Republic Day celebrations
Indian soldiers march during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain
French President Francois Hollande (3rd L) waves next to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (wearing turban) as they arrive to attend India's Republic Day parade in New Delhi, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain
French President Francois Hollande (2nd L) walks next to his Indian counterpart Pranab Mukherjee (R) as they leave after attending India's Republic Day parade in New Delhi, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Indian soldiers march during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
French President Francois Hollande (C) waves as he leaves after attending India's Republic Day parade in New Delhi, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Indian soldiers march during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Sweepers clean the road as Indian soldiers march during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Indian soldiers march during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets march during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
India's Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers march during India's Republic Day parade in Srinagar January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Kashmiri schoolgirls wearing traditional dresses perform to a song during India's Republic Day celebrations in Srinagar January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
French President Francois Hollande (R) and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi look up as they watch the flypast of Indian Air Force's (IAF) fighter jets during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A member of National Service Scheme shouts commands as he takes part in the Republic Day parade in Agartala, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Indian policewomen take part in India's Republic Day parade in Srinagar January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves towards the crowd as he leaves after attending Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Indian soldiers march during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Artists perform as they take part in India's Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
French soldiers march during India's Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain
Schoolchildren wearing traditional attire cheer after performing at a cultural program during the Republic Day celebrations in Chandigarh, India, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Cadets from the National Cadet Corps (NCC) celebrate after being awarded the first place in a marching competition during the Republic Day celebrations in Chandigarh, India, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
A policeman performs a stunt on his motorcycle during the Republic Day parade in Jammu, India January 26 2016. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta T
A policeman performs a stunt on his motorcycle during the Republic Day parade in Jammu, India January 26 2016. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
French President Francois Hollande (Center) leaves after attending India's Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (wearing turban) waves to the crowd after attending the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain
A tableau from the eastern state of West Bengal is displayed during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain
Indian Army's T-90 Bhishma tanks (front) are driving during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain
Indian soldiers march during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain
Indian army officers stand on vehicles displaying missiles during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain
Indian Army soldiers march with their dogs during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
French soldiers march during Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
An Indian Army soldier marches next to a tableau during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
An artist performs as he takes part in India's Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Indian soldiers march during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
