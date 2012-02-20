Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Feb 21, 2012 | 2:15am IST

Remembering Whitney

<p>Fans wait for the hearse carrying the late singer Whitney Houston to the Whigham Funeral Home from the New Hope Baptist Church after her funeral service, in Newark, New Jersey, February 18, 2012. Image has been rotated 180 degrees. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz </p>

Fans wait for the hearse carrying the late singer Whitney Houston to the Whigham Funeral Home from the New Hope Baptist Church after her funeral service, in Newark, New Jersey, February 18, 2012. Image has been rotated 180 degrees. REUTERS/Eduardo...more

Tuesday, February 21, 2012

Fans wait for the hearse carrying the late singer Whitney Houston to the Whigham Funeral Home from the New Hope Baptist Church after her funeral service, in Newark, New Jersey, February 18, 2012. Image has been rotated 180 degrees. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
1 / 30
<p>Donna Wesolowski of New Jersey throws a bouquet of flowers on the hearse that carries the casket of pop singer Whitney Houston at Fairview Cemetery before her burial the day after her funeral, in Westfield Township, New Jersey February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

Donna Wesolowski of New Jersey throws a bouquet of flowers on the hearse that carries the casket of pop singer Whitney Houston at Fairview Cemetery before her burial the day after her funeral, in Westfield Township, New Jersey February 19, 2012. ...more

Tuesday, February 21, 2012

Donna Wesolowski of New Jersey throws a bouquet of flowers on the hearse that carries the casket of pop singer Whitney Houston at Fairview Cemetery before her burial the day after her funeral, in Westfield Township, New Jersey February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
2 / 30
<p>A fan cries as she watches the funeral service of the late singer Whitney Houston at the New Hope Baptist Church in Newark, on tv in New Jersey February 18, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz </p>

A fan cries as she watches the funeral service of the late singer Whitney Houston at the New Hope Baptist Church in Newark, on tv in New Jersey February 18, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Tuesday, February 21, 2012

A fan cries as she watches the funeral service of the late singer Whitney Houston at the New Hope Baptist Church in Newark, on tv in New Jersey February 18, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
3 / 30
<p>Fans wave and take pictures as the hearse carrying the body of the late singer Whitney Houston passes following her funeral service at the New Hope Baptist Church in Newark, New Jersey February 18, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

Fans wave and take pictures as the hearse carrying the body of the late singer Whitney Houston passes following her funeral service at the New Hope Baptist Church in Newark, New Jersey February 18, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Tuesday, February 21, 2012

Fans wave and take pictures as the hearse carrying the body of the late singer Whitney Houston passes following her funeral service at the New Hope Baptist Church in Newark, New Jersey February 18, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
4 / 30
<p>A sign expresses remembrance of late singer Whitney Houston outside a flower shop in East Orange, New Jersey February 18, 2012. Funeral services for the singer were held in nearby Newark. REUTERS/Lee Celano</p>

A sign expresses remembrance of late singer Whitney Houston outside a flower shop in East Orange, New Jersey February 18, 2012. Funeral services for the singer were held in nearby Newark. REUTERS/Lee Celano

Tuesday, February 21, 2012

A sign expresses remembrance of late singer Whitney Houston outside a flower shop in East Orange, New Jersey February 18, 2012. Funeral services for the singer were held in nearby Newark. REUTERS/Lee Celano

Close
5 / 30
<p>Fuquan Wright affixes a microphone near a mannequin of singer Whitney Houston as part of a window display in a flower shop honoring Houston in East Orange, New Jersey February 18, 2012. Funeral services for the singer were held in nearby Newark. REUTERS/Lee Celano</p>

Fuquan Wright affixes a microphone near a mannequin of singer Whitney Houston as part of a window display in a flower shop honoring Houston in East Orange, New Jersey February 18, 2012. Funeral services for the singer were held in nearby Newark....more

Tuesday, February 21, 2012

Fuquan Wright affixes a microphone near a mannequin of singer Whitney Houston as part of a window display in a flower shop honoring Houston in East Orange, New Jersey February 18, 2012. Funeral services for the singer were held in nearby Newark. REUTERS/Lee Celano

Close
6 / 30
<p>Terri Carruthers of Newark listens to the funeral service for the late singer Whitney Houston next to a television truck as she stands with other fans of Houston near the New Hope Baptist Church where the funeral service was taking place in Newark, New Jersey February 18, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

