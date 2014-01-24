Republic Day rehearsals
Policemen march during a full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in Srinagar January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A student with earthen pitchers performs a folk dance during a full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in Amritsar January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Munish Sharma
A bird flies below Indian Air Force (IAF) aircrafts taking part in the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A sweeper walks in front of an Indian Army T-90 tank during the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
The President's Body Guards (PBG), mounted on their horses, take part in the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Indian Army soldiers march during the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Folk dancers drink tea before performing during the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in Kolkata January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Artists wait to perform during a press preview for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
An artist covers her head with a basket as its drizzles while during a press preview for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Female cadets from the National Cadet Corps (NCC) take part in a rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a cold winter morning in Allahabad January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A supporter of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) holds up the national flag during a protest led by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, as Indian Air Force aircrafts fly past as part of Republic Day rehearsals, in New Delhi January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan...more
Folk dancers perform during the rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in Kolkata January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Soldiers take part in the rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a cold winter morning in New Delhi January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Soldiers march during the rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a cold winter morning in New Delhi January 13 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Soldiers are silhouetted as they rehearse for the Republic Day parade, on a cold winter morning in New Delhi January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Soldiers rehearse for the Republic Day parade on a cold winter morning in New Delhi January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Soldiers ride their camels as they take part in the rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a cold winter morning in New Delhi January 9, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Soldiers take part in the rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a cold winter morning in New Delhi January 9, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Soldiers take part in the rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a cold winter morning in New Delhi January 9, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Soldiers take part in the rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a cold winter morning in New Delhi January 9, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Soldiers ride their camels as they take part in the rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a cold winter morning in New Delhi January 9, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Soldiers take part in the rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a cold winter morning in New Delhi January 9, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Central Reserve Police Force personnel take part in a rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a cold winter morning in New Delhi January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Soldiers take part in a rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a cold winter morning in New Delhi January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Soldiers take part in a rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a cold winter morning in New Delhi January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Central Reserve Police Force personnel take part in a rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a cold winter morning in New Delhi January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Soldiers take part in a rehearsal for the Republic Day parade amidst fog on a cold winter morning in New Delhi January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Soldiers take part in the rehearsal for the Republic Day parade amid fog on a cold winter morning in New Delhi January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Soldiers take part in the rehearsal for the Republic Day parade amid fog on a cold winter morning in New Delhi January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A soldier takes pictures with a mobile phone of his comrades marching during the rehearsal for the Republic Day parade amid fog on a cold winter morning in New Delhi January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A soldier helps his comrade to stand during the rehearsal for the Republic Day parade amid fog on a cold winter morning in New Delhi January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Soldiers march during the rehearsal for the Republic Day parade amid fog on a cold winter morning in New Delhi January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Soldiers take part in the rehearsal for the Republic Day parade amid fog on a cold winter morning in New Delhi January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Soldiers take part in the rehearsal for the Republic Day parade amid fog on a cold winter morning in New Delhi January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Soldiers march during the rehearsal for the Republic Day parade amid fog on a cold winter morning in New Delhi January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Soldiers take part in the rehearsal for the Republic Day parade amid fog on a cold winter morning in New Delhi January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Soldiers take part in the rehearsal for the Republic Day parade amid fog on a cold winter morning in New Delhi January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Soldiers take part in the rehearsal for the Republic Day parade amid fog on a cold winter morning in New Delhi January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A soldier gets water from a tanker after rehearsing for the Republic Day parade amid fog on a cold winter morning in New Delhi January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Band members of security force walk after taking part in the rehearsal for the Republic Day parade amid fog on a cold winter morning in New Delhi January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A soldier stretches the arm of his comrade during the rehearsal for the Republic Day parade amid fog on a cold winter morning in New Delhi January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
