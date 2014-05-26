Removing a tattoo
James Ward has a tribal tattoo removed from his face with a laser by Jill France at her "What Were You Inking" clinic in downtown Denver April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Shane Cramsey has a tattoo removed from his arm with a laser by Jill France at her "What Were You Inking" clinic in downtown Denver April 18, 2014. France does pro bono tattoo removal for Colorado Department of Corrections ex-convict clients like...more
James Ward has a tribal tattoo removed from his face with a laser by Jill France at her "What Were You Inking" clinic in downtown Denver April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Chad Lambert reacts as he has a tattoo removed from his neck with a laser by Jill France at her "What Were You Inking" clinic in downtown Denver April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
James Ward has a tribal tattoo removed from his face with a laser by Jill France at her "What Were You Inking" clinic in downtown Denver April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Chad Lambert reacts as he has a tattoo of his ex-wife's name removed from his chest with a laser by Jill France at her "What Were You Inking" clinic in downtown Denver April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Chad Lambert squeezes rubber stress balls as he has a tattoo removed with a laser by Jill France at her "What Were You Inking" clinic in downtown Denver May 23, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Chad Lambert reacts as he has a tattoo of his ex-wife's name removed from his chest with a laser by Jill France at her "What Were You Inking" clinic in downtown Denver April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Vincente Montano relaxes between laser treatments to remove the "X 3" tattoo on his chest showing allegiance to the Mexican mafia at the "What Were You Inking" clinic in downtown Denver April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Chad Lambert relaxes covered in bandages outside the "What Were You Inking" tattoo removal clinic after a treatment in downtown Denver May 23, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
James Ward helps clean up at the "What Were You Inking" tattoo removal clinic before getting a treatment to remove a tattoo in downtown Denver May 23, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Tim Wood hugs Jill France at her "What Were You Inking" tattoo removal clinic after Wood had a treatment in downtown Denver May 23, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Next Slideshows
Adieu, Ambassador
Production of iconic Ambassador cars grinds to a halt in India.
Lighting up Sydney
The Vivid Sydney festival combines light sculptures, music and creative ideas.
Pilgrims in Jerusalem
Christian retrace the final steps of Jesus through bustling markets and flagstone streets of the Holy City.
Saved from the sea
Italy works to prevent shipwrecks of overcrowded migrant boats like the one in which 366 drowned a mile from Sicily.
MORE IN PICTURES
Venezuela's elders throw punches at police
Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima
Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.
Palestinian hunger strike grows
More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Dior in the desert
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.
Eurovision: the contenders
The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.
Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak
A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.