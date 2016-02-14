Edition:
India
Pictures | Sun Feb 14, 2016 | 9:50am IST

Republicans debate in South Carolina

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump (L) speaks with Senator Marco Rubio during a commercial break at the Republican U.S. presidential candidates debate sponsored by CBS News and the Republican National Committee in Greenville, South Carolina February 13, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump (L) speaks with Senator Marco Rubio during a commercial break at the Republican U.S. presidential candidates debate sponsored by CBS News and the Republican National Committee in Greenville, South...more

Reuters / Sunday, February 14, 2016
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump (L) speaks with Senator Marco Rubio during a commercial break at the Republican U.S. presidential candidates debate sponsored by CBS News and the Republican National Committee in Greenville, South Carolina February 13, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
1 / 15
Republican presidential candidates former Governor Jeb Bush (L) and businessman Donald Trump (R) speak at the same time as they debate the record of Bush's brother, former President George W. Bush, as Senator Ted Cruz (C) looks on at the Republican U.S. presidential candidates debate sponsored by CBS News and the Republican National Committee in Greenville, South Carolina February 13, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Republican presidential candidates former Governor Jeb Bush (L) and businessman Donald Trump (R) speak at the same time as they debate the record of Bush's brother, former President George W. Bush, as Senator Ted Cruz (C) looks on at the Republican...more

Reuters / Sunday, February 14, 2016
Republican presidential candidates former Governor Jeb Bush (L) and businessman Donald Trump (R) speak at the same time as they debate the record of Bush's brother, former President George W. Bush, as Senator Ted Cruz (C) looks on at the Republican U.S. presidential candidates debate sponsored by CBS News and the Republican National Committee in Greenville, South Carolina February 13, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
2 / 15
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump (L) and Senator Marco Rubio speak at the same time as they discuss an issue at the Republican U.S. presidential candidates debate sponsored by CBS News and the Republican National Committee in Greenville, South Carolina February 13, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump (L) and Senator Marco Rubio speak at the same time as they discuss an issue at the Republican U.S. presidential candidates debate sponsored by CBS News and the Republican National Committee in...more

Reuters / Sunday, February 14, 2016
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump (L) and Senator Marco Rubio speak at the same time as they discuss an issue at the Republican U.S. presidential candidates debate sponsored by CBS News and the Republican National Committee in Greenville, South Carolina February 13, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
3 / 15
Republican U.S. presidential candidates Senator Ted Cruz (L) and businessman Donald Trump directly debate each other at the Republican U.S. presidential candidates debate sponsored by CBS News and the Republican National Committee in Greenville, South Carolina February 13, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Republican U.S. presidential candidates Senator Ted Cruz (L) and businessman Donald Trump directly debate each other at the Republican U.S. presidential candidates debate sponsored by CBS News and the Republican National Committee in Greenville,...more

Reuters / Sunday, February 14, 2016
Republican U.S. presidential candidates Senator Ted Cruz (L) and businessman Donald Trump directly debate each other at the Republican U.S. presidential candidates debate sponsored by CBS News and the Republican National Committee in Greenville, South Carolina February 13, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
4 / 15
Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump stands at the edge of the stage as a U.S. Secret Service agent (R) looks on during a break at the Republican U.S. presidential candidates debate sponsored by CBS News and the Republican National Committee in Greenville, South Carolina February 13, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump stands at the edge of the stage as a U.S. Secret Service agent (R) looks on during a break at the Republican U.S. presidential candidates debate sponsored by CBS News and the Republican National...more

Reuters / Sunday, February 14, 2016
Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump stands at the edge of the stage as a U.S. Secret Service agent (R) looks on during a break at the Republican U.S. presidential candidates debate sponsored by CBS News and the Republican National Committee in Greenville, South Carolina February 13, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
5 / 15
Republican presidential candidate businessman Donald Trump speaks at the Republican U.S. presidential candidates debate sponsored by CBS News and the Republican National Committee in Greenville, South Carolina February 13, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Republican presidential candidate businessman Donald Trump speaks at the Republican U.S. presidential candidates debate sponsored by CBS News and the Republican National Committee in Greenville, South Carolina February 13, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan...more

