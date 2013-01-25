Republic Day Rehearsals
Soldiers stand in front of the illuminated Indian Defence Ministry (L) and Home Ministry buildings during a rehearsal for the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi January 24, 2013. The ceremony symbolises retreat after a day on the battlefield, and marks the official end of the Indian Republic Day celebrations. It is held every year on January 29. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
The Indian military bands stand before the start of their rehearsal for the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi January 24, 2013. The ceremony symbolises retreat after a day on the battlefield, and marks the official end of the Indian Republic Day celebrations. It is held every year on January 29. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Indian military bands sound the retreat as they rehearse for the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi January 24, 2013. The ceremony symbolises retreat after a day on the battlefield, and marks the official end of the Indian Republic Day celebrations. It is held every year on January 29. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
The Indian President's Bodyguards (PBG), mounted on their horses, are silhouetted against the setting sun as they take part in the rehearsal for the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi January 24, 2013. The ceremony symbolises retreat after a day on the battlefield, and marks the official end of the Indian Republic Day celebrations. It is held every year on January 29. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers ride their camels during a rehearsal for the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi January 24, 2013. The ceremony symbolises retreat after a day on the battlefield, and marks the official end of the Indian Republic Day celebrations. It is held every year on January 29. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Soldiers prepare to fold the national flag during a rehearsal for the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi January 24, 2013. The ceremony symbolises retreat after a day on the battlefield, and marks the official end of the Indian Republic Day celebrations. It is held every year on January 29. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Civil defence women personnel march during the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in Kolkata January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Civil defence women personnel march during the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in Kolkata January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Policemen take part in a rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in Srinagar January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Policemen take part in a rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in Srinagar January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A policewoman adjusts the belt of her officer during a rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in Srinagar January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A policewoman adjusts the belt of her officer during a rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in Srinagar January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A paramilitary soldier adjusts the headgear of his colleague before taking part in the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in Agartala January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
A paramilitary soldier adjusts the headgear of his colleague before taking part in the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in Agartala January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
The band master of Indian paramilitary soldiers practices during the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in Agartala January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
The band master of Indian paramilitary soldiers practices during the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in Agartala January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Indian soldiers march during the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 23, 2013. India will celebrate its Republic Day on Saturday. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Indian soldiers march during the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 23, 2013. India will celebrate its Republic Day on Saturday. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Commandos keep vigil from a tower amid dense fog during the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 23, 2013. India will celebrate its Republic Day on Saturday. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Commandos keep vigil from a tower amid dense fog during the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 23, 2013. India will celebrate its Republic Day on Saturday. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Indian artists perform as they take part in the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 23, 2013. India will celebrate its Republic Day on Saturday. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Indian artists perform as they take part in the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 23, 2013. India will celebrate its Republic Day on Saturday. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Indian artists perform as they take part in the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 23, 2013. India will celebrate its Republic Day on Saturday. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Indian artists perform as they take part in the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 23, 2013. India will celebrate its Republic Day on Saturday. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
An eagle flies amid smoke caused by the Indian Air Force's Russian-made Sukhoi-30 aircrafts during the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 23, 2013. India will celebrate its Republic Day on Saturday. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Indian soldiers perform a dare-devil show on their motorcycles during the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 23, 2013. India will celebrate its Republic Day on Saturday. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Indian soldiers perform a dare-devil show on their motorcycles during the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 23, 2013. India will celebrate its Republic Day on Saturday. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
The Indian Army's Brahmos missile launchers take part in the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 23, 2013. India will celebrate its Republic Day on Saturday. REUTERS/B Mathur (INDIA - Tags: MILITARY ANNIVERSARY)
Indian soldiers march during the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 23, 2013. India will celebrate its Republic Day on Saturday. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Indian soldiers march during the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 23, 2013. India will celebrate its Republic Day on Saturday. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Indian Army's MBT Arjun MK-I tanks take part in the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 23, 2013. India will celebrate its Republic Day on Saturday. REUTERS/B Mathur
Indian Army's MBT Arjun MK-I tanks take part in the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 23, 2013. India will celebrate its Republic Day on Saturday. REUTERS/B Mathur
The Indian President's Bodyguards (PBG), mounted on their horses, take part in the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 23, 2013. India will celebrate its Republic Day on Saturday. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
The Indian President's Bodyguards (PBG), mounted on their horses, take part in the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 23, 2013. India will celebrate its Republic Day on Saturday. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Indian Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers ride their camels during the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 23, 2013. India will celebrate its Republic Day on Saturday. REUTERS/B Mathur
Indian Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers ride their camels during the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 23, 2013. India will celebrate its Republic Day on Saturday. REUTERS/B Mathur
Soldiers march during the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 23, 2013. India will celebrate its Republic Day on Saturday. REUTERS/B Mathur
Soldiers march during the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 23, 2013. India will celebrate its Republic Day on Saturday. REUTERS/B Mathur