Terri Carruthers of Newark listens to the funeral service for the late singer Whitney Houston next to a television truck as she stands with other fans of Houston near the New Hope Baptist Church where the funeral service was taking place in Newark,...more

Tuesday, February 21, 2012

Terri Carruthers of Newark listens to the funeral service for the late singer Whitney Houston next to a television truck as she stands with other fans of Houston near the New Hope Baptist Church where the funeral service was taking place in Newark, New Jersey February 18, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
7 / 30
<p>Mourners embrace following the funeral service of pop singer Whitney Houston at the New Hope Baptist Church in Newark, New Jersey February 18, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Mourners embrace following the funeral service of pop singer Whitney Houston at the New Hope Baptist Church in Newark, New Jersey February 18, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, February 21, 2012

Mourners embrace following the funeral service of pop singer Whitney Houston at the New Hope Baptist Church in Newark, New Jersey February 18, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
8 / 30
<p>Pall-bearers carry the casket of pop singer Whitney Houston to a hearse following her funeral service at the New Hope Baptist Church in Newark, New Jersey February 18, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Pall-bearers carry the casket of pop singer Whitney Houston to a hearse following her funeral service at the New Hope Baptist Church in Newark, New Jersey February 18, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, February 21, 2012

Pall-bearers carry the casket of pop singer Whitney Houston to a hearse following her funeral service at the New Hope Baptist Church in Newark, New Jersey February 18, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
9 / 30
<p>Mustafa Bey gets his haircut from barber Habib Ahad at "A Whole Nu Look" barbershop near Whitney Houston's funeral at Hope Baptist Church in Newark, New Jersey February 18, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

Mustafa Bey gets his haircut from barber Habib Ahad at "A Whole Nu Look" barbershop near Whitney Houston's funeral at Hope Baptist Church in Newark, New Jersey February 18, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Tuesday, February 21, 2012

Mustafa Bey gets his haircut from barber Habib Ahad at "A Whole Nu Look" barbershop near Whitney Houston's funeral at Hope Baptist Church in Newark, New Jersey February 18, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
10 / 30
<p>Members of the media stand on Sussex Street near the New Hope Baptist Church where the funeral service for the late singer Whitney Houston was to take place, in Newark, New Jersey February 18, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

Members of the media stand on Sussex Street near the New Hope Baptist Church where the funeral service for the late singer Whitney Houston was to take place, in Newark, New Jersey February 18, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Tuesday, February 21, 2012

Members of the media stand on Sussex Street near the New Hope Baptist Church where the funeral service for the late singer Whitney Houston was to take place, in Newark, New Jersey February 18, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
11 / 30
<p>Reverend Jesse Jackson arrives for the funeral service of pop singer Whitney Houston, at the New Hope Baptist Church in Newark, New Jersey February 18, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Reverend Jesse Jackson arrives for the funeral service of pop singer Whitney Houston, at the New Hope Baptist Church in Newark, New Jersey February 18, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, February 21, 2012

Reverend Jesse Jackson arrives for the funeral service of pop singer Whitney Houston, at the New Hope Baptist Church in Newark, New Jersey February 18, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
12 / 30
<p>A fan holds up pictures of late singer Whitney Houston as a hearse carrying her casket drives from New Hope Baptist Church to Whigham Funeral Home in Newark, New Jersey February 18, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz </p>

A fan holds up pictures of late singer Whitney Houston as a hearse carrying her casket drives from New Hope Baptist Church to Whigham Funeral Home in Newark, New Jersey February 18, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Tuesday, February 21, 2012

A fan holds up pictures of late singer Whitney Houston as a hearse carrying her casket drives from New Hope Baptist Church to Whigham Funeral Home in Newark, New Jersey February 18, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
13 / 30
<p>The hearse that carries the casket of pop singer Whitney Houston arrives at Fairview Cemetery before her burial the day after her funeral, in Westfield Township, New Jersey February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

The hearse that carries the casket of pop singer Whitney Houston arrives at Fairview Cemetery before her burial the day after her funeral, in Westfield Township, New Jersey February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Tuesday, February 21, 2012

The hearse that carries the casket of pop singer Whitney Houston arrives at Fairview Cemetery before her burial the day after her funeral, in Westfield Township, New Jersey February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
14 / 30
<p>A bouquet of flowers is left on a sidewalk beneath a police barricade during the funeral service for the late singer Whitney Houston near the New Hope Baptist Church where the funeral service was taking place in Newark, New Jersey, February 18, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

