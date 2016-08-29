Rescue in the Mediterranean
A member of the Spanish NGO Proactiva (front L) rescues a migrant from Eritrea as others cling to a floatation rescue device, off the Libyan coast in Mediterranean Sea August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
A rescue boat of the Spanish NGO Proactiva approaches an overcrowded wooden vessel with migrants from Eritrea, off the Libyan coast in Mediterranean Sea August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
Migrants from Eritrea are seen on an overcrowded wooden vessel during a rescue operation by the Spanish NGO Proactiva, off the Libyan coast in Mediterranean Sea August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
A member of the Spanish NGO Proactiva rescues a Somali migrant that fell from an overcrowded dinghy, during a rescue operation off the Libyan coast in Mediterranean Sea August 28 , 2016. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
A dinghy overcrowded by African migrants is seen drifting off the Libyan coast as the Spanish rescue vessel Astral, operated by the NGO Proactiva sails in the background (L), in Mediterranean Sea August 28 , 2016. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
A dinghy overcrowded by African migrants is seen drifting off the Libyan coast in Mediterranean Sea August 28 , 2016. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
Migrants from Eritrea are seen onboard a rescue boat of the Spanish NGO Proactiva, off the Libyan coast in Mediterranean Sea August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
Migrants from Eritrea are seen on an overcrowded wooden vessel during a rescue operation by the Spanish NGO Proactiva, off the Libyan coast in Mediterranean Sea August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
Migrants from Eritrea are seen on an overcrowded wooden vessel during a rescue operation by the Spanish NGO Proactiva, off the Libyan coast in Mediterranean Sea August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
A rescue boat of the Spanish NGO Proactiva approaches an overcrowded wooden vessel with migrants from Eritrea, off the Libyan coast in Mediterranean Sea August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
A migrant girl cries during a rescue operation by the Spanish NGO Proactiva, off the Libyan coast in Mediterranean Sea August 28 , 2016. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
A migrant drinks water following a rescue operation by the Spanish NGO Proactiva, off the Libyan coast in Mediterranean Sea August 28 , 2016. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
African migrants are seen on an overcrowded dinghy during a rescue operation by the Spanish NGO Proactiva, off the Libyan coast in Mediterranean Sea August 28 , 2016. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
African migrants react on an overcrowded dinghy, during a rescue operation by the Spanish NGO Proactiva, off the Libyan coast in Mediterranean Sea August 28 , 2016. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
A migrant is carried from an overcrowded dinghy by a member of the Spanish NGO Proactiva during a rescue operation by the Spanish NGO Proactiva, off the Libyan coast in Mediterranean Sea August 28, 2016. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
