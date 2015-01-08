Republic Day 2015 rehearsals
The President's Bodyguards, mounted on their horses rehearse for the Republic Day parade on a cold winter morning in New Delhi January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Border Security Force (BSF) "Daredevils" motorcycle riders get ready to perform during a rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a foggy winter morning in New Delhi January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Soldiers are silhouetted against the headlights of a car as they prepare to rehearse for the Republic Day parade on a foggy winter morning in New Delhi January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Soldiers rehearse for the Republic Day parade on a foggy winter morning in New Delhi January 8, 2015. India will celebrate its annual Republic Day on January 26. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Soldiers listen to their instructor (not pictured) during the rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a foggy winter morning in New Delhi January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A President's Bodyguard (PBG), mounted on a horse, takes part in a rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a foggy winter morning in New Delhi January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Policemen rehearse for the Republic Day parade on a foggy winter morning in New Delhi January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Border Security Force (BSF) "Daredevils" motorcycle riders get ready to perform during a rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a foggy winter morning in New Delhi January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Border Security Force (BSF) "Daredevils" motorcycle riders get ready to perform during a rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a foggy winter morning in New Delhi January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Soldiers raise their rifles as they shout patriotic slogans during their rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a cold winter morning in New Delhi January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Soldiers rehearse for the Republic Day parade on a cold winter morning in New Delhi January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Soldiers take a break during their rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a cold winter morning in New Delhi January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Soldiers take a break during their rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a cold winter morning in New Delhi January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Soldiers rehearse for the Republic Day parade on a cold winter morning in New Delhi January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A band member of the Indian security force rehearses for the Republic Day parade on a cold winter morning in New Delhi January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Band members of the Indian security forces, rehearse for the Republic Day parade on a cold winter morning in New Delhi January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Female civil defence personnel march during a rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in Kolkata January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
An Indian army soldier crosses a road with a wall clock which was temporary fixed at the side of a road to monitor parade timing, after the rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in Kolkata January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Members of the security forces rehearse for the Republic Day parade amid dense fog on a cold winter morning in New Delhi January 2, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A band member of the security forces rehearses for the Republic Day parade amid dense fog on a cold winter morning in New Delhi January 2, 2015. I REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Policemen rehearse for the Republic Day parade amid dense fog on a cold winter morning in New Delhi January 2, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Policemen arrive to rehearse for the Republic Day parade amid dense fog on a cold winter morning in New Delhi January 2, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Indian Air Force soldiers line up to receive their meals during a break at the rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a cold and foggy winter morning in New Delhi December 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
An Indian Air Force band personnel performs as he rehearse for the Republic Day parade on a cold and foggy winter morning in New Delhi December 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A stray dog sits between guns and gloves belonging to Indian Air Force soldiers during a break of a rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a cold and winter morning in New Delhi December 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Indian Air Force soldiers rehearse for the Republic Day parade on a cold and foggy winter morning in New Delhi December 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
An Indian Air Force soldier (R) stretches the arms of her colleague during the rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a cold and foggy winter morning in New Delhi December 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Indian Air Force band personnel perform as they rehearse for the Republic Day parade on a cold and foggy winter morning in New Delhi December 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