A bouquet of flowers is left on a sidewalk beneath a police barricade during the funeral service for the late singer Whitney Houston near the New Hope Baptist Church where the funeral service was taking place in Newark, New Jersey, February 18, 2012....more

Tuesday, February 21, 2012

A bouquet of flowers is left on a sidewalk beneath a police barricade during the funeral service for the late singer Whitney Houston near the New Hope Baptist Church where the funeral service was taking place in Newark, New Jersey, February 18, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
15 / 30
<p>Singer Yolanda Adams performs during a tribute to the late Whitney Houston during the 43rd Annual NAACP Image Awards at the Shrine auditorium in Los Angeles, California February 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Singer Yolanda Adams performs during a tribute to the late Whitney Houston during the 43rd Annual NAACP Image Awards at the Shrine auditorium in Los Angeles, California February 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, February 21, 2012

Singer Yolanda Adams performs during a tribute to the late Whitney Houston during the 43rd Annual NAACP Image Awards at the Shrine auditorium in Los Angeles, California February 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
16 / 30
<p>A television reporter reports from the entrance to the Fairview Cemetary in Westfield, New Jersey February 16, 2012 where it is believed the late singer Whitney Houston will be buried following her funeral, according to celebrity websites. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

A television reporter reports from the entrance to the Fairview Cemetary in Westfield, New Jersey February 16, 2012 where it is believed the late singer Whitney Houston will be buried following her funeral, according to celebrity websites. ...more

Tuesday, February 21, 2012

A television reporter reports from the entrance to the Fairview Cemetary in Westfield, New Jersey February 16, 2012 where it is believed the late singer Whitney Houston will be buried following her funeral, according to celebrity websites. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
17 / 30
<p>People leave flowers and balloons at the entrance of Whigham Funeral Home, which is handling the funeral service of pop singer Whitney Houston, in Newark, New Jersey February 17, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz </p>

People leave flowers and balloons at the entrance of Whigham Funeral Home, which is handling the funeral service of pop singer Whitney Houston, in Newark, New Jersey February 17, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Tuesday, February 21, 2012

People leave flowers and balloons at the entrance of Whigham Funeral Home, which is handling the funeral service of pop singer Whitney Houston, in Newark, New Jersey February 17, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
18 / 30
<p>A Filipino fan writes a message on a tribute wall for late American singer-actress Whitney Houston that is displayed inside a mall in Manila February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco </p>

A Filipino fan writes a message on a tribute wall for late American singer-actress Whitney Houston that is displayed inside a mall in Manila February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Tuesday, February 21, 2012

A Filipino fan writes a message on a tribute wall for late American singer-actress Whitney Houston that is displayed inside a mall in Manila February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Close
19 / 30
<p>A woman leaves a candle outside The New Hope Baptist Church in Newark, New Jersey, where a makeshift memorial for the late singer Whitney Houston is growing February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

A woman leaves a candle outside The New Hope Baptist Church in Newark, New Jersey, where a makeshift memorial for the late singer Whitney Houston is growing February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Tuesday, February 21, 2012

A woman leaves a candle outside The New Hope Baptist Church in Newark, New Jersey, where a makeshift memorial for the late singer Whitney Houston is growing February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
20 / 30
<p>A message hangs on a fence in a makeshift memorial for the late singer Whitney Houston outside The New Hope Baptist Church in Newark, New Jersey February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

A message hangs on a fence in a makeshift memorial for the late singer Whitney Houston outside The New Hope Baptist Church in Newark, New Jersey February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Tuesday, February 21, 2012

A message hangs on a fence in a makeshift memorial for the late singer Whitney Houston outside The New Hope Baptist Church in Newark, New Jersey February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
21 / 30
<p>Fans gather as a vehicle believed to be carrying the body of pop singer Whitney Houston arrives at the Whigham funeral home in Newark, New Jersey February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz </p>

Fans gather as a vehicle believed to be carrying the body of pop singer Whitney Houston arrives at the Whigham funeral home in Newark, New Jersey February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Tuesday, February 21, 2012

