Remembering the veterans
Christian Jacobs touches a photograph of his U.S. Marine father, Christopher Jacobs, while visiting his grave on Memorial Day at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
U.S. Army soldiers Rick Kolberg (L) and Jesus Gallegos embrace as they visit the graves of Raymond Jones and Peter Enos on Memorial Day at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Visitors embrace as they sit next to a grave on Memorial Day at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
U.S. Army soldier Matt Weber is embraced by Jenny Fleming as he visits the grave of Jason Arnette on Memorial Day at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A ,embers of the honor guard stands along the way as U.S. President Barack Obama arrives at the Memorial Day observance at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
A woman carries red roses as she walks among graves on Memorial Day at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Vietnam war veterans among other guests listen to U.S. President Barack Obama at the Memorial Day observance at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
U.S. President Barack Obama lays a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier during the Memorial Day observance at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
U.S. President Barack Obama speaks at the Memorial Day observance at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Participants stand during the national amthem at the Memorial Day observance at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton (2nd R) gestures to the crowd as she takes part in the Memorial Day parade with former U.S. President Bill Clinton (L) and New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo (R) in Chappaqua, New York May 30, 2016....more