Soldiers march during the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 23, 2013. India will celebrate its Republic Day on Saturday. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Soldiers march during the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 23, 2013. India will celebrate its Republic Day on Saturday. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Members of the media wait on the stands amid dense fog before the start of the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 23, 2013. India will celebrate its Republic Day on Saturday. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Members of the media wait on the stands amid dense fog before the start of the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 23, 2013. India will celebrate its Republic Day on Saturday. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Soldiers stand on a red carpet amid dense fog as they wait for the start of the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 23, 2013. India will celebrate its Republic Day on Saturday. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Soldiers stand on a red carpet amid dense fog as they wait for the start of the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 23, 2013. India will celebrate its Republic Day on Saturday. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Soldiers take part in the rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Soldiers take part in the rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Soldiers assemble at the India Gate to take part in the rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Soldiers assemble at the India Gate to take part in the rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A soldier gives instructions to his comrade during a rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a cold winter morning in New Delhi January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A soldier gives instructions to his comrade during a rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a cold winter morning in New Delhi January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A soldier laughs while taking a break during a rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a cold winter morning in New Delhi January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A soldier laughs while taking a break during a rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a cold winter morning in New Delhi January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A soldier takes part in a rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A soldier takes part in a rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Soldiers take part in the rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 21, 2013. India will celebrate its annual Republic Day on January 26. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Soldiers take part in the rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 21, 2013. India will celebrate its annual Republic Day on January 26. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A soldier shouts commands while taking part in the rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A soldier shouts commands while taking part in the rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Soldiers pose for a picture as they take a break during a rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a cold winter morning in New Delhi January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Soldiers pose for a picture as they take a break during a rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a cold winter morning in New Delhi January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A policeman adjusts the headgear of his colleague before taking part in the rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A policeman adjusts the headgear of his colleague before taking part in the rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Police march during a rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a cold winter morning in New Delhi January 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Police march during a rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a cold winter morning in New Delhi January 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Members of a military band walk in front of the Home Ministry after their rehearsal for the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi January 19, 2013. The ceremony symbolises retreat after a day on the battlefield, and marks the official end of the Republic Day celebrations. It is held every year on January 29. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Bands of the military sound the retreat as they rehearse for the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Bands of the military sound the retreat as they rehearse for the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Bands of military sound the retreat as they rehearse for the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Bands of military sound the retreat as they rehearse for the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Soldiers take a break during a rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a cold winter morning in New Delhi January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Soldiers take a break during a rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a cold winter morning in New Delhi January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Soldiers hold their rifles during a rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a cold winter morning in New Delhi January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Soldiers hold their rifles during a rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a cold winter morning in New Delhi January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Members of an Indian Army band play music for their comrades to dance while taking a break during a rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a cold winter morning in New Delhi January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Members of an Indian Army band play music for their comrades to dance while taking a break during a rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a cold winter morning in New Delhi January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Soldiers dance as they take a break during a rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a cold winter morning in New Delhi January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Soldiers dance as they take a break during a rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a cold winter morning in New Delhi January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Soldiers dance as they take a break during a rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a cold winter morning in New Delhi January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Soldiers dance as they take a break during a rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a cold winter morning in New Delhi January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Soldiers dance as they take a break during a rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a cold winter morning in New Delhi January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Soldiers dance as they take a break during a rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a cold winter morning in New Delhi January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Soldiers stand next to a fountain as they take a break during a rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a cold winter morning in New Delhi January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Soldiers stand next to a fountain as they take a break during a rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a cold winter morning in New Delhi January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Soldiers dance as they take a break during a rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a cold winter morning in New Delhi January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Soldiers dance as they take a break during a rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a cold winter morning in New Delhi January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Soldiers sit on the side of a fountain as they take a break during a rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a cold winter morning in New Delhi January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Soldiers sit on the side of a fountain as they take a break during a rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a cold winter morning in New Delhi January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Soldiers dance as they take a break during a rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a cold winter morning in New Delhi January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Soldiers dance as they take a break during a rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a cold winter morning in New Delhi January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Soldiers dance as they take a break during a rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a cold winter morning in New Delhi January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Soldiers dance as they take a break during a rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a cold winter morning in New Delhi January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Soldiers dance as they take a break during a rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a cold winter morning in New Delhi January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Soldiers dance as they take a break during a rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a cold winter morning in New Delhi January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Soldiers take a break during a rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a cold winter morning in New Delhi January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Soldiers take a break during a rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a cold winter morning in New Delhi January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Soldiers pose for a picture as they take a break during a rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a cold winter morning in New Delhi January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Soldiers pose for a picture as they take a break during a rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a cold winter morning in New Delhi January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A soldier laughs while taking a break during a rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a cold winter morning in New Delhi January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A soldier laughs while taking a break during a rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a cold winter morning in New Delhi January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