Reuters / Sunday, February 14, 2016
Republican presidential candidate businessman Donald Trump speaks at the Republican U.S. presidential candidates debate sponsored by CBS News and the Republican National Committee in Greenville, South Carolina February 13, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
6 / 15
Republican presidential candidate Senator Marco Rubio gets a touch up from a network makeup artist during a commercial break at the Republican U.S. presidential candidates debate sponsored by CBS News and the Republican National Committee in Greenville, South Carolina February 13, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Republican presidential candidate Senator Marco Rubio gets a touch up from a network makeup artist during a commercial break at the Republican U.S. presidential candidates debate sponsored by CBS News and the Republican National Committee in...more

Reuters / Sunday, February 14, 2016
Republican presidential candidate Senator Marco Rubio gets a touch up from a network makeup artist during a commercial break at the Republican U.S. presidential candidates debate sponsored by CBS News and the Republican National Committee in Greenville, South Carolina February 13, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
7 / 15
Republican presidential candidate Governor John Kasich criticizes his rivals for attacking each other at the Republican U.S. presidential candidates debate sponsored by CBS News and the Republican National Committee in Greenville, South Carolina February 13, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Republican presidential candidate Governor John Kasich criticizes his rivals for attacking each other at the Republican U.S. presidential candidates debate sponsored by CBS News and the Republican National Committee in Greenville, South Carolina...more

Reuters / Sunday, February 14, 2016
Republican presidential candidate Governor John Kasich criticizes his rivals for attacking each other at the Republican U.S. presidential candidates debate sponsored by CBS News and the Republican National Committee in Greenville, South Carolina February 13, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
8 / 15
Republican presidential candidate businessman Donald Trump speaks to someone offstage during a commercial break at the Republican U.S. presidential candidates debate sponsored by CBS News and the Republican National Committee in Greenville, South Carolina February 13, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Republican presidential candidate businessman Donald Trump speaks to someone offstage during a commercial break at the Republican U.S. presidential candidates debate sponsored by CBS News and the Republican National Committee in Greenville, South...more

Reuters / Sunday, February 14, 2016
Republican presidential candidate businessman Donald Trump speaks to someone offstage during a commercial break at the Republican U.S. presidential candidates debate sponsored by CBS News and the Republican National Committee in Greenville, South Carolina February 13, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
9 / 15
Republican presidential candidate Senator Ted Cruz (L) looks on as businessman Donald Trump reacts during the Republican U.S. presidential candidates debate sponsored by CBS News and the Republican National Committee in Greenville, South Carolina February 13, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Republican presidential candidate Senator Ted Cruz (L) looks on as businessman Donald Trump reacts during the Republican U.S. presidential candidates debate sponsored by CBS News and the Republican National Committee in Greenville, South Carolina...more

Reuters / Sunday, February 14, 2016
Republican presidential candidate Senator Ted Cruz (L) looks on as businessman Donald Trump reacts during the Republican U.S. presidential candidates debate sponsored by CBS News and the Republican National Committee in Greenville, South Carolina February 13, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
10 / 15
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump gives a thumbs up as he stands alone on the stage during a commercial break at the Republican U.S. presidential candidates debate sponsored by CBS News and the Republican National Committee in Greenville, South Carolina February 13, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump gives a thumbs up as he stands alone on the stage during a commercial break at the Republican U.S. presidential candidates debate sponsored by CBS News and the Republican National Committee in...more

Reuters / Sunday, February 14, 2016
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump gives a thumbs up as he stands alone on the stage during a commercial break at the Republican U.S. presidential candidates debate sponsored by CBS News and the Republican National Committee in Greenville, South Carolina February 13, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
11 / 15
Republican presidential candidate businessman Donald Trump (R) talks with Governor John Kasich during a commercial break at the Republican U.S. presidential candidates debate sponsored by CBS News and the Republican National Committee in Greenville, South Carolina February 13, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Republican presidential candidate businessman Donald Trump (R) talks with Governor John Kasich during a commercial break at the Republican U.S. presidential candidates debate sponsored by CBS News and the Republican National Committee in Greenville,...more

