Pictures | Tue Jan 24, 2012

Republic Day preparations

<p>A policewoman adjusts her colleague's dress during the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in Chandigarh January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma</p>

<p>Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers take part in a full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in Agartala, Tripura January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey </p>

<p>A morning jogger stretches on a roadside as Indian cadets march during a rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in Kolkata January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

<p>Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel sit on the embankment of an artificial fountain during a rehearsal for the Republic Day parade amid dense fog on a cold winter morning in New Delhi January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur</p>

<p>India's Border Security Force (BSF) "Daredevils" motorcycle riders get ready to perform during a rehearsal for the Republic Day parade amid dense fog on a cold winter morning in New Delhi January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur</p>

<p>India's Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel rehearse for the Republic Day parade amid dense fog on a cold winter morning in New Delhi January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur</p>

<p>India's Border Security Force (BSF) "Daredevils" motorcycle riders wait for their motorcycles to arrive during a rehearsal for the Republic Day parade amid dense fog on a cold winter morning in New Delhi January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur</p>

<p>India's Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers ride their camels as they rehearse for the Republic Day parade amid dense fog on a cold winter morning in New Delhi January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur</p>

<p>India's Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers ride their camels as they rehearse for the Republic Day parade amid dense fog on a cold winter morning in New Delhi January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur</p>

<p>India's Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers ride their camels in front of India's presidential palace Rashtrapati Bhavan during a rehearsal for the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi January 19, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur</p>

<p>Bands of the Indian military sound the retreat as they rehearse for the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi January 19, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur</p>

<p>India's Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers ride their camels as they rehearse for the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi January 19, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur</p>

<p>Indian Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers ride their camels during the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 23, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur</p>

<p>A National Security Guard (NSG) commando uses binoculars to keep vigil during the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 23, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur</p>

<p>Indian Army's multiple launch rocket system is displayed amid dense fog in front of India Gate during the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 23, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur</p>

<p>India's Agni 4 missile is seen during the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 23, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur</p>

<p>Indian soldiers march during the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 23, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur</p>

<p>Indian Army's T-72 Ajeya tanks take part in a full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 23, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur</p>

