India
Pictures | Thu Jan 8, 2015 | 2:30pm IST

Republic Day 2015 rehearsals

The President's Bodyguards, mounted on their horses rehearse for the Republic Day parade on a cold winter morning in New Delhi January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, January 07, 2015
Border Security Force (BSF) "Daredevils" motorcycle riders get ready to perform during a rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a foggy winter morning in New Delhi January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Thursday, January 08, 2015
Soldiers are silhouetted against the headlights of a car as they prepare to rehearse for the Republic Day parade on a foggy winter morning in New Delhi January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Thursday, January 08, 2015
Soldiers rehearse for the Republic Day parade on a foggy winter morning in New Delhi January 8, 2015. India will celebrate its annual Republic Day on January 26. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Thursday, January 08, 2015
Soldiers listen to their instructor (not pictured) during the rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a foggy winter morning in New Delhi January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Thursday, January 08, 2015
A President's Bodyguard (PBG), mounted on a horse, takes part in a rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a foggy winter morning in New Delhi January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Thursday, January 08, 2015
Policemen rehearse for the Republic Day parade on a foggy winter morning in New Delhi January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Thursday, January 08, 2015
Border Security Force (BSF) "Daredevils" motorcycle riders get ready to perform during a rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a foggy winter morning in New Delhi January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Thursday, January 08, 2015
Border Security Force (BSF) "Daredevils" motorcycle riders get ready to perform during a rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a foggy winter morning in New Delhi January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Thursday, January 08, 2015
Soldiers raise their rifles as they shout patriotic slogans during their rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a cold winter morning in New Delhi January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, January 07, 2015
Soldiers rehearse for the Republic Day parade on a cold winter morning in New Delhi January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, January 07, 2015
Soldiers take a break during their rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a cold winter morning in New Delhi January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, January 07, 2015
Soldiers take a break during their rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a cold winter morning in New Delhi January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Tuesday, January 06, 2015
Soldiers rehearse for the Republic Day parade on a cold winter morning in New Delhi January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Tuesday, January 06, 2015
A band member of the Indian security force rehearses for the Republic Day parade on a cold winter morning in New Delhi January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Tuesday, January 06, 2015
Band members of the Indian security forces, rehearse for the Republic Day parade on a cold winter morning in New Delhi January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Tuesday, January 06, 2015
Female civil defence personnel march during a rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in Kolkata January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Sunday, January 04, 2015
An Indian army soldier crosses a road with a wall clock which was temporary fixed at the side of a road to monitor parade timing, after the rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in Kolkata January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Sunday, January 04, 2015
Members of the security forces rehearse for the Republic Day parade amid dense fog on a cold winter morning in New Delhi January 2, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Friday, January 02, 2015
A band member of the security forces rehearses for the Republic Day parade amid dense fog on a cold winter morning in New Delhi January 2, 2015. I REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Friday, January 02, 2015
Policemen rehearse for the Republic Day parade amid dense fog on a cold winter morning in New Delhi January 2, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Friday, January 02, 2015
Policemen arrive to rehearse for the Republic Day parade amid dense fog on a cold winter morning in New Delhi January 2, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Friday, January 02, 2015
Indian Air Force soldiers line up to receive their meals during a break at the rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a cold and foggy winter morning in New Delhi December 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Tuesday, December 30, 2014
An Indian Air Force band personnel performs as he rehearse for the Republic Day parade on a cold and foggy winter morning in New Delhi December 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Tuesday, December 30, 2014
A stray dog sits between guns and gloves belonging to Indian Air Force soldiers during a break of a rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a cold and winter morning in New Delhi December 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Tuesday, December 30, 2014
Indian Air Force soldiers rehearse for the Republic Day parade on a cold and foggy winter morning in New Delhi December 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Tuesday, December 30, 2014
An Indian Air Force soldier (R) stretches the arms of her colleague during the rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a cold and foggy winter morning in New Delhi December 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Tuesday, December 30, 2014
Indian Air Force band personnel perform as they rehearse for the Republic Day parade on a cold and foggy winter morning in New Delhi December 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Tuesday, December 30, 2014
