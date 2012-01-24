Republic Day preparations
A policewoman adjusts her colleague's dress during the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in Chandigarh January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
A policewoman adjusts her colleague's dress during the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in Chandigarh January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers take part in a full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in Agartala, Tripura January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers take part in a full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in Agartala, Tripura January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
A morning jogger stretches on a roadside as Indian cadets march during a rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in Kolkata January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A morning jogger stretches on a roadside as Indian cadets march during a rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in Kolkata January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel sit on the embankment of an artificial fountain during a rehearsal for the Republic Day parade amid dense fog on a cold winter morning in New Delhi January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur
Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel sit on the embankment of an artificial fountain during a rehearsal for the Republic Day parade amid dense fog on a cold winter morning in New Delhi January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur
India's Border Security Force (BSF) "Daredevils" motorcycle riders get ready to perform during a rehearsal for the Republic Day parade amid dense fog on a cold winter morning in New Delhi January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur
India's Border Security Force (BSF) "Daredevils" motorcycle riders get ready to perform during a rehearsal for the Republic Day parade amid dense fog on a cold winter morning in New Delhi January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur
India's Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel rehearse for the Republic Day parade amid dense fog on a cold winter morning in New Delhi January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur
India's Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel rehearse for the Republic Day parade amid dense fog on a cold winter morning in New Delhi January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur
India's Border Security Force (BSF) "Daredevils" motorcycle riders wait for their motorcycles to arrive during a rehearsal for the Republic Day parade amid dense fog on a cold winter morning in New Delhi January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur
India's Border Security Force (BSF) "Daredevils" motorcycle riders wait for their motorcycles to arrive during a rehearsal for the Republic Day parade amid dense fog on a cold winter morning in New Delhi January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur
India's Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers ride their camels as they rehearse for the Republic Day parade amid dense fog on a cold winter morning in New Delhi January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur
India's Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers ride their camels as they rehearse for the Republic Day parade amid dense fog on a cold winter morning in New Delhi January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur
India's Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers ride their camels as they rehearse for the Republic Day parade amid dense fog on a cold winter morning in New Delhi January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur
India's Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers ride their camels as they rehearse for the Republic Day parade amid dense fog on a cold winter morning in New Delhi January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur
India's Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers ride their camels in front of India's presidential palace Rashtrapati Bhavan during a rehearsal for the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi January 19, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur
India's Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers ride their camels in front of India's presidential palace Rashtrapati Bhavan during a rehearsal for the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi January 19, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur
Bands of the Indian military sound the retreat as they rehearse for the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi January 19, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur
Bands of the Indian military sound the retreat as they rehearse for the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi January 19, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur
India's Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers ride their camels as they rehearse for the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi January 19, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur
India's Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers ride their camels as they rehearse for the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi January 19, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur
Indian Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers ride their camels during the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 23, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur
Indian Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers ride their camels during the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 23, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur
A National Security Guard (NSG) commando uses binoculars to keep vigil during the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 23, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur
A National Security Guard (NSG) commando uses binoculars to keep vigil during the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 23, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur
Indian Army's multiple launch rocket system is displayed amid dense fog in front of India Gate during the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 23, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur
Indian Army's multiple launch rocket system is displayed amid dense fog in front of India Gate during the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 23, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur
India's Agni 4 missile is seen during the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 23, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur
India's Agni 4 missile is seen during the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 23, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur
Indian soldiers march during the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 23, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur
Indian soldiers march during the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 23, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur
Indian Army's T-72 Ajeya tanks take part in a full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 23, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur
Indian Army's T-72 Ajeya tanks take part in a full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 23, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur
Next Slideshows
The South Sudanese
A look at the people of Africa's newest nation, South Sudan.
Year of the Dragon
Chinese celebrate the arrival of a new lunar year.
Republic Day preparations
Rehearsals are held ahead of Republic Day on January 26.
Jaipur Literature Festival
Snapshots from the 2012 Jaipur Literature Festival.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.