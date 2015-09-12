Remembering 9/11
People take pictures of the Tribute in Light while it is illuminated next to the Statue of Liberty (C), One World Trade Center and the Empire State Building during events marking the 14th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center in...more
Visitors observe the Flight 93 crash site from a promontory at the Flight 93 National Memorial, which officially opened yesterday in Shanksville, Pennsylvania September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Jersey City Fire Department members attend a ceremony for 9/11 victims at a memorial across from New York's Lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center in Exchange Place, New Jersey September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A boy places his hand on a man's shoulder during a ceremony marking the 14th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, at the National September 11 Memorial and Museum in Lower Manhattan, September 11, 2015.REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A member of the New York Fire Department salutes at the Wall of Remembrance, a memorial for fire fighters killed in the 9/11 attacks on the side of Engine 10, on the morning marking the 14th anniversary of the attacks, in New York September 11, 2015....more
Retired United Airlines Captain Ron Reibold, 72, who retired on September 1, 2011, had been scheduled to pilot Flight 93, and worked with many of the airline staff that died, visits the Flight 93 National Memorial, which officially opened yesterday...more
Members of the Red White and Blue team run through the 9/11 Empty Sky memorial at sunrise across from New York's Lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center, in Liberty State Park in Jersey City, New Jersey, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Members of the public observe ceremonies to remember the victims of the September 11, 2001 attacks in Londonderry, New Hampshire, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
U.S. Secretary of Defense Ash Carter (L) and U.S. Air Force General Paul Selva observe a moment of silence at the Pentagon in Washington September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
A member of the New York Fire Department places his hand on the memorial before a ceremony marking the 14th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, at the National September 11 Memorial and Museum in Lower Manhattan, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew...more
A U.S. soldier prays during a ceremony marking the 14th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the United States, in Kabul, Afghanistan September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Former New York City Mayors Rudy Giuliani (L-R) and Michael Bloomberg stand with New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio during a ceremony marking the 14th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, at the National September 11 Memorial and Museum in Lower...more
A sign welcomes families of Flight 93 passengers at the National Memorial, which officially opened yesterday in Shanksville, Pennsylvania September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Traders pause during a moment of silence, to honor victims of the Sept. 11 attacks, on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Visitors walk on a path and observe the Flight 93 crash site from a promontory at the Flight 93 National Memorial, which officially opened yesterday in Shanksville, Pennsylvania September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela
People embrace during a ceremony marking the 14th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, at the National September 11 Memorial and Museum in Lower Manhattan, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A maintenance worker wipes off early morning dew at the Pentagon 9/11 Memorial in Washington, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
A child is carried during a ceremony marking the 14th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, at the National September 11 Memorial and Museum in Lower Manhattan, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
U.S. President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama observe a moment of silence on the South Lawn of the White House to mark the 14th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, in Washington, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
People trace a victim's name on to paper during a ceremony marking the 14th anniversary of the attacks on the World Trade Center at The National September 11 Memorial and Museum in Lower Manhattan, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Former employee in World Trade Center 1 Adrian Pierce is embraced near the memorial during a ceremony marking the 14th anniversary of the attacks on the World Trade Center at The National September 11 Memorial and Museum in Lower Manhattan, September...more
A couple mourns at the Pentagon 9/11 Memorial in Washington, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
People embrace at the National September 11 Memorial and Museum in Lower Manhattan in New York, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
The annual Tribute in Light is tested in New York's Lower Manhattan as a man walks next to the 9/11 Memorial in Exchange Place, New Jersey, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
New York Police Department Joint Terrorism Task Force Detective Patrick Lantry, who was at the scene of the World Trade Center on 9-11, visits the Flight 93 National Memorial, which officially opened yesterday in Shanksville, Pennsylvania September...more
Jersey City Fire Department members attend a ceremony for 9/11 victims at a memorial across from New York's Lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center in Exchange Place, New Jersey September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A woman touches the memorial at the National September 11 Memorial and Museum in Lower Manhattan, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
People visit the 9/11 Empty Sky memorial at sunrise across from New York's Lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center, in Liberty State Park in Jersey City, New Jersey, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
New York police officers gather before a ceremony marking the 14th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, at the National September 11 Memorial and Museum in Lower Manhattan, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
U.S. Republican presidential candidate Jeb Bush takes part in ceremonies to remember the victims of the September 11, 2001 attacks in Londonderry, New Hampshire, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Gerard and Denise Drolet watch ceremonies to remember the victims of the September 11, 2001 attacks in Londonderry, New Hampshire, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani pauses during a ceremony marking the 14th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, at the National September 11 Memorial and Museum in Lower Manhattan, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Roses are seen placed at the National September 11 Memorial and Museum in Lower Manhattan, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A woman sits amongst U.S. Army honor guard members at the Pentagon 9/11 Memorial in Washington, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
A United States flag is unfurled at sunrise at the Pentagon on the 14th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, in Washington, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
A boy walks among some of the 3,000 flags placed in memory of the lives lost in the September 11, 2001 attacks, at a park in Winnetka, Illinois, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
