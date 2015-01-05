Edition:
Remnants of Bagram Airfield

A door rests on the floor of a tent that has been dismantled as part of areas being demolished on the massive Bagram Air Field in the Parwan province of Afghanistan January 2, 2015. America's biggest base in Afghanistan is being shrunk as the U.S.-led combat mission comes to an end. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, January 02, 2015
A stack of concrete barriers are stored in a yard after being removed during work to dismantle vast swaths of the massive Bagram Air Field in the Parwan province of Afghanistan January 1, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Saturday, January 03, 2015
Burned Afghan National Army trucks wait to be demolished on the massive Bagram Air Field in the Parwan province of Afghanistan January 2, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, January 02, 2015
A stack of concrete barriers are stored in a yard after being removed during work to dismantle vast swaths of the massive Bagram Air Field in the Parwan province of Afghanistan January 2, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Saturday, January 03, 2015
A view of sand bags filled with earth stand stacked around concrete shelters to protect from mortars and rockets inside of Bagram Air Field in the Parwan province of Afghanistan January 2, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, January 02, 2015
Cases of water bottles cascade out of shrink wrap in an area waiting to be cleared in order to shrink the massive Bagram Air Field in the Parwan province of Afghanistan January 2, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, January 02, 2015
Doors of deserted containers made into housing stand waiting to be demolished on the massive Bagram Air Field in the Parwan province of Afghanistan January 2, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, January 02, 2015
Tents stand waiting to be dismantled as part of areas being cleared in order to shrink the massive Bagram Air Field in the Parwan province of Afghanistan January 2, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, January 02, 2015
U.S. Army MRAP vehicles stand loaded onto local trucks before being shipped to Kuwait during work to shrink Bagram Air Field in the Parwan province of Afghanistan January 2, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, January 02, 2015
A message is scrawled on debris left over from temporary housing demolished during work to dismantle vast swaths of the massive Bagram Air Field in the Parwan province of Afghanistan January 2, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, January 02, 2015
Russian guns are displayed in front of debris left over from temporary housing demolished during work to dismantle vast swaths of the massive Bagram Air Field in the Parwan province of Afghanistan January 2, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, January 02, 2015
A view of debris left over from temporary housing demolished during work to dismantle vast swaths of the massive Bagram Air Field in the Parwan province of Afghanistan January 1, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, January 02, 2015
A stack of concrete barriers are stored in a yard after being removed during work to dismantle vast swaths of the massive Bagram Air Field in the Parwan province of Afghanistan January 1, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Saturday, January 03, 2015
A large tent covered in insulating foam stands waiting to be demolished on the massive Bagram Air Field in the Parwan province of Afghanistan January 2, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, January 02, 2015
A massive field of demolished concrete lies inside of Bagram Air Field in the Parwan province of Afghanistan January 2, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, January 02, 2015
Wooden temporary housing slated to be demolished waiting to be demolished along with vast parts of the massive Bagram Air Field in the Parwan province of Afghanistan January 2, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, January 02, 2015
Shipping containers waiting to be either shipped back to the United States or disposed of stand stacked inside of Bagram Air Field in the Parwan province of Afghanistan January 2, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Saturday, January 03, 2015
A stack of concrete barriers are stored in a yard after being removed during work to dismantle vast swaths of the massive Bagram Air Field in the Parwan province of Afghanistan January 2, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Saturday, January 03, 2015
Russian characters are seen on ammunition cases used to build an old structure that stands in the back of Bagram Air Field in the Parwan province of Afghanistan January 2, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, January 02, 2015
Sign posts declaring the distance from Bagram Air Field to various U.S. bases across the world are seen on the base in the Parwan province of Afghanistan January 2, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, January 02, 2015
