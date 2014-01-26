Edition:
Republic Day celebrations

<p>Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (C) is greeted by officials upon his arrival before the start of the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>Indian Army soldiers march during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>Soldiers march during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>An Indian Army officer walks on the Rajpath before the start of the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (centre R) waves as he walks with Indian President Pranab Mukherjee (centre L) as they leave after attending the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>A member of the Gujarat police jumps through a ring of fire on his motorbike during Republic Day celebrations at Himmatnagar town, about 69 km (43 miles) east from the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, January 26, 2014. India celebrated its 65th Republic Day on Sunday. REUTERS/Amit Dave (INDIA - Tags: POLITICS ANNIVERSARY TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)</p>

A member of the Gujarat police jumps through a ring of fire on his motorbike during Republic Day celebrations at Himmatnagar town, about 69 km (43 miles) east from the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, January 26, 2014. India celebrated its 65th...more

<p>Students cheer after performing at a cultural program during Republic Day celebrations in the northern Indian city of Chandigarh January 26, 2014. India celebrated its 65th Republic Day on Sunday. REUTERS/Ajay Verma</p>

<p>Indian Air Force Jaguar aircrafts take part in the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>Indian Army's Arjun MK-I tanks (MBTs) are driven for display during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe arrives to attend the "At Home" reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan presidential palace after the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, his wife Akie (C) and Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (L) arrive to attend the "At Home" reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan presidential palace after the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>Akie Abe (C), wife of Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, adjusts her shawl as she attends the "At Home" reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan presidential palace after the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (C) meets officials as he attends the "At Home" reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan presidential palace after the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>An Indian Navy officer sits as he waits for the Republic Day parade to start in New Delhi January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>People arrive amidst fog to watch the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>Indian Army soldiers walk on the Rajpath amidst fog before the start of the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (centre L) and Indian President Pranab Mukherjee (centre R) wave to the crowd as they leave after attending the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>Students perform yoga during Republic Day celebrations at Himmatnagar town, about 69 km (43 miles) east from Ahmedabad, January 26, 2014. India celebrated its 65th Republic Day on Sunday. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

<p>Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (C) speaks with Indian Vice President Hamid Ansari as his wife Akie (R) and Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (2nd L) look on, while attending the "At Home" reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan presidential palace after the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (R) and Indian Vice President Hamid Ansari eat next to Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (2nd L), while attending the "At Home" reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan presidential palace after the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>Members from the Gujarat Police perform a dare-devil show on their motorcycle during Republic Day celebrations at Himmatnagar town, about 69 km (43 miles) east of Ahmedabad, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

<p>Indian Navy sailors march as they take part in a ceremonial parade during Republic Day celebrations at the southern Naval Command in Kochi January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Sivaram V</p>

<p>Tribal girls perform during Republic Day celebrations at Himmatnagar town, about 69 km (43 miles) east of Ahmedabad, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

<p>A policeman blows warm air onto his hand as he takes part in a parade to celebrate Republic Day on a cold winter day in Srinagar January 26, 2014.REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

<p>Narendra Modi, prime ministerial candidate for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Gujarat's chief minister, waves after hoisting an Indian national flag during the Republic Day celebrations at Himmatnagar town, about 69 km (43 miles) east of Ahmedabad, January 26, 2014 REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

<p>Students perform during Republic Day celebrations in Kolkata January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

<p>Policemen march during a Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>People arrive amidst fog to watch the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>Policemen march during a Republic Day parade on a cold winter day in Srinagar January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

<p>Female police officers march during a Republic Day parade on a cold winter day in Srinagar January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

<p>Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel whistle to celebrate after placing second in a marching competition during a Republic Day parade in Chandigarh January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Ajay Verma</p>

<p>Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe waves to the crowd upon his arrival before the start of the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>A folk dancer performs during Republic Day celebrations at Himmatnagar town, about 69 km (43 miles) east of Ahmedabad, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