Reuters / Sunday, February 14, 2016
Republican presidential candidate businessman Donald Trump (R) talks with Governor John Kasich during a commercial break at the Republican U.S. presidential candidates debate sponsored by CBS News and the Republican National Committee in Greenville, South Carolina February 13, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
12 / 15
Republican presidential candidates (L-R) Senator Ted Cruz, businessman Donald Trump and Senator Marco Rubio pause for a moment of silence in honor of deceased Supreme Court Associate Justice Antonin Scalia before the start of the Republican U.S. presidential candidates debate sponsored by CBS News and the Republican National Committee in Greenville, South Carolina February 13, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Republican presidential candidates (L-R) Senator Ted Cruz, businessman Donald Trump and Senator Marco Rubio pause for a moment of silence in honor of deceased Supreme Court Associate Justice Antonin Scalia before the start of the Republican U.S....more

Reuters / Sunday, February 14, 2016
Republican presidential candidates (L-R) Senator Ted Cruz, businessman Donald Trump and Senator Marco Rubio pause for a moment of silence in honor of deceased Supreme Court Associate Justice Antonin Scalia before the start of the Republican U.S. presidential candidates debate sponsored by CBS News and the Republican National Committee in Greenville, South Carolina February 13, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
13 / 15
Republican presidential candidate businessman Donald Trump's son Eric (2nd from L) and his wife Lara Yunaska (L) and Donald Trump's wife Melania (2nd R) sit in the audience at the Republican U.S. presidential candidates debate sponsored by CBS News and the Republican National Committee in Greenville, South Carolina February 13, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Republican presidential candidate businessman Donald Trump's son Eric (2nd from L) and his wife Lara Yunaska (L) and Donald Trump's wife Melania (2nd R) sit in the audience at the Republican U.S. presidential candidates debate sponsored by CBS News...more

Reuters / Sunday, February 14, 2016
Republican presidential candidate businessman Donald Trump's son Eric (2nd from L) and his wife Lara Yunaska (L) and Donald Trump's wife Melania (2nd R) sit in the audience at the Republican U.S. presidential candidates debate sponsored by CBS News and the Republican National Committee in Greenville, South Carolina February 13, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
14 / 15
The remaining Republican presidential candidates, (L-R) Governor John Kasich, former Governor Jeb Bush, Senator Ted Cruz, businessman Donald Trump, Senator Marco Rubio and Dr. Ben Carson pose before the start of the Republican U.S. presidential candidates debate sponsored by CBS News and the Republican National Committee in Greenville, South Carolina February 13, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

The remaining Republican presidential candidates, (L-R) Governor John Kasich, former Governor Jeb Bush, Senator Ted Cruz, businessman Donald Trump, Senator Marco Rubio and Dr. Ben Carson pose before the start of the Republican U.S. presidential...more

Reuters / Sunday, February 14, 2016
The remaining Republican presidential candidates, (L-R) Governor John Kasich, former Governor Jeb Bush, Senator Ted Cruz, businessman Donald Trump, Senator Marco Rubio and Dr. Ben Carson pose before the start of the Republican U.S. presidential candidates debate sponsored by CBS News and the Republican National Committee in Greenville, South Carolina February 13, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
'Make In India' week

'Make In India' week

Next Slideshows

'Make In India' week

'Make In India' week

Snapshots from the exhibition centre of the 'Make In India' week in Mumbai.

13 Feb 2016
The Zika babies

The Zika babies

The mosquito-borne Zika virus has been linked to brain damage in thousands of babies in Brazil.

13 Feb 2016
Libya: 5 years since the Spring

Libya: 5 years since the Spring

The Libyan uprising, that was sparked by clashes in Benghazi and escalated into a rebellion that spread across the country, marks its fifth anniversary.

13 Feb 2016
Oregon militant standoff ends

Oregon militant standoff ends

A look back at the armed occupation of a federal wildlife refuge in Oregon that ended after 41 days with a dramatic surrender.

13 Feb 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast