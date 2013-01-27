Republic Day Celebrations
Soldiers march during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 26, 2013. India celebrated its 64th Republic Day on Saturday. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Police women stand at attention during India's Republic Day celebrations in Srinagar January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A woman carries her child as she waits in a queue to enter the venue to watch the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Indian Army soldiers perform a daredevil stunt during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Soldiers march during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A man argues with a policeman over the queue where people stand to enter the venue to watch the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
People stand in a queue to enter the venue to watch the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
People arrive to watch the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
People stand in a queue as they wait to enter the venue to watch the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Military Police personnel sit as they wait to take part in the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A Military Police personnel wearing a ceremonial dress waits to take part in the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
People watch the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Performers in traditional costumes dance during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Indian Air Force's Russian-made Sukhoi-30 aircrafts fly past during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Soldiers march during the Republic Day parade in Kolkata January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and India's President Pranab Mukherjee (C) leave after attending the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 26, 2013. King Wangchuck was the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations. REUTERS/B...more
Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck shakes hands with India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (wearing blue turban) upon his arrival before the start of the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 26, 2013. President Pranab Mukherjee (bottom...more
A surface-to-surface Agni V missile is displayed during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 26, 2013. REUTERS/B Mathur
Army's BrahMos missile launchers are driven for display during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 26, 2013. REUTERS/B Mathur
Army's MBT Arjun MK-I tanks are driven for display during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 26, 2013. REUTERS/B Mathur