Fans gather as a vehicle believed to be carrying the body of pop singer Whitney Houston arrives at the Whigham funeral home in Newark, New Jersey February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
22 / 30
<p>A woman holds a candle outside a funeral home where the hearse carrying the body of singer Whitney Houston arrived in Newark, New Jersey February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Celano</p>

A woman holds a candle outside a funeral home where the hearse carrying the body of singer Whitney Houston arrived in Newark, New Jersey February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Celano

Tuesday, February 21, 2012

A woman holds a candle outside a funeral home where the hearse carrying the body of singer Whitney Houston arrived in Newark, New Jersey February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Celano

Close
23 / 30
<p>Jennifer Hudson reacts after performing "I Will Always Love You" as a tribute to the late Whitney Houston at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Jennifer Hudson reacts after performing "I Will Always Love You" as a tribute to the late Whitney Houston at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, February 21, 2012

Jennifer Hudson reacts after performing "I Will Always Love You" as a tribute to the late Whitney Houston at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
24 / 30
<p>Stylist Wan Ali (R) tends to flowers at a makeshift memorial to singer Whitney Houston on a corner of the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser </p>

Stylist Wan Ali (R) tends to flowers at a makeshift memorial to singer Whitney Houston on a corner of the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Tuesday, February 21, 2012

Stylist Wan Ali (R) tends to flowers at a makeshift memorial to singer Whitney Houston on a corner of the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Close
25 / 30
<p>L'tanya Smith and Ronald Malone of Los Angeles embrace as people gather at a makeshift memorial on the corner of Santa Monica and Wilshire Boulevards to mourn the death of singer Whitney Houston in Beverly Hills, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Redmond </p>

L'tanya Smith and Ronald Malone of Los Angeles embrace as people gather at a makeshift memorial on the corner of Santa Monica and Wilshire Boulevards to mourn the death of singer Whitney Houston in Beverly Hills, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jason...more

Tuesday, February 21, 2012

L'tanya Smith and Ronald Malone of Los Angeles embrace as people gather at a makeshift memorial on the corner of Santa Monica and Wilshire Boulevards to mourn the death of singer Whitney Houston in Beverly Hills, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Close
26 / 30
<p>People gather at a makeshift memorial on the corner of Santa Monica and Wilshire Boulevard to mourn the death of singer Whitney Houston in Beverly Hills, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Redmond </p>

People gather at a makeshift memorial on the corner of Santa Monica and Wilshire Boulevard to mourn the death of singer Whitney Houston in Beverly Hills, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Tuesday, February 21, 2012

People gather at a makeshift memorial on the corner of Santa Monica and Wilshire Boulevard to mourn the death of singer Whitney Houston in Beverly Hills, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Close
27 / 30
<p>A private jet thought to be carrying the body of Whitney Houston to New Jersey, departs Van Nuys Airport in Los Angeles, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn </p>

A private jet thought to be carrying the body of Whitney Houston to New Jersey, departs Van Nuys Airport in Los Angeles, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Tuesday, February 21, 2012

A private jet thought to be carrying the body of Whitney Houston to New Jersey, departs Van Nuys Airport in Los Angeles, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Close
28 / 30
<p>Singer Alicia Keys hugs another guest during the 2012 Pre-Grammy Gala and Salute to Industry Icons at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Singer Alicia Keys hugs another guest during the 2012 Pre-Grammy Gala and Salute to Industry Icons at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Tuesday, February 21, 2012

Singer Alicia Keys hugs another guest during the 2012 Pre-Grammy Gala and Salute to Industry Icons at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
29 / 30
<p>Members of the audience applaud as singer Whitney Houston, who died recently, is shown on a video screen in a 1994 Grammy performance during the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Members of the audience applaud as singer Whitney Houston, who died recently, is shown on a video screen in a 1994 Grammy performance during the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, February 21, 2012

Members of the audience applaud as singer Whitney Houston, who died recently, is shown on a video screen in a 1994 Grammy performance during the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
Backstage in NY

Backstage in NY

Next Slideshows

Backstage in NY

Backstage in NY

Behind the scenes at New York Fashion Week.

18 Feb 2012
New York Fashion Week

New York Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from New York.

18 Feb 2012
Spotted at NY Fashion Week

Spotted at NY Fashion Week

Celebrities at New York Fashion Week.

17 Feb 2012
Berlinale red carpet

Berlinale red carpet

Red carpet fashion at the Berlin film festival.

15 Feb 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast