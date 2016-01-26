Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Jan 26, 2016 | 10:57pm IST

Republic Day celebrations

Indian soldiers march during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain

Indian soldiers march during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2016
Indian soldiers march during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain
Close
1 / 33
French President Francois Hollande (3rd L) waves next to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (wearing turban) as they arrive to attend India's Republic Day parade in New Delhi, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain

French President Francois Hollande (3rd L) waves next to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (wearing turban) as they arrive to attend India's Republic Day parade in New Delhi, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2016
French President Francois Hollande (3rd L) waves next to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (wearing turban) as they arrive to attend India's Republic Day parade in New Delhi, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain
Close
2 / 33
French President Francois Hollande (2nd L) walks next to his Indian counterpart Pranab Mukherjee (R) as they leave after attending India's Republic Day parade in New Delhi, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

French President Francois Hollande (2nd L) walks next to his Indian counterpart Pranab Mukherjee (R) as they leave after attending India's Republic Day parade in New Delhi, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2016
French President Francois Hollande (2nd L) walks next to his Indian counterpart Pranab Mukherjee (R) as they leave after attending India's Republic Day parade in New Delhi, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
3 / 33
Indian soldiers march during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Indian soldiers march during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2016
Indian soldiers march during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
4 / 33
French President Francois Hollande (C) waves as he leaves after attending India's Republic Day parade in New Delhi, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

French President Francois Hollande (C) waves as he leaves after attending India's Republic Day parade in New Delhi, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2016
French President Francois Hollande (C) waves as he leaves after attending India's Republic Day parade in New Delhi, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
5 / 33
Indian soldiers march during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Indian soldiers march during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2016
Indian soldiers march during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
6 / 33
Sweepers clean the road as Indian soldiers march during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Sweepers clean the road as Indian soldiers march during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2016
Sweepers clean the road as Indian soldiers march during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
7 / 33
Indian soldiers march during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Indian soldiers march during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2016
Indian soldiers march during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
8 / 33
National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets march during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets march during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2016
National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets march during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
9 / 33
India's Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers march during India's Republic Day parade in Srinagar January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

India's Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers march during India's Republic Day parade in Srinagar January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2016
India's Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers march during India's Republic Day parade in Srinagar January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
10 / 33
Kashmiri schoolgirls wearing traditional dresses perform to a song during India's Republic Day celebrations in Srinagar January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Kashmiri schoolgirls wearing traditional dresses perform to a song during India's Republic Day celebrations in Srinagar January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2016
Kashmiri schoolgirls wearing traditional dresses perform to a song during India's Republic Day celebrations in Srinagar January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
11 / 33
French President Francois Hollande (R) and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi look up as they watch the flypast of Indian Air Force's (IAF) fighter jets during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

French President Francois Hollande (R) and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi look up as they watch the flypast of Indian Air Force's (IAF) fighter jets during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2016
French President Francois Hollande (R) and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi look up as they watch the flypast of Indian Air Force's (IAF) fighter jets during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
12 / 33
A member of National Service Scheme shouts commands as he takes part in the Republic Day parade in Agartala, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

A member of National Service Scheme shouts commands as he takes part in the Republic Day parade in Agartala, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2016
A member of National Service Scheme shouts commands as he takes part in the Republic Day parade in Agartala, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Close
13 / 33
Indian policewomen take part in India's Republic Day parade in Srinagar January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Indian policewomen take part in India's Republic Day parade in Srinagar January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2016
Indian policewomen take part in India's Republic Day parade in Srinagar January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
14 / 33
Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves towards the crowd as he leaves after attending Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves towards the crowd as he leaves after attending Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2016
Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves towards the crowd as he leaves after attending Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
15 / 33
Indian soldiers march during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Indian soldiers march during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2016
Indian soldiers march during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
16 / 33
Artists perform as they take part in India's Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Artists perform as they take part in India's Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2016
Artists perform as they take part in India's Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
17 / 33
French soldiers march during India's Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain

French soldiers march during India's Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2016
French soldiers march during India's Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain
Close
18 / 33
Schoolchildren wearing traditional attire cheer after performing at a cultural program during the Republic Day celebrations in Chandigarh, India, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Schoolchildren wearing traditional attire cheer after performing at a cultural program during the Republic Day celebrations in Chandigarh, India, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2016
Schoolchildren wearing traditional attire cheer after performing at a cultural program during the Republic Day celebrations in Chandigarh, India, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Close
19 / 33
Cadets from the National Cadet Corps (NCC) celebrate after being awarded the first place in a marching competition during the Republic Day celebrations in Chandigarh, India, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Cadets from the National Cadet Corps (NCC) celebrate after being awarded the first place in a marching competition during the Republic Day celebrations in Chandigarh, India, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2016
Cadets from the National Cadet Corps (NCC) celebrate after being awarded the first place in a marching competition during the Republic Day celebrations in Chandigarh, India, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Close
20 / 33
A policeman performs a stunt on his motorcycle during the Republic Day parade in Jammu, India January 26 2016. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta T

A policeman performs a stunt on his motorcycle during the Republic Day parade in Jammu, India January 26 2016. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta T

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2016
A policeman performs a stunt on his motorcycle during the Republic Day parade in Jammu, India January 26 2016. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta T
Close
21 / 33
A policeman performs a stunt on his motorcycle during the Republic Day parade in Jammu, India January 26 2016. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

A policeman performs a stunt on his motorcycle during the Republic Day parade in Jammu, India January 26 2016. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2016
A policeman performs a stunt on his motorcycle during the Republic Day parade in Jammu, India January 26 2016. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Close
22 / 33
French President Francois Hollande (Center) leaves after attending India's Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain

French President Francois Hollande (Center) leaves after attending India's Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2016
French President Francois Hollande (Center) leaves after attending India's Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain
Close
23 / 33
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (wearing turban) waves to the crowd after attending the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (wearing turban) waves to the crowd after attending the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2016
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (wearing turban) waves to the crowd after attending the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain
Close
24 / 33
A tableau from the eastern state of West Bengal is displayed during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain

A tableau from the eastern state of West Bengal is displayed during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2016
A tableau from the eastern state of West Bengal is displayed during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain
Close
25 / 33
Indian Army's T-90 Bhishma tanks (front) are driving during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain

Indian Army's T-90 Bhishma tanks (front) are driving during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2016
Indian Army's T-90 Bhishma tanks (front) are driving during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain
Close
26 / 33
Indian soldiers march during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain

Indian soldiers march during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2016
Indian soldiers march during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain
Close
27 / 33
Indian army officers stand on vehicles displaying missiles during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain

Indian army officers stand on vehicles displaying missiles during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2016
Indian army officers stand on vehicles displaying missiles during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain
Close
28 / 33
Indian Army soldiers march with their dogs during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Indian Army soldiers march with their dogs during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2016
Indian Army soldiers march with their dogs during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
29 / 33
French soldiers march during Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

French soldiers march during Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2016
French soldiers march during Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
30 / 33
An Indian Army soldier marches next to a tableau during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

An Indian Army soldier marches next to a tableau during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2016
An Indian Army soldier marches next to a tableau during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
31 / 33
An artist performs as he takes part in India's Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

An artist performs as he takes part in India's Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2016
An artist performs as he takes part in India's Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
32 / 33
Indian soldiers march during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Indian soldiers march during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2016
Indian soldiers march during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
33 / 33
View Again
View Next
Hollande visits India

Hollande visits India

Next Slideshows

Hollande visits India

Hollande visits India

French President Francois Hollande during his three-day official visit to India.

26 Jan 2016
Guns of the GOP

Guns of the GOP

Republican presidential candidates exercise their right to bear arms.

26 Jan 2016
Destination Cuba

Destination Cuba

Cuba's tourism industry is under unprecedented strain to meet demand with record numbers of visitors after restoring diplomatic ties with the United States.

26 Jan 2016
Rehearsals for Republic Day 2016

Rehearsals for Republic Day 2016

India will celebrate its 66th Republic Day on January 26.

24 Jan 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast