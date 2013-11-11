Remembering the veterans
U.S. Army serviceman Jason Richmond, of Batavia, Illinois, walks through some of the two thousand and thirteen United States flags that are part of the Aurora Healing Fields, to honor veterans, during Veterans Day weekend in Aurora, Illinois November...more
U.S. Army serviceman Jason Richmond, of Batavia, Illinois, walks through some of the two thousand and thirteen United States flags that are part of the Aurora Healing Fields, to honor veterans, during Veterans Day weekend in Aurora, Illinois November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
A Pearl Harbor survivor is greeted by the crowd as he walks a portion of the parade route during the city's annual Veterans Day Parade in San Diego, California November 11, 2013 REUTERS/Mike Blake
Two World War One Historical Association members dressed as a nurse and Poilu (French soldiers from World War One) walk on the beach before an Armistice ceremony at the war memorial in Nice, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Boys play with flags before the funeral of Royal Air Force veteran Harold Jellicoe Percival at Lytham Park Crematorium in Lytham St Annes, northern England, November 11, 2013. An appeal was made for people to attend the funeral of Harold Jellicoe Percival who died with no close friends or relatives. He served as ground crew with the RAF's Bomber Command and helped with the famous Dambusters raids during the Second World War. REUTERS/Darren Staples
People hold up French national flags as they attend an Armistice ceremony at the war memorial in Nice November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
2011 U.S. Medal of Honor recipient Sergeant First Class Leroy Arthur Petry rides on a float in the New York City Veterans Day parade on 5th Avenue in New York, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Richard Overton, 107, the oldest living veteran of World War II, receives a standing ovation after President Obama paid tribute to him during a Veterans Day ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A boy waves an American flag as he cheers veterans during the city's Veterans Day Parade in San Diego, California November 11, 2013 REUTERS/Mike Blake
Canadian flags in honor of Remembrance Day cover the property of a seniors home in Burnaby, British Columbia, November 10, 2013. Students from a local school planted 5,000 flags around the home that houses about 300 Armed Forces veterans. REUTERS/Andy Clark
War veterans wearing medals sit next to a vacant chair during a Remembrance Day ceremony in Sydney November 11, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
War veterans prepare for a Remembrance Day memorial service at the War Memorial cenotaph in Floriana, on the outskirts of Valletta, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A school boy follows World War One Historical Association members dressed as Piou Piou and Poilu (French soldiers from World War I), a Canadian soldier and a U.S. soldier during an Armistice ceremony at the war memorial of Gouzeaucourt, Northern France, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A veteran salutes the U.S. flag during a Veterans Day observance for homeless veterans at The Midnight Mission shelter on skid row in Los Angeles, California, November 11, 2013. There were 6,291 homeless veterans in Los Angeles County in 2013, according to the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority. Many homeless veterans suffer from co-occurring disorders, including substance abuse, mental illness and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), as well as chronic medical problems. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A man attends the funeral of Royal Air Force veteran Harold Jellicoe Percival at Lytham Park Crematorium in Lytham St Annes,northern England, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples
First Nation people gather to mark the annual Aboriginal Veterans Day at the war memorial in Victory Square in Vancouver, British Columbia November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark
World War One Historical Association members dressed as Piou Piou and Poilu (L) (French soldiers from World War I), a Canadian soldier (R) and a U.S. soldier attend an Armistice ceremony at the war memorial of Gouzeaucourt, Northern France, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Veterans pass the Cenotaph during the annual Remembrance Sunday ceremony in London, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
The coffin of Royal Air Force veteran Harold Jellicoe Percival is seen draped in a union flag before his funeral service at Lytham Park Crematoriumin in Lytham St Annes,northern England, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples
President Obama lays a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknowns on Veterans Day at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Rear Admiral Richard P. Snyder (R) and Co-Chairman of the Intrepid Museum Bruce Mosler throw a wreath from the deck of the U.S.S. Intrepid during a Veterans Day presentation in New York, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Britain's Queen Elizabeth attends the annual Remembrance Sunday ceremony at the Cenotaph in London November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Veterans listen to the Pledge of Allegiance during a Veterans Day observance for homeless veterans at The Midnight Mission shelter on skid row in Los Angeles, California, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Lisa Roscoe holds a POW bracelet by a name on the Vietnam Moving Wall during Veterans Day weekend in Aurora, Illinois November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
A man holds a flag as he directs his camera at U.S. President Barack Obama during a Veterans Day ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Former United States Marine Hershel 'Woody' Williams, a U.S. Medal of Honor recipient and the last surviving member of the famous Iwo Jima flag raising image, rides on a float during the New York City Veterans Day parade on 5th Avenue in New York, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts carry photographs of World War II veterans as they march in the New York City Veterans Day parade on 5th Avenue in New York, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
World War II Army veteran Arnold Strauch, 92, poses for a photograph as he marches in the New York City Veterans Day parade on 5th Avenue in New York, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
War veterans prepare for a Remembrance Day memorial service at the War Memorial cenotaph in Floriana, on the outskirts of Valletta, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A floral tribute lies on the floor after the funeral of Royal Air Force veteran Harold Jellicoe Percival at Lytham Park Crematorium in Lytham St Annes,northern England, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Eileen McAnn from Glen Ridge, New Jersey holds a sign as she watches from the sidewalk during the New York City Veterans Day parade on 5th Avenue in New York, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
