Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Dec 27, 2013 | 9:05pm IST

Remembering the tsunami

<p>Women pray after lighting candles during a prayer ceremony for the victims of the 2004 tsunami on the ninth anniversary of the disaster, at Marina beach in Chennai, India, December 26, 2013. Hundreds of memorial events were held across Asia in memory of the towering waves that crashed ashore with little warning on December 26, 2004, killing at least 226,000 people in Indonesia, Sri Lanka, India, Thailand and nine other countries. More than half the victims were Indonesians; with Sri Lanka and India next worst hit. REUTERS/Babu</p>

<p>Ellammal, 54, who lost her husband and two sons in the 2004 tsunami, cries during a prayer ceremony for the victims of the tsunami on the ninth anniversary of the disaster, at Marina beach in Chennai, India, December 26, 2013. REUTERS/Babu</p>

<p>Women arrange pots containing milk before pouring it into the Bay of Bengal as a gesture of respect to the victims of the 2004 tsunami on the ninth anniversary of the disaster, at Marina beach in Chennai, India, December 26, 2013. REUTERS/Babu</p>

<p>People pour milk into the Bay of Bengal as a gesture of respect to the victims of the 2004 tsunami during the ninth anniversary of the disaster, at Marina beach in Chennai, India, December 26, 2013. REUTERS/Babu</p>

<p>Women light candles during a prayer ceremony for the victims of the 2004 tsunami on the ninth anniversary of the disaster, at Marina beach in Chennai, India, December 26, 2013. REUTERS/Babu</p>

<p>A boy hangs strips of white polythene, the colour being a symbolism for death in Buddhism, near a mass grave for victims who died when their train was swept from its tracks by the 2004 tsunami during a memorial in Peraliya, about 56 miles south of Colombo, Sri Lanka, December 26, 2013. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

<p>Children pray near a mass grave for victims, who died when their train was swept from its tracks by the 2004 tsunami, during a memorial in Peraliya, about 56 miles south of Colombo, Sri Lanka, December 26, 2013. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

<p>A man cycles past a house damaged by a tsunami in 2004 in Peraliya, about 56 miles south of Colombo, Sri Lanka, December 26, 2013. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

<p>A father and his daughter look towards the sea during the 9th anniversary of the 2004 Asian tsunami in Peraliya, about 56 miles south of Colombo, Sri Lanka, December 26, 2013. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

<p>A woman cries as she prays near a mass grave for victims, who died when their train was swept from its tracks by the 2004 tsunami, during a memorial in Peraliya, about 56 miles south of Colombo, Sri Lanka, December 26, 2013. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

