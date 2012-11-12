Remembering the veterans

Canada's Governor General David Johnston (C) salutes members of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) while Silver Cross Mother Roxanne Priede looks on at the National War Memorial during Remembrance Day ceremonies in Ottawa November 11, 2012. Priede, whose son Darrell Priede died while serving in Afghanistan in 2007, was chosen Silver Cross Mother to represent all Canadian mothers who have lost children in service to their country. REUTERS/Patrick Doyle