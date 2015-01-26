Republic Day 2015
Indian Navy sailors are reflected in a puddle as they take part in the 66th Republic Day parade in the southern Indian city of Kochi, January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Sivaram V
U.S. President Barack Obama (L) shakes hands with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the pouring rain as he arrives to attend the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
U.S. President Barack Obama (C) and first lady Michelle Obama walk with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the pouring rain as they arrive to attend the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
First lady Michelle Obama and U.S. President Barack Obama arrive in the rain to attend the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and U.S. President Barack Obama watch India's Republic Day parade from behind rain covered bullet proof glass as they stand in the rain together in New Delhi January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (centre L) and U.S. President Barack Obama (centre R) sit under umbrellas watching India's Republic Day parade in the rain together from their review stand in New Delhi January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen...more
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and U.S. President Barack Obama watch India's Republic Day parade from behind rain streaked bullet proof glass as they stand in the rain together in New Delhi January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and U.S. President Barack Obama watch India's Republic Day parade in the rain together from their review stand in New Delhi January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Crowley/Pool
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves to the crowd while attending India's Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends India's Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
U.S. President Barack Obama smiles at the crowd as he arrives to attend the Republic Day parade in the rain in New Delhi January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
U.S. President Barack Obama waves to the crowd as he arrives to attend the Republic Day parade in the rain in New Delhi January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
U.S. President Barack Obama (C) and first lady Michelle Obama (L) walk with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) as they arrive in pouring rain to attend India's Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
U.S. President Barack Obama pulls up his collar as he arrives in the rain with first lady Michelle Obama to attend the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
U.S. President Barack Obama looks up at the sky as he watches India's Republic Day parade from behind rain streaked bullet proof glass in New Delhi January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
An Indian security officer guarding India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and U.S. President Barack Obama keeps his weapon at the ready as they arrive to attend the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
U.S. President Barack Obama (C) , flanked by first lady Michelle Obama, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (in turban) and his Indian counterpart Pranab Mukherjee, leaves after attending the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 26, 2015....more
U.S. President Barack Obama (C), flanked by India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (in turban) and his Indian counterpart Pranab Mukherjee (R), leaves after attending the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
U.S. President Barack Obama (C), flanked by India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (in turban) and first lady Michelle Obama (obscured), arrives in the rain to attend the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
U.S. President Barack Obama waves as he and first lady Michelle Obama arrive in the rain to attend the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A military marching band riding camels performs in India's Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
The crowd waves to greet U.S. President Barack Obama (C) as he attends the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Parade attendees stand in the rain behind a security fence as they watch the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Members of the security team protecting India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and U.S. President Barack Obama guard the VIP stand as the leaders watch the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
An armed security officer guards a checkpoint near the VIP stand as India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and U.S. President Barack Obama watch the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
An Indian military marching band riding camels perform in India's Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
An all female Indian military contingent marches in the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures to the crowd as he arrives at the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
An Indian military marching band riding camels perform in India's Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Parade attendees stand in the rain behind a security fence as they watch the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
An Indian security officer guarding India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and U.S. President Barack Obama keeps his weapon at the ready as he watches the crowd at the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
An armed Indian military regiment riding camels march in India's Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Indian Navy sailors watch military helicopters fly-by during India's Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
U.S. President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama arrive to attend the Republic Day parade in the rain in New Delhi January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
India's Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers march during a Republic Day parade in the northeastern Indian city of Agartala January 26, 2015. India celebrated its 66th Republic Day on Monday. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
U.S. President Barack Obama waves to the crowd from behind the rain streaked bullet proof glass of the VIP reviewing stand after arriving to watch the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Indian policemen march during a Republic Day parade in Srinagar January 26, 2015. India celebrated its 66th Republic Day on Monday. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Schoolgirls perform during a Republic Day celebrations in the northeastern Indian city of Agartala January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
An Indian policeman performs a stunt during the Republic Day parade in Jammu January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
U.S. President Barack Obama puts on a coat as first lady Michelle Obama (2nd L) watches upon their arrival to attend the Republic Day parade, as it rains in New Delhi January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
An Indian policeman performs a stunt on his motorcycle during the Republic Day parade in Jammu January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
An Indian policeman performs a stunt on his motorcycle during the Republic Day parade in Jammu January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Police women march during a Republic Day parade in the northern Indian city of Chandigarh January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
U.S. President Barack Obama (2nd R) shakes hands with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi after attending the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
