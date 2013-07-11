Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Jul 11, 2013 | 8:05pm IST

Remembering the Srebrenica massacre

<p>A Bosnian woman cries on the coffin of a relative, which is one of the 409 coffins of newly identified victims from the 1995 Srebrenica massacre, in Potocari Memorial Center, near Srebrenica July 11, 2013. The bodies of the recently identified victims will be transported to the memorial centre in Potocari where they will be buried on July 11 marking the 18th anniversary of the massacre in which Bosnian Serb forces commanded by Ratko Mladic killed up to 8,000 Muslim men and boys and buried them in mass graves. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

A Bosnian woman cries on the coffin of a relative, which is one of the 409 coffins of newly identified victims from the 1995 Srebrenica massacre, in Potocari Memorial Center, near Srebrenica July 11, 2013. The bodies of the recently identified...more

Thursday, July 11, 2013

A Bosnian woman cries on the coffin of a relative, which is one of the 409 coffins of newly identified victims from the 1995 Srebrenica massacre, in Potocari Memorial Center, near Srebrenica July 11, 2013. The bodies of the recently identified victims will be transported to the memorial centre in Potocari where they will be buried on July 11 marking the 18th anniversary of the massacre in which Bosnian Serb forces commanded by Ratko Mladic killed up to 8,000 Muslim men and boys and buried them in mass graves. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Close
1 / 24
<p>A Bosnian woman cries beside the coffin of a relative, which is one of the 409 coffins of newly identified victims from the 1995 Srebrenica massacre, in Potocari Memorial Center, near Srebrenica July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

A Bosnian woman cries beside the coffin of a relative, which is one of the 409 coffins of newly identified victims from the 1995 Srebrenica massacre, in Potocari Memorial Center, near Srebrenica July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Thursday, July 11, 2013

A Bosnian woman cries beside the coffin of a relative, which is one of the 409 coffins of newly identified victims from the 1995 Srebrenica massacre, in Potocari Memorial Center, near Srebrenica July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Close
2 / 24
<p>A Bosnian woman embraces the coffin of a relative, which is one of the 409 coffins of newly identified victims from the 1995 Srebrenica massacre, in Potocari Memorial Center, near Srebrenica July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

A Bosnian woman embraces the coffin of a relative, which is one of the 409 coffins of newly identified victims from the 1995 Srebrenica massacre, in Potocari Memorial Center, near Srebrenica July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Thursday, July 11, 2013

A Bosnian woman embraces the coffin of a relative, which is one of the 409 coffins of newly identified victims from the 1995 Srebrenica massacre, in Potocari Memorial Center, near Srebrenica July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Close
3 / 24
<p>A Bosnian woman cries over the grave of a relative beside other open graves, where 409 coffins of newly identified victims from the 1995 Srebrenica massacre will be lowered into, in Potocari Memorial Center, near Srebrenica July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

A Bosnian woman cries over the grave of a relative beside other open graves, where 409 coffins of newly identified victims from the 1995 Srebrenica massacre will be lowered into, in Potocari Memorial Center, near Srebrenica July 11, 2013. ...more

Thursday, July 11, 2013

A Bosnian woman cries over the grave of a relative beside other open graves, where 409 coffins of newly identified victims from the 1995 Srebrenica massacre will be lowered into, in Potocari Memorial Center, near Srebrenica July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Close
4 / 24
<p>Bosnian woman cry beside coffins of relatives, which are amongst the 409 coffins of newly identified victims of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre, in Potocari Memorial Center, near Srebrenica July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

Bosnian woman cry beside coffins of relatives, which are amongst the 409 coffins of newly identified victims of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre, in Potocari Memorial Center, near Srebrenica July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Thursday, July 11, 2013

Bosnian woman cry beside coffins of relatives, which are amongst the 409 coffins of newly identified victims of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre, in Potocari Memorial Center, near Srebrenica July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Close
5 / 24
<p>A Bosnian child cries as he touches the coffin of a relative, which is one of 409 coffins of newly identified victims of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre, in Potocari Memorial Center, near Srebrenica July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

A Bosnian child cries as he touches the coffin of a relative, which is one of 409 coffins of newly identified victims of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre, in Potocari Memorial Center, near Srebrenica July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Thursday, July 11, 2013

A Bosnian child cries as he touches the coffin of a relative, which is one of 409 coffins of newly identified victims of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre, in Potocari Memorial Center, near Srebrenica July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Close
6 / 24
<p>Bosnian women cry near graves of relatives, where 409 coffins of newly identified victims of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre will be lowered into, in Potocari Memorial Center, near Srebrenica July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

Bosnian women cry near graves of relatives, where 409 coffins of newly identified victims of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre will be lowered into, in Potocari Memorial Center, near Srebrenica July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Thursday, July 11, 2013

Bosnian women cry near graves of relatives, where 409 coffins of newly identified victims of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre will be lowered into, in Potocari Memorial Center, near Srebrenica July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Close
7 / 24
<p>Bosnians pray in front of 409 coffins of newly identified victims of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre in Potocari Memorial Center, near Srebrenica July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

Bosnians pray in front of 409 coffins of newly identified victims of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre in Potocari Memorial Center, near Srebrenica July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Thursday, July 11, 2013

Bosnians pray in front of 409 coffins of newly identified victims of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre in Potocari Memorial Center, near Srebrenica July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Close
8 / 24
<p>Bosnian woman cry beside coffins of relatives, which are amongst the 409 coffins of newly identified victims of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre, in Potocari Memorial Center, near Srebrenica July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

Bosnian woman cry beside coffins of relatives, which are amongst the 409 coffins of newly identified victims of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre, in Potocari Memorial Center, near Srebrenica July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Thursday, July 11, 2013

Bosnian woman cry beside coffins of relatives, which are amongst the 409 coffins of newly identified victims of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre, in Potocari Memorial Center, near Srebrenica July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Close
9 / 24
<p>Bosnians carry coffins of 409 newly identified victims of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre in the Potocari Memorial Center, near Srebrenica July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

Bosnians carry coffins of 409 newly identified victims of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre in the Potocari Memorial Center, near Srebrenica July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Thursday, July 11, 2013

Bosnians carry coffins of 409 newly identified victims of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre in the Potocari Memorial Center, near Srebrenica July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Close
10 / 24
<p>Bosnians carry coffins of 409 newly identified victims of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre in the Potocari Memorial Center, near Srebrenica July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

Bosnians carry coffins of 409 newly identified victims of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre in the Potocari Memorial Center, near Srebrenica July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Thursday, July 11, 2013

Bosnians carry coffins of 409 newly identified victims of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre in the Potocari Memorial Center, near Srebrenica July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Close
11 / 24
<p>Bosnians stand behind a memorial plaque, inscribed with the names of victims from the 1995 Srebrenica massacre, before praying in front of 409 coffins of newly identified victims in Potocari Memorial Center, near Srebrenica July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

Bosnians stand behind a memorial plaque, inscribed with the names of victims from the 1995 Srebrenica massacre, before praying in front of 409 coffins of newly identified victims in Potocari Memorial Center, near Srebrenica July 11, 2013. ...more

Thursday, July 11, 2013

Bosnians stand behind a memorial plaque, inscribed with the names of victims from the 1995 Srebrenica massacre, before praying in front of 409 coffins of newly identified victims in Potocari Memorial Center, near Srebrenica July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Close
12 / 24
<p>A Bosnian woman searches for her relative after 409 coffins of newly identified victims from the 1995 Srebrenica massacre were uncovered, in Potocari Memorial Center, near Srebrenica July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

A Bosnian woman searches for her relative after 409 coffins of newly identified victims from the 1995 Srebrenica massacre were uncovered, in Potocari Memorial Center, near Srebrenica July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Thursday, July 11, 2013

A Bosnian woman searches for her relative after 409 coffins of newly identified victims from the 1995 Srebrenica massacre were uncovered, in Potocari Memorial Center, near Srebrenica July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Close
13 / 24
<p>Members of the Bosnian Army carry two of the 409 coffins of newly identified victims from the 1995 Srebrenica massacre in Potocari Memorial Center, near Srebrenica July 10, 2013. The bodies of the recently identified victims will be buried on July 11 marking the 18th anniversary of the massacre in which Bosnian Serb forces commanded by Ratko Mladic killed up to 8,000 Muslim men and boys and buried them in mass graves. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic (BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA - Tags: SOCIETY CIVIL UNREST)</p>

Members of the Bosnian Army carry two of the 409 coffins of newly identified victims from the 1995 Srebrenica massacre in Potocari Memorial Center, near Srebrenica July 10, 2013. The bodies of the recently identified victims will be buried on July 11...more

Thursday, July 11, 2013

Members of the Bosnian Army carry two of the 409 coffins of newly identified victims from the 1995 Srebrenica massacre in Potocari Memorial Center, near Srebrenica July 10, 2013. The bodies of the recently identified victims will be buried on July 11 marking the 18th anniversary of the massacre in which Bosnian Serb forces commanded by Ratko Mladic killed up to 8,000 Muslim men and boys and buried them in mass graves. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic (BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA - Tags: SOCIETY CIVIL UNREST)

Close
14 / 24
<p>A Bosnian woman tries to find the grave of her relative in Memorial Center Potocari near Srebrenica July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

A Bosnian woman tries to find the grave of her relative in Memorial Center Potocari near Srebrenica July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Thursday, July 11, 2013

A Bosnian woman tries to find the grave of her relative in Memorial Center Potocari near Srebrenica July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Close
15 / 24
<p>A Bosnian woman cries near a relative's coffin, which is one of the 409 coffins of newly identified victims from the 1995 Srebrenica massacre, in Potocari Memorial Center, near Srebrenica July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

A Bosnian woman cries near a relative's coffin, which is one of the 409 coffins of newly identified victims from the 1995 Srebrenica massacre, in Potocari Memorial Center, near Srebrenica July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Thursday, July 11, 2013

A Bosnian woman cries near a relative's coffin, which is one of the 409 coffins of newly identified victims from the 1995 Srebrenica massacre, in Potocari Memorial Center, near Srebrenica July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Close
16 / 24
<p>A Bosnian man prays near the coffin of his relative, which is one of the 409 coffins of newly identified victims of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre, in the Potocari Memorial Center, near Srebrenica July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

A Bosnian man prays near the coffin of his relative, which is one of the 409 coffins of newly identified victims of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre, in the Potocari Memorial Center, near Srebrenica July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Thursday, July 11, 2013

A Bosnian man prays near the coffin of his relative, which is one of the 409 coffins of newly identified victims of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre, in the Potocari Memorial Center, near Srebrenica July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Close
17 / 24
<p>Bosnians cry near coffin of their relative, one of 409 newly identified victims of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre, in Memorial Center Potocari near Srebrenica July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

Bosnians cry near coffin of their relative, one of 409 newly identified victims of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre, in Memorial Center Potocari near Srebrenica July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Thursday, July 11, 2013

Bosnians cry near coffin of their relative, one of 409 newly identified victims of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre, in Memorial Center Potocari near Srebrenica July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Close
18 / 24
<p>Bosnian women pray near the coffin of their relative, one of 409 newly identified victims of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre, in Memorial Center Potocari, near Srebrenica July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

Bosnian women pray near the coffin of their relative, one of 409 newly identified victims of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre, in Memorial Center Potocari, near Srebrenica July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Thursday, July 11, 2013

Bosnian women pray near the coffin of their relative, one of 409 newly identified victims of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre, in Memorial Center Potocari, near Srebrenica July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Close
19 / 24
<p>Bosnian men unload coffins of the 409 newly identified victims of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre from a truck in Potocari Memorial Center, near Srebrenica July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

Bosnian men unload coffins of the 409 newly identified victims of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre from a truck in Potocari Memorial Center, near Srebrenica July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Thursday, July 11, 2013

Bosnian men unload coffins of the 409 newly identified victims of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre from a truck in Potocari Memorial Center, near Srebrenica July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Close
20 / 24
<p>A Bosnian man walks near the 409 coffins of newly identified victims of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre in Potocari Memorial Center, near Srebrenica July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

A Bosnian man walks near the 409 coffins of newly identified victims of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre in Potocari Memorial Center, near Srebrenica July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Thursday, July 11, 2013

A Bosnian man walks near the 409 coffins of newly identified victims of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre in Potocari Memorial Center, near Srebrenica July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Close
21 / 24
<p>Bosnian women cry while watching a truck, one of three carrying 409 coffins of newly identified victims of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre, in front of the presidential building in Sarajevo July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

Bosnian women cry while watching a truck, one of three carrying 409 coffins of newly identified victims of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre, in front of the presidential building in Sarajevo July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Thursday, July 11, 2013

Bosnian women cry while watching a truck, one of three carrying 409 coffins of newly identified victims of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre, in front of the presidential building in Sarajevo July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Close
22 / 24
<p>A child holds a big placard with portraits of people killed in the 1995 Srebrenica massacre, while watching a truck, one of three carrying 409 coffins of newly identified victims of massacre, in front of the presidential building in Sarajevo July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

A child holds a big placard with portraits of people killed in the 1995 Srebrenica massacre, while watching a truck, one of three carrying 409 coffins of newly identified victims of massacre, in front of the presidential building in Sarajevo July 9,...more

Thursday, July 11, 2013

A child holds a big placard with portraits of people killed in the 1995 Srebrenica massacre, while watching a truck, one of three carrying 409 coffins of newly identified victims of massacre, in front of the presidential building in Sarajevo July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Close
23 / 24
<p>A Bosnian woman holding a child touches one of the three trucks carrying 409 coffins of newly identified victims of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre in front of the presidential building in Sarajevo July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

A Bosnian woman holding a child touches one of the three trucks carrying 409 coffins of newly identified victims of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre in front of the presidential building in Sarajevo July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Thursday, July 11, 2013

A Bosnian woman holding a child touches one of the three trucks carrying 409 coffins of newly identified victims of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre in front of the presidential building in Sarajevo July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Jagannath Rath Yatra

Jagannath Rath Yatra

Next Slideshows

Jagannath Rath Yatra

Jagannath Rath Yatra

The annual religious procession commemorates a journey by Lord Jagannath, his brother Balabhadra and sister Subhadra, in specially made chariots.

11 Jul 2013
Faith healing for addicts

Faith healing for addicts

The Youth for Christ Centre in Myanmar offers a 3-month "course" of prayer, Bible study and devotional singing for drug users.

11 Jul 2013
The Khan Family

The Khan Family

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan and wife Gauri welcome new baby Abram with surrogate.

10 Jul 2013
Tirupur - garment hub

Tirupur - garment hub

With knitwear exports of over $2 billion a year, India's garment manufacturing hub Tirupur has earned the nickname "Dollar City".

10 Jul 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Macron vs Le Pen

Macron vs Le Pen

France will choose between far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron in Sunday's presidential run-off.

The Met Gala

The Met Gala

Highlights from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between".

Albino animals

Albino animals

Rare creatures from the animal world.

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.

Seven-year-old Yemeni girl dies of malnutrition

Seven-year-old Yemeni girl dies of malnutrition

In Yemen, where one child under the age of five dies of preventable hunger and disease every 10 minutes, seven-year-old Jamila Ali Abdu died of malnutrition in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah.

The U.S.-Mexico border now

The U.S.-Mexico border now

The structures, fences and walls that mark the border between the United States and Mexico.

The frontlines of Mosul

The frontlines of Mosul

An Iraqi commander expects to dislodge Islamic State from Mosul in May despite resistance from militants in the densely populated Old City district.

Priyanka Chopra at 2017 Met Gala

Priyanka Chopra at 2017 Met Gala

Photos of Priyanka Chopra from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between".

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures