in the cemetery at the Franco-British National Memorial in Thiepval. REUTERS/Francois Mori/Pool

Reuters / Friday, July 01, 2016
School children hold wreaths as they attend a commemoration event at the Thiepval memorial. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Friday, July 01, 2016
A Guardsman attends a ceremony at the Franco-British National Memorial in Thiepval. REUTERS /Thibault Vandermersch/Pool

Reuters / Friday, July 01, 2016
Gravestones are illuminated ahead of a vigil at the Thiepval memorial ahead of the 100th anniversary of the Battle of the Somme in Thiepval. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Friday, July 01, 2016
