Repainting history
A woman poses for a picture with figures of Soviet soldiers at the base of a Soviet Army monument, parts of which have been painted in the colors of the Ukrainian flag by an unknown person, in Sofia, Bulgaria, February 23, 2014. The Ukrainian flag...more
A woman poses for a picture with figures of Soviet soldiers at the base of a Soviet Army monument, parts of which have been painted in the colors of the Ukrainian flag by an unknown person, in Sofia, Bulgaria, February 23, 2014. The Ukrainian flag and the statement "Glory to Ukraine!" was painted on the monument overnight in what appears to be a gesture of support for Ukrainian protesters. REUTERS/Pierre Marsaut
A woman walks past messages that read "Putin go home!", March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A woman walks past messages that read "Putin go home!", March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A man takes pictures of the Soviet monument painted in the colors of the Ukrainian and Polish flags, Sofia March 5, 2014. The monument was painted overnight in Ukrainian and Polish national colors with texts reading "Katyn 5.03.1940", "Crimea 2014"...more
A man takes pictures of the Soviet monument painted in the colors of the Ukrainian and Polish flags, Sofia March 5, 2014. The monument was painted overnight in Ukrainian and Polish national colors with texts reading "Katyn 5.03.1940", "Crimea 2014" and "Putin go home!" in what appears to be a condemnation of the Russian stance towards Ukraine. It also references the Katyn massacre on March 5, 1940, when thousands of Polish officers, taken as war prisoners, were killed by the Soviet secret police. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Figures of Soviet soldiers are painted in pink, August 21, 2013. The unknown artists also wrote "Bulgaria apologizes" in what appears to be an apology for Bulgaria's support in smashing the Prague Spring uprising against Communist rule in August...more
Figures of Soviet soldiers are painted in pink, August 21, 2013. The unknown artists also wrote "Bulgaria apologizes" in what appears to be an apology for Bulgaria's support in smashing the Prague Spring uprising against Communist rule in August 1968. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
An activist poses for a picture in front of the painted monument, June 18, 2011. The figures of the monument were painted to resemble comic book heroes and characters from popular culture, among them Santa Claus, Superman and Ronald McDonald....more
An activist poses for a picture in front of the painted monument, June 18, 2011. The figures of the monument were painted to resemble comic book heroes and characters from popular culture, among them Santa Claus, Superman and Ronald McDonald. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A member of the Bulgarian Socialist Party's youth organization cleans the Soviet Army monument ahead of celebrations for Russia's Defender of Motherland Day, February 18, 2010. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A member of the Bulgarian Socialist Party's youth organization cleans the Soviet Army monument ahead of celebrations for Russia's Defender of Motherland Day, February 18, 2010. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Police cordon off the the monument, painted in pink, August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Police cordon off the the monument, painted in pink, August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
People look at the monument, painted to resemble U.S. comic book heroes and characters from popular culture like Santa Claus and Ronald McDonald, June 17, 2011. The inscription below them reads: "Moving with the times". REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
People look at the monument, painted to resemble U.S. comic book heroes and characters from popular culture like Santa Claus and Ronald McDonald, June 17, 2011. The inscription below them reads: "Moving with the times". REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
The figures of Soviet soldiers are painted to resemble U.S. comic book heroes and characters from popular culture like Santa Claus and Ronald McDonald, June 17, 2011. The inscription below them reads: "Moving with the times". REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov more
The figures of Soviet soldiers are painted to resemble U.S. comic book heroes and characters from popular culture like Santa Claus and Ronald McDonald, June 17, 2011. The inscription below them reads: "Moving with the times". REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A member of the Bulgarian Socialist Party's youth organization cleans a statue ahead of celebrations for Russia's Defender of Motherland Day , February 18, 2010. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A member of the Bulgarian Socialist Party's youth organization cleans a statue ahead of celebrations for Russia's Defender of Motherland Day , February 18, 2010. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
