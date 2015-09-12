Edition:
Remembering 9/11

People take pictures of the Tribute in Light while it is illuminated next to the Statue of Liberty (C), One World Trade Center and the Empire State Building during events marking the 14th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center in New York September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Saturday, September 12, 2015
Visitors observe the Flight 93 crash site from a promontory at the Flight 93 National Memorial, which officially opened yesterday in Shanksville, Pennsylvania September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Friday, September 11, 2015
Jersey City Fire Department members attend a ceremony for 9/11 victims at a memorial across from New York's Lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center in Exchange Place, New Jersey September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Friday, September 11, 2015
A boy places his hand on a man's shoulder during a ceremony marking the 14th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, at the National September 11 Memorial and Museum in Lower Manhattan, September 11, 2015.REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, September 11, 2015
A member of the New York Fire Department salutes at the Wall of Remembrance, a memorial for fire fighters killed in the 9/11 attacks on the side of Engine 10, on the morning marking the 14th anniversary of the attacks, in New York September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, September 11, 2015
Retired United Airlines Captain Ron Reibold, 72, who retired on September 1, 2011, had been scheduled to pilot Flight 93, and worked with many of the airline staff that died, visits the Flight 93 National Memorial, which officially opened yesterday in Shanksville, Pennsylvania September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Friday, September 11, 2015
Members of the Red White and Blue team run through the 9/11 Empty Sky memorial at sunrise across from New York's Lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center, in Liberty State Park in Jersey City, New Jersey, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Friday, September 11, 2015
Members of the public observe ceremonies to remember the victims of the September 11, 2001 attacks in Londonderry, New Hampshire, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, September 11, 2015
U.S. Secretary of Defense Ash Carter (L) and U.S. Air Force General Paul Selva observe a moment of silence at the Pentagon in Washington September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Friday, September 11, 2015
A member of the New York Fire Department places his hand on the memorial before a ceremony marking the 14th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, at the National September 11 Memorial and Museum in Lower Manhattan, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, September 11, 2015
A U.S. soldier prays during a ceremony marking the 14th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the United States, in Kabul, Afghanistan September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Friday, September 11, 2015
Former New York City Mayors Rudy Giuliani (L-R) and Michael Bloomberg stand with New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio during a ceremony marking the 14th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, at the National September 11 Memorial and Museum in Lower Manhattan, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, September 11, 2015
A sign welcomes families of Flight 93 passengers at the National Memorial, which officially opened yesterday in Shanksville, Pennsylvania September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Friday, September 11, 2015
Traders pause during a moment of silence, to honor victims of the Sept. 11 attacks, on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Friday, September 11, 2015
Visitors walk on a path and observe the Flight 93 crash site from a promontory at the Flight 93 National Memorial, which officially opened yesterday in Shanksville, Pennsylvania September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Friday, September 11, 2015
People embrace during a ceremony marking the 14th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, at the National September 11 Memorial and Museum in Lower Manhattan, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, September 11, 2015
A maintenance worker wipes off early morning dew at the Pentagon 9/11 Memorial in Washington, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Friday, September 11, 2015
A child is carried during a ceremony marking the 14th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, at the National September 11 Memorial and Museum in Lower Manhattan, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, September 11, 2015
U.S. President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama observe a moment of silence on the South Lawn of the White House to mark the 14th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, in Washington, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Friday, September 11, 2015
People trace a victim's name on to paper during a ceremony marking the 14th anniversary of the attacks on the World Trade Center at The National September 11 Memorial and Museum in Lower Manhattan, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, September 11, 2015
Former employee in World Trade Center 1 Adrian Pierce is embraced near the memorial during a ceremony marking the 14th anniversary of the attacks on the World Trade Center at The National September 11 Memorial and Museum in Lower Manhattan, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, September 11, 2015
A couple mourns at the Pentagon 9/11 Memorial in Washington, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Friday, September 11, 2015
People embrace at the National September 11 Memorial and Museum in Lower Manhattan in New York, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, September 11, 2015
The annual Tribute in Light is tested in New York's Lower Manhattan as a man walks next to the 9/11 Memorial in Exchange Place, New Jersey, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Friday, September 11, 2015
New York Police Department Joint Terrorism Task Force Detective Patrick Lantry, who was at the scene of the World Trade Center on 9-11, visits the Flight 93 National Memorial, which officially opened yesterday in Shanksville, Pennsylvania September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Friday, September 11, 2015
Jersey City Fire Department members attend a ceremony for 9/11 victims at a memorial across from New York's Lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center in Exchange Place, New Jersey September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Friday, September 11, 2015
A woman touches the memorial at the National September 11 Memorial and Museum in Lower Manhattan, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, September 11, 2015
People visit the 9/11 Empty Sky memorial at sunrise across from New York's Lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center, in Liberty State Park in Jersey City, New Jersey, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Friday, September 11, 2015
New York police officers gather before a ceremony marking the 14th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, at the National September 11 Memorial and Museum in Lower Manhattan, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, September 11, 2015
U.S. Republican presidential candidate Jeb Bush takes part in ceremonies to remember the victims of the September 11, 2001 attacks in Londonderry, New Hampshire, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, September 11, 2015
Gerard and Denise Drolet watch ceremonies to remember the victims of the September 11, 2001 attacks in Londonderry, New Hampshire, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, September 11, 2015
Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani pauses during a ceremony marking the 14th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, at the National September 11 Memorial and Museum in Lower Manhattan, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, September 11, 2015
Roses are seen placed at the National September 11 Memorial and Museum in Lower Manhattan, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, September 11, 2015
A woman sits amongst U.S. Army honor guard members at the Pentagon 9/11 Memorial in Washington, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Friday, September 11, 2015
A United States flag is unfurled at sunrise at the Pentagon on the 14th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, in Washington, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Friday, September 11, 2015
A boy walks among some of the 3,000 flags placed in memory of the lives lost in the September 11, 2001 attacks, at a park in Winnetka, Illinois, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Friday, September 11, 2015
